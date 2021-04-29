doxo Biller Directory Grows to 100,000 Payable Service Providers Across the Country

Largest bill pay Directory in the nation continues its coverage expansion; reaches new milestone by delivering consumer bill payments in more than 90% of U.S. zip codes

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–doxo, the all-in-one web and mobile bill pay service, today announced that its consumer-driven Directory has now surpassed over 100,000 service providers across the country that can be paid with a single login — coverage that’s now over six times larger than any other consumer bill pay network. To date, over five million consumers in large cities, small towns, and rural areas (across more than 90% of U.S. zip codes), have paid bills through the doxo payment network. As more and more consumers use doxo and pay bills in their local areas, doxo’s Directory continues to expand, growing over 50% over the past year alone.

The doxo Directory provides the most comprehensive coverage of household bill pay in the United States. Across the 45 service categories in doxo’s Directory, the strongest growth in payments over the past year was: Utilities, Cable & Internet and Alarm & Security grew by over 30%, multiple Health categories grew by over 50%, and Home Services and Transit grew by over 100%.

“Every single household in the U.S. pays a unique mix of billers on a regular basis. And while many of these billers are nationwide service providers, more than half are local and regional service providers specific to each household location. Our customer-driven approach to building out the doxo bill pay Directory is based on adding service providers identified and most relevant to our users in their individual local markets,” said Steve Shivers, doxo Co-founder and CEO. “The comprehensive coverage of the doxo Directory provides the cornerstone for our payments innovation — enabling simpler payments, lower costs, better financial protections, and greater security to both consumers and billers alike, in markets that are too often underserved by traditional enterprise software and payment networks.”

Broad coverage of the bills paid by every U.S. household also enables market transparency and visibility to economic trends, and actual bill pay expenses for consumers and billers. Visit doxo.com/network to view doxo’s bill pay ecosystem and drill down to any state or local market or service category of interest. Recent doxoINSIGHTS Reports also provide transparency for the Bill Pay Economy which comprises over a third of all US household spending, over $4.4T annually. doxo’s U.S. Bill Pay Market Size report and The United States of Bill Pay Report are among the recent reports made possible through aggregate analysis of actual household bill payments across the country.

The doxo Directory Empowers Service Providers Large and Small

Service providers of all types and sizes are benefiting when they join the doxo payment network. Once enrolled, service providers receive direct electronic payments and real-time reconciliation data for free. Directly connected service providers increase mobile engagement, speed payment delivery, reduce customer support costs, and boost paperless and autopay adoption. Connecting to doxo for free electronic payment is easy and typically done right alongside a service provider’s existing bill payment solution.

With doxoDIRECT, turn-key bill payment capabilities are also provided for service providers seeking to expand electronic and mobile payment convenience for their customers. The benefits of doxoDIRECT include: fast, free direct deposit payments, expanded mobile payments with Apple Pay, iOS and Android apps, real-time account validation, and zero-exception reconciliation, overdraft protection, auto-pay, e-billing, IVR, paperless, and an online dashboard with real-time payment details. Interested service providers can learn more and sign up for fast, free, and direct payments at www.doxo.com/business/.

