Mission Foods Wants Consumers to ‘Sync Up Your Cinco’ With Everything They Need for a Festive Cinco de Mayo

World’s Favorite Brand of Tortillas and Wraps Aims to Get Customers’ Cinco de Mayo Celebrations Moving with Delicious Cinco Recipes, Great Prizes, Music-Themed Giveaways and More

“At Mission Foods we know that it’s been a hard year for everyone, especially not being able to gather and enjoy parties with family and friends. We wanted to give our customers a chance to still celebrate Cinco de Mayo while listening to great music with amazing food and drink,” said Chris Rendon, brand manager at Mission Foods. “Whether people are staying distanced at home or finally getting back out there safely, Sync up your Cinco has something fun — and delicious — for everyone.”

Leading up to Cinco de Mayo, Mission Foods is placing fun, festive displays and great in-store deals at grocery stores across the U.S. to encourage shoppers to get in the celebratory spirit. From menu boards to eye-catching taco truck displays, shoppers will be drawn into the Cinco spirit the moment they step into the store. Consumers can also celebrate Cinco in style by bundling their Mission products with another consumer favorite from Mexico — crisp, refreshing Modelo beer — to save even more at select locations.

Mission Foods is a regular favorite for Cinco revelers, with sales of tortillas, wraps and chips increasing 14-15% around Cinco de Mayo every year, on average.1 “We’re proud to be the company consumers turn to when preparing to celebrate Cinco,” said Rendon.

Mission Foods is also ensuring that consumers won’t need to leave home to experience the celebration. With many people still doing their shopping online, the company has launched a fun, interactive game with fantastic prizes that are all themed around music, food and syncing up for Cinco, including:

A Visa ® gift card to purchase Mission products

Free music for a year from Spotify ®

Apple ® AirPods Pro

Players who don’t win won’t walk away empty-handed, as each participant is automatically gifted a link to a custom Mission Spotify® playlist when they register.

“As a company with a long and proud tradition of making Mexican food accessible to consumers in their everyday cooking, it’s important for us to also give our customers fun new ways to celebrate this historic Mexican holiday,” Rendon said. “We hope Syncing Up their Cinco with Mission Foods brings people a lot of joy and fun this Cinco de Mayo.”

Mission will have even more chances for consumers to win great Cinco swag with giveaway posts on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, where the company is inviting consumers to share their favorite recipe and song for their Cinco de Mayo celebration. The company will deliver packs of fun Cinco- and food-themed prizes to 20 lucky social media winners to help get them ready for Cinco de Mayo.

To round it off, Mission is also working with top food influencers on Instagram to share some fun, festive recipes on that can help guide consumers’ Cinco menus. Ramona Cruz-Peters (@fabeveryday), Christine LaPuma (@christinelikesnyc) and Christine McMichael (@jar.of.lemons) will take fans on a virtual shopping trip for Mission products to show their process of finding ingredients and give tips on how to get them in sync.

To learn more about Mission Foods’ Sync Up Your Cinco campaign, visit cinco.missionfoods.com.

ABOUT MISSION FOODS



MISSION®, owned by GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V., is the world’s leading brand for tortillas and wraps. MISSION® is also globally renowned for flatbreads, dips, salsas and Mexican food products. With presence in over 112 countries MISSION® products are suited to the lifestyles and the local tastes of each country. With innovation and customer needs in mind, MISSION® focuses on the highest quality, authentic flavors, and providing healthy options that families and friends can enjoy together. For more information, please visit https://www.missionfoods.com/.

1 Client calculation based on data reported by NielsenIQ through its Syndicated RMS ScanTrack Service for the market Total U.S. x AOC.

