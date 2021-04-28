Ginger Brings On-Demand Mental Healthcare to 14 Million Cigna Behavioral Health Customers Nationwide

Cigna is the first national health plan to offer Ginger’s behavioral health coaching as an in-network benefit

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ginger, the leader in on-demand mental healthcare, today announced it is joining the Cigna network of providers to bring Ginger’s full suite of virtual mental health services to 14 million Cigna behavioral health customers nationwide. Now, Cigna customers with employer-sponsored or individual and family (IFP) insurance plans can access Ginger’s behavioral health coaching, therapy, and psychiatry services as an in-network benefit.





Cigna customers can get started with Ginger by downloading the Ginger app (available via the iOS App Store and Google Play) and providing their insurance benefit information, which Ginger will verify in real-time. Eligible customers will have the option to begin texting with a Ginger behavioral health coach within 60 seconds, in addition to accessing Ginger’s robust library of self-guided content and skill-building activities. For individuals who need higher levels of care, a therapist or psychiatrist can be added to their care team for video-based sessions.

With this new addition to its network, Cigna is the first national health plan to offer Ginger’s behavioral health coaching as an in-network benefit. Behavioral health coaching takes an active, goal oriented approach to address a wide array of sub-acute mental health challenges, ranging from sleep issues to relationship struggles. Available 24/7, Ginger’s behavioral health coaching offering is:

Prevention-focused : Behavioral health coaching is designed to prevent the onset of more serious mental health conditions before they start.

: Behavioral health coaching is designed to prevent the onset of more serious mental health conditions before they start. Collaborative : Coaches are trained to identify the need for higher-level care, and can help to escalate customers into therapy or psychiatry services when needed. Coaches support individuals through their entire care journey with Ginger.

: Coaches are trained to identify the need for higher-level care, and can help to escalate customers into therapy or psychiatry services when needed. Coaches support individuals through their entire care journey with Ginger. Evidence-based: Ginger’s team-based approach is proven to decrease symptoms of anxiety and depression, as published in the Journal of Medical Internet Research. Ginger’s providers are supported by artificial intelligence technology, which helps to surface care insights, support collaboration, and improve quality assurance.

Ginger’s team-based approach is proven to decrease symptoms of anxiety and depression, as published in the Journal of Medical Internet Research. Ginger’s providers are supported by artificial intelligence technology, which helps to surface care insights, support collaboration, and improve quality assurance. Cost-effective: Ginger’s behavioral health coaching services support the needs of 80% of the population. One month of care costs less than a single traditional therapy visit.

“Cigna’s mission is to improve the health, well-being and peace of mind of those we serve by making healthcare simple, affordable and predictable,” said Cigna’s Dr. Doug Nemecek, chief medical officer for behavioral health. “Right now, more than ever, individuals are seeking out mental health support, and our relationship with Ginger creates more access to that care, when and where customers need it.”

“We’re facing a nationwide supply-demand crisis in mental healthcare, with demand reaching unprecedented levels, and fewer providers entering the industry than ever before,” said Russell Glass, CEO of Ginger. “We’re proud to partner with leading organizations like Cigna that recognize not only the scope of the nation’s mental health crisis, but the importance of taking a preventative approach to this challenge. Together, we are opening up access to incredible mental healthcare for millions, at a fraction of the cost of traditional care.”

Ginger and Cigna have had a longstanding relationship, including an investment by Cigna Ventures in early 2020.

Cigna behavioral health customers can learn more about Ginger by visiting www.ginger.com/cigna. To learn more about how you can offer Ginger to your employees or customers, please reach out to Ginger at theteam@ginger.com.

About Ginger

At Ginger, we believe that everyone deserves access to incredible mental healthcare. The Ginger app provides customers with access to unlimited self-guided care and 24/7 on-demand coaching, as well as video-based therapy and psychiatry support. Ginger’s care providers work as a team to deliver evidenced-based, high-quality care in a value-based model that helps customers get better faster, and reduces costs for everyone. Nearly 25 million people have access to Ginger through leading employers, health plans, and partners. Ginger is recognized by The World Economic Forum as a Technology Pioneer, by Fast Company as one of the Most Innovative Companies in Healthcare, and by UCSF Digital Health Awards as 2020’s leading Mental Health Company. Learn more about our vision to build a world where mental health is never an obstacle at ginger.com or find us on Twitter at @CareByGinger.

