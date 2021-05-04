Lucra Sports Secures $1.6M in Seed Funding on the Heels of Successful Beta Launch in 37 States

Funding from Raptor Group, Toy Ventures, Marc Lasry, and John Isner will support development of an iOS app in time for 2021 NFL season kickoff

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lucra Sports, a new social-first sports gaming platform, has secured $1.6 million in seed funding. Leading the round is Raptor Group, a preeminent investment group offering deep operating and strategic expertise in the sports & media space, along with Toy Ventures, Milwaukee Bucks owner/Avenue Capital founder Marc Lasry, and American professional tennis player John Isner.

The company’s funding round comes on the heels of a successful beta launch in 37 states in January 2021 and will support the development of an iOS app in time for the 2021 NFL season kickoff, the company’s next major milestone.

Lucra Sports is a peer-to-peer sports gaming platform that allows fans to compete with their friends. Lucra’s tagline, “ Winning is fun, beating your friends is better,” encapsulates the company’s mission to bring a new form of social engagement to casual and avid sports fans alike through a marketplace of skill-based contests. Designed primarily to facilitate social interactions within its community, Lucra users can create highly customizable and quick touch player vs. player contests to send to a friend, group, or the Lucra public feed.

CEO Dylan Robbins founded Lucra Sports in 2019 based on his strong passion for sports gaming and a vision for a social experience that all sports fans could enjoy. “ As a lifelong sports fan, I have always yearned for a platform that could combine my love of sports with my social life. I’m confident that the time is now to digitize, gamify, and socialize the way fans engage with their friends.” Dylan is joined by COO Hannah Farr and CTO Ed Psyk, who bring years of experience and industry knowledge to the team.

“ We’re excited to be early investors in Lucra as we see great potential in the management team to execute on their goal of creating an approachable and easy-to-use platform that allows millions of fans to socialize and gamify live sports,” said Anthony Di Santi at Raptor Group. “ Lucra’s peer-to-peer solution is unique and could totally disrupt the way fans compete with each other while engaging with live sporting events.”

About Lucra Sports: Lucra Sports is a peer-to-peer sports gaming platform that sits uniquely at the intersection of sports gaming and fantasy sports. Lucra allows users to create player vs. player contests in which they compete against friends for real money. Customization of players and stats allows users to be more creative than any existing platform. Social channels are at the heart of Lucra and allow you to share contests and smack talk with friend groups. Finally, Lucra is founded upon transparency, with the lowest fees in the marketplace and an easy-to-use platform that users can trust.

Contacts

Dylan Robbins



203-508-4173



team@lucrasports.com