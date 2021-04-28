    • News

    Capstead Mortgage Corporation Announces First Quarter 2021 Results

    DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Capstead Mortgage Corporation (“Capstead” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CMO) today announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

    First Quarter 2021 Summary

    • Recognized GAAP net income of $18.9 million or $0.15 per diluted common share
    • Generated core earnings of $17.4 million or $0.13 per diluted common share, representing an annualized 7.7% return on common equity capital
    • Paid a $0.15 dividend per common share for the sixth consecutive quarter
    • Book value per common share decreased $0.10 to $6.66 per common share
    • Agency-guaranteed residential adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) portfolio ended the quarter at $7.4 billion
    • Leverage ended the quarter at 6.79 times long-term investment capital

    First Quarter Earnings and Related Discussion

    Capstead reported GAAP net income of $18.9 million or $0.15 per diluted common share for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, compared to $23.3 million or $0.19 per diluted common share for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. The Company reported core earnings of $17.4 million or $0.13 per diluted common share for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. This compares to core earnings of $19.7 million or $0.15 per diluted common share for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this release for more information on core earnings.

    Yields on the Company’s portfolio of agency-guaranteed residential ARM securities averaged 1.38% during the first quarter of 2021, a decrease of 17 basis points from 1.55% reported for the fourth quarter of 2020. Yields declined due primarily to lower coupon interest rates on existing loans that reset lower based on prevailing interest rates as well as higher yield adjustments for investment premium amortization due to changes in lifetime prepayment estimates. Mortgage prepayment rates decreased during the quarter to an average annualized constant prepayment rate (“CPR”) of 37.12%, compared to 38.67% CPR in the prior quarter. Portfolio leverage decreased to 6.79 to one at March 31, 2021 compared to 7.26 to one at December 31, 2020.

    The following table illustrates the progression of Capstead’s portfolio of residential mortgage investments for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 (dollars in thousands):

    Residential mortgage investments, December 31, 2020

     

    $

    7,937,552

     

    Portfolio acquisitions (principal amount)

     

     

    387,830

     

    Investment premiums on acquisitions

     

     

    16,394

     

    Portfolio runoff (principal amount)

     

     

    (893,995

    )

    Investment premium amortization

     

     

    (20,887

    )

    Decrease in net unrealized gains on securities classified as available-for-sale

     

     

    (21,483

    )

    Residential mortgage investments, March 31, 2021

     

    $

    7,405,411

     

    Decrease in residential mortgage investments during the period

     

    $

    (532,141

    )

     

    Rates on Capstead’s secured borrowings, after adjusting for hedging activities, averaged 17 basis points lower at 0.20% during the first quarter of 2021, compared to 0.37% for the prior quarter. Borrowing rates before hedging activities averaged 0.20% during the first quarter, a decline of three basis points from the prior quarter. Secured borrowings ended the quarter at $6.81 billion.

    Notional amounts of secured borrowings-related interest rate swap agreements averaged $2.99 billion during the first quarter of 2021 with fixed swap rates averaging 0.04%, 33 basis points lower than the prior quarter. At March 31, 2021, the Company held $3.22 billion notional amount of secured borrowings-related interest rate swaps with fixed rates averaging 0.06%, an increase of $250 million in notional amount and two basis points in rate from swaps held on December 31, 2020. The Company’s duration gap, a measure of interest rate risk, decreased from approximately three and one-half months at December 31st to three and one-quarter months at March 31, 2021 – see page 10 for further information.

    Capstead operates a highly efficient, internally-managed investment platform, particularly compared to other mortgage REITs, and has a competitive cost structure relative to a wide variety of high yielding investment vehicles. Operating costs expressed as an annualized percentage of long-term investment capital averaged 1.43% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. As an annualized percentage of total assets, operating costs averaged 0.18% during this period.

    Book Value per Common Share

    Book value per share as of March 31, 2021 was $6.66, a decrease of $0.10 for the quarter primarily reflecting $0.22 in portfolio-related declines in value and $0.05 in declines related to capital activity, partially offset by $0.17 in derivative-related increases. Capstead’s investment strategy attempts to mitigate risks to book value by focusing on investments in agency-guaranteed residential mortgage pass-through securities, which are considered to have little, if any, credit risk and are collateralized by ARM loans with interest rates that reset periodically to more current levels. Because of these characteristics, the fair value of the Company’s portfolio is expected to be less vulnerable to significant pricing declines caused by credit concerns or rising interest rates compared to leveraged portfolios containing a significant amount of non-agency-guaranteed securities or agency-guaranteed securities backed by longer-duration fixed-rate loans. Fair value is impacted by market conditions, including changes in interest rates and the availability of financing at reasonable rates and leverage levels.

