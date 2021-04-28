T-Mobile Launches SyncUP TRACKER, for Customers Who Keep Losing #AllTheThings

BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dude, Where’s My Bike? Did you know the average American spends 2.5 days a year looking for lost items, collectively costing U.S. households $2.7 billion annually in replacement costs1? Today, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) is introducing SyncUP TRACKER, the latest addition to T-Mobile’s SyncUP line of products. Tapping into the power of T-Mobile’s nationwide LTE network, SyncUP TRACKER is a device that, when paired with the SyncUP TRACKER app available on iOS and Android, helps keep track of the items that matter. Available in T-Mobile stores next Friday, May 7.

“SyncUP TRACKER brings peace of mind to customers’ most prized possessions and valuables, which is why we’re putting the power of our network behind it,” said Matt Staneff, Chief Marketing Officer of T-Mobile. “From families to cars to now things, T-Mobile’s network is connecting just about anything – because it has the power and reliability customers can depend on.”

Bluetooth based trackers are great for locating everyday items that fit in a pocket, like keys and wallets, that are nearby but out of sight. But unlike trackers that rely on Bluetooth, SyncUP TRACKER:

Runs on T-Mobile’s LTE network – covering 99% of Americans – so it can be found virtually anywhere.

Gives near real-time tracking and virtual boundary alerts even when hundreds of miles away.

Doesn’t need to be in a specific range or near a smartphone to work.

So it works great for everything.

Check out all of the sweet features that come with SyncUP TRACKER below:

Location Tracking: Check the last known location on a map and get near real-time location tracking and history even when miles away.

Check the last known location on a map and get near real-time location tracking and history even when miles away. Virtual Boundaries: Set virtual geofenced boundaries to get notified when it leaves the selected area so customers can quickly react.

Set virtual geofenced boundaries to get notified when it leaves the selected area so customers can quickly react. Ring When Lost: Easily locate an item that’s nearby, but not in plain sight.

Easily locate an item that’s nearby, but not in plain sight. Customizable Profiles: Add a name, descriptor, photo – even select how often the device pings back its location to improve battery life and more – all bringing a more optimized tracking experience to fit the customer’s need.

Add a name, descriptor, photo – even select how often the device pings back its location to improve battery life and more – all bringing a more optimized tracking experience to fit the customer’s need. Light Sensor: Optional feature can detect change in light (from dark to light) in the event the tracked belonging is moved – out of a locker, a backpack, or other!

Optional feature can detect change in light (from dark to light) in the event the tracked belonging is moved – out of a locker, a backpack, or other! Water and Dust Resistant: IP67 rated stands up to dust, water and drops.

IP67 rated stands up to dust, water and drops. Rechargeable battery: The 900 mAh rechargeable battery lasts up to 7 days depending on usage.

Set up is easy. Simply attach the tracker to just about anything that moves, from luggage, to bicycles, to backpacks and create a profile on the free SyncUP TRACKER app, available in the iOS or Android App Store.

Starting May 7, customers can swing by a local T-Mobile store or call 1-800-T-Mobile to pick one (or 8 of them!) up each for just $2.50/month (FRP: $60) for well qualified customers for 24 months on T-Mobile’s no-interest Equipment Installment Plan and pair it with data for $5/month with AutoPay.

For more information on SyncUP TRACKER, visit: https://www.t-mobile.com/syncuptracker.

Want more from T-Mobile’s SyncUP line? Check out SyncUP DRIVE to help better monitor a car’s performance, health, activity, location and more – it can even turn a car into a rolling Wi-Fi hotspot!

Follow T-Mobile’s Official Twitter Newsroom @TMobileNews to stay up-to-date with the latest company news.

1https://www.apartmenttherapy.com/study-reveals-the-most-common-items-that-go-missing-at-home-246906

Qualifying service, app download, GPS signal, & compatible smartphone req’d for certain features. Coverage not available in some areas. Location information is approximate & may not always be available. Use as intended. If you cancel wireless service, remaining balance on 24-month finance agreement becomes due. Credit approval, deposit, $10 SIM card, and, in stores & on customer service calls, $20 assisted or upgrade support charge may be required. Without AutoPay & qualifying voice line, $5 more/mo/line. High-speed data up to allotment then max 128Kbps speeds.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile U.S. Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com.

Contacts

Media Contacts

T-Mobile US, Inc. Media Relations



MediaRelations@t-mobile.com

Investor Relations Contact

T-Mobile US, Inc.



investor.relations@t-mobile.com

https://investor.t-mobile.com