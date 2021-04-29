Wealth Investment Firm, Bailard, Launches Digital Vault Platform for Clients Powered by FutureVault

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bailard, an independent, values-driven wealth and investment management firm in the San Francisco Bay Area, and FutureVault, an industry-leader in enterprise digital vault solutions, have announced the launch of the Bailard Vault.

Bailard will look to bolster its high-touch client service and continue its proven track record of client success and satisfaction through this unique and highly-innovative digital vault offering. The Bailard Vault includes a custom white-label portal and native mobile app on Android and iOS that provides secure anytime, anywhere access to documents for Bailard clients as well as the Firm’s investment counselors.

“Partnering with FutureVault enables us to streamline and automate several key internal processes. From seamless client onboarding to prompt ongoing reporting, we can now provide crucial information faster and in a secure environment,” commented Michael J. Faust, CFA, President of Wealth Management at Bailard. “We believe our clients’ success is our success, and are proud to offer a centralized, digital environment to access important materials and interact securely with us,” mentioned Austin Lastinger, CFP®, Portfolio Associate at Bailard.

“We are thrilled to be working with Bailard and we are delighted that they have entrusted FutureVault as their digital vault partner,” said Caroll Simmons, Director of Customer Success at FutureVault. “By being able to empower the Bailard team through our technology, we’re able to support them with their commitment to delivering a best-in-class client experience.”

About Bailard:

With over 50 years of experience, Bailard is an independent, values-driven wealth and investment management firm. For individuals and institutions alike, Bailard proudly serves as a trusted partner focused on achieving long-term results aligned with client values and goals. An independent firm since our founding in 1969, we stand committed to our values and, most importantly, our clients. With $5 billion AUM as of March 2021, Bailard’s high-touch client service and proven track record are grounded in the firm’s core values of accountability, compassion, courage, excellence, fairness, and independence.

About FutureVault:

FutureVault is an industry leading provider of secure, cloud-based document management solutions that help organizations and their clients manage information better, together. FutureVault offers a powerful white label digital vault platform to manage document distribution and collaboration, while allowing end clients to digitize, deposit, store, and manage all their most important business and personal information. Organizations leverage FutureVault’s disruptive, patented, proprietary technology to acquire and retain clients, unlock new revenue streams, improve operational efficiencies, protect information assets and maintain compliance obligations.