    Management Remarks

    Commenting on current operating and market conditions, Phillip A. Reinsch, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “Our first quarter results were impacted by our choice to not invest all of our available capital at what we view as unacceptably low projected risk-adjusted returns. As a consequence, we did not replace all of our portfolio runoff for the second consecutive quarter during a period of continued high mortgage prepayments, leading to lower portfolio and leverage levels and lower earnings. This has increased our flexibility to take advantage of more compelling opportunities should they arise as the year unfolds.

    “Now that the transition from LIBOR- to SOFR-based ARM production is largely complete and with the pronounced steepening in the yield curve through higher longer term interest rates year-to-date, we are seeing sizable increases in new ARM production. This bodes well for investment opportunities going forward. However, there remains strong demand for agency-guaranteed ARM securities which could continue to limit our reinvestment opportunities.

    “We see mortgage prepayment rates peaking as the second quarter progresses due in large part to increases in prevailing fixed-rate mortgage rates of nearly 50 basis points since year-end leading to lower portfolio runoff in the coming quarters. If longer-term interest rates continue increasing in the coming quarters, further declines in prepayments can be expected. Meanwhile, short-term interest rates have remained at historical lows, with one-month LIBOR declining three basis points to 11 basis points during the quarter and two-year U.S. Treasury rates only increasing about 4 basis points since year end, indicative of market expectations for little change in borrowing rates for some time to come.

    “Book value declined by only 1.4% during the first quarter despite continued high portfolio runoff and a significant increase in longer-term interest rates, with the ten-year U.S. Treasury rate increasing a surprising 82 basis points during the quarter. This comparatively modest decline in book value was due in large part to strong demand for agency-guaranteed ARM securities, fairly stable yields on the shorter end of the yield curve and increases in value of interest rate swaps held for hedging purposes.

    “Since quarter-end, pricing levels for agency-guaranteed ARM securities have been fairly stable relative to a further rise in longer-term interest rates while April portfolio runoff reached 43.7% CPR. As of April 23rd, our last internal measurement date, book value per share was lower by approximately $0.03, primarily due to continued high portfolio runoff in April.

    Non-GAAP Financial Measures

    Management believes the presentation of core earnings and core earnings per common share, both non-GAAP financial measures, when analyzed in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP operating results, allows investors to more effectively evaluate the Company’s performance and provides investors management’s view of the Company’s economic performance.

    Management also believes that presenting financing spreads on residential mortgage investments, a non-GAAP financial measure, provides important information for evaluating the performance of the Company’s portfolio, as opposed to total financing spreads, because this non-GAAP measure speaks specifically to the performance of the Company’s investment portfolio. See the “Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures” section of this release.

    Earnings Conference Call Details

    An earnings conference call and live audio webcast will be hosted Thursday, April 29, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET. The conference call may be accessed by dialing toll free (877) 505-6547 in the U.S., (855) 669-9657 for Canada, or (412) 902-6660 for international callers. A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed via the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.capstead.com and an archive of the webcast will be available up to the date of our next earnings press release. An audio replay can be accessed one hour after the end of the conference call, also up to the date of our next earnings press release, by dialing toll free (877) 344-7529 in the U.S., (855) 669-9658 for Canada, or (412) 317-0088 for international callers and entering conference number 10155050.

    About Capstead

    Capstead is a self-managed real estate investment trust, or REIT, for federal income tax purposes. The Company earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential adjustable-rate mortgage pass-through securities, referred to as ARM securities, issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac, or by an agency of the federal government, Ginnie Mae.

    Statement Concerning Forward-looking Statements

    This document contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain the words “believe,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “estimate,” “intend,” “will be,” “will likely continue,” “will likely result,” or words or phrases of similar meaning. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including without limitation, fluctuations in interest rates, the availability of suitable qualifying investments, changes in mortgage prepayments, the availability and terms of financing, changes in market conditions as a result of federal corporate and individual tax law changes, changes in legislation or regulation affecting the mortgage and banking industries or Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or Ginnie Mae securities, the availability of new investment capital, the liquidity of secondary markets and funding markets, our ability to maintain our qualification as a REIT for U.S. federal tax purposes, our ability to maintain our exemption from registration under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and other changes in general economic conditions. These and other applicable uncertainties, factors and risks are described more fully in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

    Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statement is made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Accordingly, readers of this document are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements included herein.

