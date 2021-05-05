athenahealth Wins Three Stevie® Awards for its Provider-Facing Mobile Application in 2021 American Business Awards

athenaOne® Mobile App earns gold in “Integrated Mobile Experience” and bronze in “Health” and “Best User Experience” within the Mobile Web & App award category

WATERTOWN, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–athenahealth, a leading provider of network-enabled software and services for medical groups and health systems nationwide, today announced that its athenaOne Mobile App was named the winner of three 2021 Stevie® Mobile Web & App Awards in The 19th Annual American Business Awards® – Integrated Mobile Experience (Gold), Health (Bronze), and Best User Experience (Bronze).

“Everything we build, deliver, and support is centered around enabling ambulatory physicians and their practices to deliver the best possible care for their patients. Most recently, we have been focusing on further improving the clinician experience – athenaOne Mobile is a key element of this,” said Paul Brient, chief product officer at athenahealth. “Winning awards for our integration and user experience is a tremendous point of pride and source of validation for all of us at athenahealth as we continue our work to enable providers to spend less time with technology and more time focusing on their patients.”

The athenaOne® Mobile app, the #1-rated medical EHR app in the iOS App Store1, empowers healthcare providers to be more prepared for their day, better equipped to access and act on patient information, and more efficient in any location. With a 4.6/5 rating in the Apple App Store, the app’s intuitive, flexible layout helps providers quickly accomplish their important clinical tasks. Users can create and sign orders, send prescriptions, and respond to patient cases – all from their iPhone or iPad. Customizable and intelligent, the app learns from a user’s most frequent behaviors to speed up documentation.

“The athenaOne Mobile App is an exciting platform that has significantly impacted the way that I practice medicine. It is transformative. I have instant access to a tremendous amount of information in the palm of my hand that was previously only accessible on a computer,” said Dr. Steve Gershon, Managing Partner, Gershon Pain Specialists. “If a patient calls in after hours for a medication refill, I can place them on hold, open the app, review their allergies, drug interactions, and check if they are due for a refill. The athenaOne Mobile App allows me to be better prepared prior to the exam and allows me to concentrate on the patient, not a computer, during the exam. I couldn’t be more excited about this product and the impact it has had on me personally, and my practice.”

“Being able to ‘be in the moment’ with the patient to focus on their needs, share information, records, and images, and kick-start some of the processes traditionally done on desktop seems to be a huge advantage to health professionals…The interface appears to be very simple, yet jam-packed with info in support of that patient visit,” said an anonymous judge on the judging portal.

About athenahealth, Inc.

athenahealth partners with medical organizations across the country to drive clinical and financial results. Our vision is to create a thriving ecosystem that delivers accessible, high-quality, and sustainable healthcare for all, and we are pursuing this through our medical record, revenue cycle, patient engagement, and care coordination service offerings. Our expert teams build modern technology on an open, connected ecosystem, yielding insights that make a difference for our customers and their patients. For more information, please visit www.athenahealth.com.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. The Stevies also produce the annual Women|Future Conference. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

1 Based on App Store user ratings of mobile applications listed in Black Book™ 2019 Survey Mobile EHR and Practice Management Solutions apps with 10 or more iOS App Store ratings

