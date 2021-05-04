Hunter Fan Company Releases New Smart Fan Lines in Celebration of its 135th Anniversary

Expanding its Wi-Fi-enabled SIMPLEconnect® collection, the company will offer fifteen smart fan lines with six finish options.

MEMPHIS, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In celebration of its 135th anniversary, Hunter Fan Company, the leading manufacturer of ceiling fans, expands its SIMPLEconnect® collection to fifteen fans—the only line of tech-savvy, Wi-Fi-enabled fans compatible with all three of the most popular virtual assistants on the market, Apple® HomeKit™, Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. In addition to these platforms, the fans can be controlled with Hunter’s proprietary SIMPLEconnect app.





The company’s new Aerodyne fan offers both Hunter’s SIMPLEconnect Wi-Fi technology and its SureSpeed® Guarantee for 20 percent higher airflow velocity than leading competitors. The Aerodyne builds on Hunter’s 135-year mission to push forward with ceiling fan innovation while making accessible and affordable products. The 52-inch fan offers an LED light available in either a Matte Black or Matte Silver finish for $179.99 at HunterFan.com

“As we continue celebrating our 135th year in business, we are excited to release new products and updates to our existing products that cater to tech-savvy homeowners looking to add smart connectivity to their daily lives,” said John Alexander, CEO of Hunter Fan Company. “Our team of engineers is constantly listening to customer feedback to innovate and design products with whisper-quiet motors and high-performance features that ensure maximum comfort.”

In addition to the Aerodyne, the company will release the Stylus fan this year as well as more fans arriving in stores, offering fifteen SIMPLEconnect products with six finish options. Those products include the Aerodyne, Signal, Symphony, Romulus, Radeon, Advocate, Apache smart fans and more at your local home improvement stores.

Hunter aspires to create the selection and breadth needed for consumers to find a fixture that fits their tastes and personal home aesthetics. With the rise of smart accessories, users adopt their preferred mode of connectivity in their homes. This connectivity capability expertly showcases the brand’s dedication to providing easy and accessible technology to anyone looking to make their home both a smart and a cool one.

With affordable pricing, numerous design styles and new designs constantly on the horizon, staying on the pulse of the home décor trends and recognizing the needs and desires of its consumers is Hunter’s number one priority. For more information on how to integrate a SIMPLEconnect® smart fan into your home, where to purchase or to keep a pulse on the trends in the Hunter fan world, visit Hunterfan.com. Customers interested in product giveaways and the latest new product releases may connect with the company on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, YouTube and Twitter.

About Hunter Fan Company

Keeping homes ‘Quietly Cool since 1886’, Hunter Fan Company is the world’s original ceiling fan manufacturer. As the No. 1 most installed ceiling fan for 135 years, Hunter continues to build upon its legacy of performance, comfort and everyday style for any room, giving consumers confidence, peace-of-mind and ultimately more control over their home environment. The Memphis-based brand has recently debuted a variety of proprietary technologies differentiating it within the industry, including an exclusive line of Wi-Fi®-enabled SIMPLEconnect® fans, which are compatible with Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa and its SureSpeed® Guarantee which sets the standard for optimum airflow performance. In addition, the company offers WeatherMax® outdoor fans that are salt-air and corrosion-resistant, a step above industry-standard wet-rated ceiling fans.

Hunter fans are available on Hunterfan.com, as well as in lighting showrooms, home centers and online retailers nationwide. For more information, visit HunterFan.com, and connect with Hunter Fan Company on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, YouTube and Twitter.

Awarded one of the “Best Places to Work in Memphis,” Hunter Fan Company also operates its Hunter Industrial division featuring industrial and commercial division HVLS (high-volume, low-speed) fans in Nashville, Tenn.