     
     
     
     

    CAPSTEAD MORTGAGE CORPORATION

    CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

    (in thousands, except ratios, pledged and per share amounts)

     

     

     

    March 31, 2021

     

     

    December 31, 2020

     

     

     

    (unaudited)

     

     

     

     

     

    Assets

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Residential mortgage investments ($7.16 and $7.71 billion pledged at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively)

     

    $

    7,405,411

     

     

    $

    7,937,552

     

    Cash collateral receivable from derivative counterparties

     

     

    61,796

     

     

     

    74,411

     

    Derivatives at fair value

     

     

    151

     

     

     

     

    Cash and cash equivalents

     

     

    259,233

     

     

     

    257,180

     

    Receivables and other assets

     

     

    143,295

     

     

     

    136,107

     

     

     

    $

    7,869,886

     

     

    $

    8,405,250

     

    Liabilities

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Secured borrowings

     

    $

    6,805,061

     

     

    $

    7,319,083

     

    Derivatives at fair value

     

     

    27,223

     

     

     

    41,484

     

    Unsecured borrowings

     

     

    98,519

     

     

     

    98,493

     

    Common stock dividend payable

     

     

    15,173

     

     

     

    15,281

     

    Accounts payable and accrued expenses

     

     

    20,217

     

     

     

    20,746

     

     

     

     

    6,966,193

     

     

     

    7,495,087

     

    Stockholders’ equity

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Preferred stock – $0.10 par value; 100,000 shares authorized: 7.50% Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, Series E, 10,329 shares issued and outstanding ($258,226 aggregate liquidation preference) at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020

     

     

    250,946

     

     

     

    250,946

     

    Common stock – $0.01 par value; 250,000 shares authorized: 96,848 and 96,481 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively

     

     

    968

     

     

     

    965

     

    Paid-in capital

     

     

    1,269,021

     

     

     

    1,268,439

     

    Accumulated deficit

     

     

    (651,551

    )

     

     

    (651,071

    )

    Accumulated other comprehensive income

     

     

    34,309

     

     

     

    40,884

     

     

     

     

    903,693

     

     

     

    910,163

     

     

     

    $

    7,869,886

     

     

    $

    8,405,250

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Long-term investment capital (consists of stockholders’ equity and unsecured borrowings) (unaudited)

     

    $

    1,002,212

     

     

    $

    1,008,656

     

    Portfolio leverage (secured borrowings divided by long-term investment capital) (unaudited)

     

    6.79:1

     

     

    7.26:1

     

    Book value per common share (based on shares of common stock outstanding and calculated using preferred stock liquidation preferences) (unaudited)

     

    $

    6.66

     

     

    $

    6.76

     

     
     
     
     
     

    CAPSTEAD MORTGAGE CORPORATION

    CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

    (in thousands, except per share amounts)

    (unaudited)

     

     

     

    Quarter Ended

    March 31

     

     

     

    2021

     

     

    2020

     

    Interest income

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Residential mortgage investments

     

    $

    26,165

     

     

    $

    69,207

     

    Other

     

     

    13

     

     

     

    403

     

     

     

     

    26,178

     

     

     

    69,610

     

    Interest expense

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Secured borrowings

     

     

    (4,172

    )

     

     

    (45,256

    )

    Unsecured borrowings

     

     

    (1,891

    )

     

     

    (1,900

    )

     

     

     

    (6,063

    )

     

     

    (47,156

    )

     

     

     

    20,115

     

     

     

    22,454

     

    Other (expense) income

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Gain (loss) on derivative instruments (net)

     

     

    2,382

     

     

     

    (155,739

    )

    Loss on sale of investments (net)

     

     

     

     

     

    (67,820

    )

    Compensation-related expense

     

     

    (2,092

    )

     

     

    (2,204

    )

    Other general and administrative expense

     

     

    (1,465

    )

     

     

    (1,202

    )

    Miscellaneous other revenue (expense)

     

     

    2

     

     

     

    (142

    )

     

     

     

    (1,173

    )

     

     

    (227,107

    )

    Net income (loss)

     

     

    18,942

     

     

     

    (204,653

    )

    Less preferred stock dividends

     

     

    (4,842

    )

     

     

    (4,842

    )

    Net income (loss) to common stockholders

     

    $

    14,100

     

     

    $

    (209,495

    )

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Basic and diluted net income (loss) per common share

     

    $

    0.15

     

     

    $

    (2.21

    )

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Weighted average common shares outstanding

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Basic

     

     

    95,894

     

     

     

    94,897

     

    Diluted

     

     

    96,230

     

     

     

