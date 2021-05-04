Newegg Launches Automotive Parts Category with Simplified Search Tools, Expansive DIY Resources and Greatly Expanded Parts Inventory

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#automotive—Newegg, one of the leading tech-focused e-retailers in North America, has unveiled its automotive category offering with intuitive navigation that makes it easier than ever to find the parts you need. Newegg’s automotive storefront features the popular YMMO (year/make/model/options) interface that helps people quickly and confidently find the perfect part to fix or mod their vehicle.

The site features streamlined navigation not only for desktop users, but also for people shopping on their mobile devices. The Newegg.com automotive shopping experience has been optimized for mobile, with full mobile browser support and extensive iOS and Android development to ensure a seamless in-app shopping experience.

Shopping for aftermarket car parts has been steadily migrating online in recent years, yet navigating online automotive websites has been challenging due to spotty inventory and clunky navigation. Newegg addresses these pain points head-on by offering more than 1.5M parts in stock and ready to ship, with an intuitive shopping experience that surfaces the perfect part in just a few clicks.

Newegg offers an all-in-one automotive parts solution where you can find the tools and equipment needed for automotive upgrades and maintenance. Users can now easily find DIY vehicle-specific automotive parts designed to fit their cars. Newegg supports automotive categories such as brake parts, engine parts, transmission, drivetrain, steering, suspension and more.

In addition to the company’s expansive automotive product catalog, Newegg offers a full suite of paper and digital DIY repair manuals to ensure customers have access to valuable resources to help them successfully complete their projects. Additionally, the company also offers free expert advice via traditional channels, including phone, chat and email. Offering such a broad range of free how-to resources is unique in the industry, and sets Newegg apart from other online automotive sites.

“A new generation of automotive enthusiasts is much more comfortable shopping online for car parts, which presents a huge opportunity for companies like Newegg to meet this growing demand with a user-friendly shopping experience that caters to this growing customer segment,” said Andy Schuurs, Vice President of Newegg Automotive. “Our automotive storefront takes all the guesswork out of product selection, and customers can shop with confidence knowing their purchase is backed by a company that’s been an e-commerce leader for more than two decades.”

Newegg customers can easily find replacement car parts with a range of car categories and shipping options to suit the customer’s timeline and budget, with most orders shipping within 24 hours. Visit Newegg’s automotive storefront for more information and to shop Newegg’s catalogue of more than 1.5M auto parts and accessories.

