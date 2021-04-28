Udemy Appoints Sarah Blanchard as Chief Financial Officer

Blanchard Brings over 20 Years of Operational and Financial Experience

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#HR—Udemy, a leading destination for learning and teaching online, today announced the appointment of Sarah Blanchard as the company’s Chief Financial Officer. Blanchard brings over 20 years of operational and financial experience and will be an invaluable asset to Udemy.

“We are excited to welcome Sarah to Udemy as our Chief Financial Officer,” said Gregg Coccari, CEO of Udemy. “As our global growth continues, Sarah’s impressive track record and breadth of executive experience in technology and finance make her a great fit to further advance our mission to improve lives through learning.”

“I am thrilled to join the Udemy team and build on the company’s exceptional global momentum,” said Blanchard. “As the skills required to succeed rapidly evolve, I look forward to helping extend the impact of Udemy’s mission to empower individuals, instructors, and organizations with dynamic and relevant learning.”

Blanchard most recently served as CFO and COO at Omada Health, a digital care company that makes it possible for people with chronic conditions to achieve long-term improvements in their health. Previously, Blanchard served as CFO at CoreOS, an innovator in container-native solutions, which was acquired by Red Hat in 2018. Blanchard was also Vice President of Finance for Silver Spring Networks, a global provider of smart grid products. She holds an MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and a BA from Michigan State University.

This hire comes at an exciting time for Udemy, as the company continues to grow, expanding its global reach to over 40 million learners with 70,000 instructors teaching 155,000 courses in more than 65 languages.

