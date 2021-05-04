Digital Guardian Wins SC Media 2021 Trust Award for Best DLP Solution

Industry’s Only SaaS-Based Data Loss Prevention Solution Captures Top Honors for Second Consecutive Year

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Digital Guardian, a leader in data loss prevention (DLP) and managed detection and response (MDR), today announced that the Digital Guardian Data Protection Platform has been recognized as a Trust Award winner in the “Best Data Leakage Prevention Solution” category for the 2021 SC Awards. The announcement was made online Monday, May 3, 2021 as part of SC Media’s 2021 SC Awards coverage.

The Digital Guardian Data Protection Platform provides the industry’s deepest visibility across the widest array of operating systems with comprehensive classification and flexible controls, enabling organizations to protect critical data and IP from the endpoint to the cloud. The platform offers forensic logging, auditing capabilities, and the ability to discover, classify, and secure structured data as well as complex sets of unstructured data. Powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), the Digital Guardian solution requires no on-premises infrastructure, additional headcount, or customization, delivering simplified deployments and lower overhead.

“ We are honored to be named, for the second straight year, as the industry’s best DLP solution,” said Mordecai Rosen, Chief Executive Officer, Digital Guardian. “ These back-to-back SC Award wins should signal to the market that Digital Guardian continues to innovate around DLP and outpace both traditional DLP providers and emerging vendors.”

Last month, Digital Guardian launched the industry’s first DLP-as-a-Service solution specifically designed to meet the data protection needs of midmarket enterprises. Additionally, the company announced the general availability of its Amazon Macie integration, which expands enterprise DLP from traditional endpoints to AWS S3. Digital Guardian also recently announced they had extended their endpoint DLP to Microsoft Teams, Slack, Skype, and Zoom in response to customer demand for greater visibility and control of top communications and collaboration apps.

Now in its 25th year, 2021’s SC Awards were the most competitive yet, with a record 579 entries. Winners of the Trust Award were chosen by a distinguished group of leading IT security professionals from SC Media’s readership. Entrants were narrowed down to a select group of finalists before undergoing a rigorous final judging process to determine the winner of each category.

“ Distinct challenges that emerged during the last year resulted in a diverse range of demands from the customer community. A pandemic drove employees home en masse; supply chain attacks left government agencies and businesses reeling; cybercriminals and enemy nation states banked on security gaps during unprecedented times, targeting home networks, health care organizations, and retailers, among many other organizations,” said Jill Aitoro, editor in chief of SC Media. “ Winners of our Trust Awards demonstrated remarkable resiliency, adapting to meet evolving requirements of customers.”

The SC Awards are recognized throughout the security industry as the gold standard of excellence in cybersecurity. For more information and a detailed list of categories, finalists and winners, please visit https://scawardsus.com/.

About SC Media

SC Media is the essential resource for cybersecurity professionals, keeping them up to date on vital developments and focusing on their most important concerns. Whether practitioners or leaders, technologists or executives, people who care about cybersecurity turn to SC Media, every day and throughout the day, to stay informed and gain insight into the complex issues that matter in their strategic and technology decision-making. As CyberRisk Alliance’s gateway resource, SC Media taps into an authoritative community of thinkers and innovators to provide a full range of relevant and useful content, including exclusive market research and data, opinion and perspective, independent product reviews, compelling in-person and virtual learning, and much more.

About CyberRisk Alliance

CyberRisk Alliance (CRA) was formed to help cybersecurity professionals face the challenges that threaten the success and prosperity of their organizations. We provide business intelligence and information services to help our growing community build effective strategies and make smart decisions, and innovative marketing solutions to galvanize an efficient marketplace. Most of all, we work to engage the entire cyber community and lift the success of all industry professionals.

About Digital Guardian

Digital Guardian is no-compromise data protection. The company’s cloud-delivered data protection platform is purpose-built to stop data loss by both insiders and outsiders on Windows, Mac and Linux operating systems. The Digital Guardian Data Protection Platform performs across the corporate network, traditional endpoints, and cloud applications. For more than 15 years, we have enabled data-rich organizations to protect their most valuable assets with a choice of SaaS or fully managed deployment. Digital Guardian’s unique policy-less data visibility and flexible controls enable organizations to protect data without slowing the pace of their business. To learn more please visit: https://digitalguardian.com/.

