Uber and Gopuff Partner to Bring Everyday Essentials to Uber Eats

Uber partners with Gopuff to power everyday essentials delivery, as consumer demand for delivery grows

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) and Gopuff today announced an exclusive partnership for Gopuff to power a new everyday essentials experience on Uber Eats.

Gopuff, the go-to solution for immediate everyday needs, delivers a diverse selection of everyday essentials to customers in more than 650 cities from its own 250+ micro-fulfillment centers. This partnership marries Uber’s engaged U.S. consumer base with Gopuff’s expertise in instant needs delivery, the category it created and leads. This is the first deal of its kind for both companies—the first partnership with a vertically integrated delivery business for Uber and the first time Gopuff has powered an essentials delivery offering for a partner.

The new in-app collaboration is planned to launch in more than 95 cities this June with national expansion to follow later in the summer. It will make use of Gopuff’s hyper-local logistics and driver network to reach Uber customers across the country.

Today’s news follows months of expansion for the Uber Eats app into grocery, convenience, alcohol and additional verticals to meet the evolving expectations of American consumers—including the announced acquisitions of Postmates, Drizly and Cornershop. Residents in more than 100 cities and towns in 20 major U.S. metros can now have groceries delivered—whether scheduled or on-demand—via the Uber and Uber Eats apps.

Gopuff, which acquired BevMo! late last year, has rapidly expanded its product offerings and geographic footprint, growing its number of micro-fulfillment centers nearly 80% last year. With a focus on supporting local businesses, Gopuff has partnered with more than 100 local brands, adding 500 local products nationwide with more coming onto the platform each week.

U.S. consumers have come to know and love Gopuff for meeting their everyday needs reliably and quickly, and now Uber users will see nearly every Gopuff category on Uber Eats—all with the benefits of membership: Uber Pass and Eats Pass members will enjoy $0 Delivery on all Gopuff orders over $15.

“ One thing we know to be true is that people have come to expect more delivered to their doorsteps than ever before—we’ve seen searches for grocery and convenience items grow by 40% since the start of the year,” said Raj Beri, Uber’s Head of Grocery and New Verticals delivery. “ With this partnership, we are able to leapfrog the competition in using Gopuff’s network of micro-fulfillment centers to instantly meet consumer demand for thousands of products—and I’m incredibly excited about the opportunities ahead.”

“ As we continue to innovate and lead the instant needs space, we’re excited to power Uber’s new essentials offering, leveraging our logistics, tech and inventory expertise to bring a first of its kind experience to customers,” said Daniel Folkman, Gopuff SVP of Business. “ Everything we do at Gopuff is for our customers, and this partnership brings Gopuff’s unique assortment, affordable prices and fast delivery to even more people nationwide.”

About Uber

Uber’s mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 15 billion trips later, we’re building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities. Uber Press Kit.

For media inquiries, please contact: press@uber.com

About Gopuff

Gopuff is the go-to solution for immediate everyday needs, fulfilling customer orders of cleaning and home products, beauty, baby and pet products, food and drinks, quick meals, and in some markets, alcohol – in just minutes. With micro-fulfillment centers in every market it serves, the company delivers thousands of products quickly for a flat $1.95 delivery charge. Gopuff is open 24/7 in many markets and late night everywhere else to bring customers what they need, when they need it most.

Founded in 2013 by co-founders and co-CEOs Rafael Ilishayev and Yakir Gola, Gopuff currently operates more than 400 sites, including 250 micro-fulfillment centers and the recently acquired 160+ BevMo! locations. To learn more, visit www.Gopuff.com or follow Gopuff on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. Download the Gopuff app on iOS and Android.

For media inquiries, please contact: press@gopuff.com

Contacts

For Uber:



press@uber.com

For Gopuff:



press@gopuff.com