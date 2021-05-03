Leading Social Investing App Invstr Launches Crypto Trading in Partnership with Vast Bank and through the Coinbase Exchange

Financial Education & Investing App Offers Commission-Free Crypto Trading Through a Nationally Regulated Bank, Providing Additional Trust for New Investors in the Crypto Economy

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Award-winning social investment app Invstr announces the launch of cryptocurrency trading through a new partnership with Vast Bank and leveraging the Coinbase exchange platform for trading.

Invstr members in all 50 U.S. states are now able to buy and sell four crypto currencies — Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum and Litecoin — in their Invstr+ accounts. The minimum crypto investment amount is just $5.

This means that an Invstr+ account holder has the convenience of being able to save or spend their money, and invest commission-free in almost 5,000 US equities, ETFs and crypto currencies seamlessly in a single account. The Invstr+ accounts are protected with Okta security and have no monthly or annual fees.

Invstr’s partnership with Vast Bank, the first U.S. bank to offer digital asset custody, means that Invstr customers’ crypto currencies are custodied in a nationally regulated U.S. bank. Further, Coinbase adds the world-class liquidity and expertise of one of the largest crypto exchange platforms in the USA. A recent survey found that 60% of current crypto owners would use their bank to invest in cryptocurrencies if given the opportunity.

Invstr’s new investment features mean that Invstr is not only the best platform to learn how to invest smarter but also the most convenient and secure digital investment account.

Unlike other investment applications, Invstr has established a reputation as a leading financial educational platform with a range of features including an investing Academy, social network, live simulated portfolios through Invstr’s Fantasy Finance® and detailed analytics to help users understand the markets and make more informed investing decisions. Invstr’s financial education includes sections on investing in crypto assets.

“We are delighted to be working with Vast Bank and Coinbase to offer everyone all the fun, social engagement, financial education, convenience and security of Invstr with the comfort of holding crypto in a US bank and the liquidity of Coinbase. For many people, investing in crypto currencies is a big leap of faith. Our partnership with Vast Bank and leveraging Coinbase’s exchange platform reduces the perceived risk of investing in crypto currencies and should encourage many more people to take the plunge for the first time,” said Invstr founder and CEO, Kerim Derhalli.

“Retail investors have experienced a major revelation — that they can make better returns themselves than giving their money to professional Wall Street investors that have historically underperformed the market. Young people actually have a distinct advantage in this age of the retail investor because they are more closely connected to trends that will drive the markets in the future, especially in the crypto, technology and consumer sectors.”

Invstr recently launched investment tools and analytics to help investors make smarter investment decisions alongside its commission-free banking, brokerage and crypto investment services. Invstr members, through Invstr Pro, can access streaming real time data about crypto, stocks, commodities, currencies and other instruments as well as professional-level technical studies, such as RSI & MACD, and comparison charts not available in competing apps.

About Invstr Ltd.

Invstr is a technology company with a presence in New York, London and Istanbul. Through its award-winning smartphone app, Invstr is determined to democratize finance. Founded by Kerim Derhalli in 2013, the app combines fun, learning, and competition to break down barriers and help users become better, more confident investors. Derhalli was named the 2019 Tech Entrepreneur of the Year at the Go:Tech Business Awards in 2019 and Invstr the Fintech App of the Year at the 2019 UK App Awards. Invstr also won the Fintech Innovator of the Year at the UK Business Tech Awards 2018 and Fintech Founder of the Year at the BMW i UK Tech Founder Awards 2018. Invstr is available for both Android and iOS devices, and can be downloaded in the App Store and on Google Play.

About Coinbase

Coinbase uses cryptocurrency to build a cryptoeconomy that maintains a fairer, more accessible, efficient, and transparent financial system. Coinbase was founded in 2012 with the radical idea that anyone should be able to access bitcoin easily and securely from anywhere. Today, Coinbase provides a reliable and easy-to-use platform to access the cryptoeconomy more broadly.

About Vast Bank

Vast Bank has built its legacy on personal service, strength, and integrity. With bold leadership and a renewed commitment to customer-centricity, Vast is building on its past to create a future based on new ideas, world-class technology, and a winning culture to delight customers through simplicity and control. Family-owned and based in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Vast Bank has served its customers since 1982. Learn more about at https://www.vast.bank/.

Contacts

Media

For Invstr:

Chrissy Carvalho



chrissy@goldin.com

212-319-3451, ext. 641