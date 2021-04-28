Deserve Launches Digital First Card on Mastercard Network for Mobile-First Experience

Digital First Card creates entire new credit card experience and can be branded and deployed in weeks by partners, retailers, and affinity groups.

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Deserve, a fast-growing fintech startup based in Palo Alto, unveiled its Digital First Card, a revolutionary product that can decision consumers in minutes and allow the opportunity for instant spending. The proprietary mobile-first platform will power mobile cards for major co-brand partners, affinity groups, and corporations that want to offer an embedded and seamless credit card experience to their customers or members.

“We created the smartest credit card experience that’s ever been offered to consumers,” said Deserve CEO and Co-Founder Kalpesh Kapadia. “Deserve and partners can use this groundbreaking platform to power a revolutionary new credit card experience for their users.”

The Digital First Card, which is certified by Mastercard, offers a fully digital card experience on smartphones with immediate access to the card, superior payment experience and card controls without compromising security and authentication protocols. Deserve has rebuilt the entire credit card customer journey from application and onboarding to spending, earning and redeeming rewards as well as making payments and reporting problems such as lost/stolen or transaction disputes, all with mobile and digital consumers in mind.

Deserve’s robust onboarding flow ensures strong identity verification and credit underwriting while reducing friction in the process. It seamlessly allows consumers to activate the card and use it instantaneously upon approval. Deserve’s API-based technology leverages metadata and geolocation to provide useful information such as a merchant’s accurate location, time of purchase, photos of establishment, contact information, and refined categorization in a user-friendly way.

“Credit cards are no longer just a piece of plastic that spit out hard-to-read monthly statements and dense paper reports,” said Kapadia. “You might leave your wallet at home, but you always have your phone.”

“Mastercard is leading the charge in creating truly digital-first credit cards,” said Sherri Haymond, executive vice president, Digital Partnerships, North America, Mastercard. “By partnering with Deserve, we are able to bring this to market and provide partners and consumers with a completely new credit card experience.”

Deserve’s credit card partners can also customize their rewards program to incentivize on-time payments, purchases in specific categories or at specific establishments or at specific times or any other actions that can be digitally captured via APIs. Early adopters of Deserve’s Digital First Card API include global, modern card issuing platform, Marqeta, and leading women’s advocacy group, Seneca Women.

The Deserve Digital First Card is now available in the Apple store, and coming soon to the Android App store.

About Deserve

Deserve is powering the future of fintech through digital-first, mobile-centric, highly configurable API and SDK based credit card solutions. Using machine learning and alternative data, Deserve provides partners with state of the art underwriting solutions that expand financial access. Deserve partners with financial institutions, fintechs, and modern consumer brands, universities and associations to develop, rapidly deploy and power white label and co-branded credit card programs. Deserve is a venture-backed fintech company whose investors include Goldman Sachs, Sallie Mae, Accel, Pelion Venture Partners, Aspect Ventures, and Mission Holdings. Credit Cards are issued by Celtic Bank, a Utah Chartered Industrial Bank, Member FDIC and Evolve Bank and Trust, Member FDIC. Connect with Deserve on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter or visit http://www.deservecards.com and http://www.deserve.com for more information.

Contacts

Yalda Rafie



SutherlandGold for Deserve



deserve@sutherlandgold.com