    94,897

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Cash dividends declared per share

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Common

     

    $

    0.15

     

     

    $

    0.15

     

    Series E preferred

     

     

    0.47

     

     

     

    0.47

     

     
     
     
     
     

    CAPSTEAD MORTGAGE CORPORATION

    QUARTERLY STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND SELECT OPERATING STATISTICS

    (in thousands, except per share amounts, percentages annualized, unaudited)

     

     

     

    2021

     

     

    2020

     

     

     

    Q1

     

     

    Q4

     

     

    Q3

     

     

    Q2

     

     

    Q1

     

    Quarterly Statements of Operations:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Interest income

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Residential mortgage investments

     

    $

    26,165

     

     

    $

    31,372

     

     

    $

    37,571

     

     

    $

    48,111

     

     

    $

    69,207

     

    Other

     

     

    13

     

     

     

    17

     

     

     

    26

     

     

     

    28

     

     

     

    403

     

     

     

     

    26,178

     

     

     

    31,389

     

     

     

    37,597

     

     

     

    48,139

     

     

     

    69,610

     

    Interest expense

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Secured borrowings

     

     

    (4,172

    )

     

     

    (4,787

    )

     

     

    (4,809

    )

     

     

    (13,039

    )

     

     

    (45,256

    )

    Unsecured borrowings

     

     

    (1,891

    )

     

     

    (1,910

    )

     

     

    (1,910

    )

     

     

    (1,900

    )

     

     

    (1,900

    )

     

     

     

    (6,063

    )

     

     

    (6,697

    )

     

     

    (6,719

    )

     

     

    (14,939

    )

     

     

    (47,156

    )

     

     

     

    20,115

     

     

     

    24,692

     

     

     

    30,878

     

     

     

    33,200

     

     

     

    22,454

     

    Other (expense) income

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Gain (loss) on derivative instruments (net)

     

     

    2,382

     

     

     

    1,630

     

     

     

    1,510

     

     

     

    (6,948

    )

     

     

    (155,739

    )

    Loss on sale of investments (net)

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    (67,820

    )

    Compensation-related expense

     

     

    (2,092

    )

     

     

    (1,759

    )

     

     

    (1,985

    )

     

     

    (2,330

    )

     

     

    (2,204

    )

    Other general and administrative expense

     

     

    (1,465

    )

     

     

    (1,269

    )

     

     

    (1,321

    )

     

     

    (1,219

    )

     

     

    (1,202

    )

    Miscellaneous other revenue (expense)

     

     

    2

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    1

     

     

     

    (142

    )

     

     

     

    (1,173

    )

     

     

    (1,398

    )

     

     

    (1,796

    )

     

     

    (10,496

    )

     

     

    (227,107

    )

    Net income (loss)

     

    $

    18,942

     

     

    $

    23,294

     

     

    $

    29,082

     

     

    $

    22,704

     

     

    $

    (204,653

    )

    Net income (loss) per diluted common share

     

    $

    0.15

     

     

    $

    0.19

     

     

    $

    0.25

     

     

    $

    0.19

     

     

    $

    (2.21

    )

    Average diluted common shares outstanding

     

     

    96,230

     

     

     

    96,088

     

     

     

    96,024

     

     

     

    95,887

     

     

     

    94,897

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Core earnings

     

    $

    17,360

     

     

    $

    19,667

     

     

    $

    19,868

     

     

    $

    21,917

     

     

    $

    19,811

     

    Core earnings per diluted common share

     

     

    0.13

     

     

     

    0.15

     

     

     

    0.16

     

     

     

    0.18

     

     

     

    0.16

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Select Operating and Performance Statistics:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Common dividends declared per share

     

     

    0.15

     

     

     

    0.15

     

     

     

    0.15

     

     

     

    0.15

     

     

     

    0.15

     

    Book value per common share

     

     

    6.66

     

     

     

    6.76

     

     

     

    6.80

     

     

     

    6.79

     

     

     

    6.07

     

    Average portfolio outstanding (cost basis)

     

     

    7,578,943

     

     

     

    8,073,304

     

     

     

    8,119,230

     

     

     

    8,255,393

     

     

     

    11,122,713

     

    Average secured borrowings

     

     

    6,884,328

     

     

     

    7,407,784

     

     

     

    7,447,333

     

     

     

    7,646,755

     

     

     

    10,336,879

     

    Average long-term investment capital (“LTIC”)

     

     

    1,010,317

     

     

     

    1,015,854

     

     

     

    1,018,407

     

     

     

    987,792

     

     

     

    1,124,307

     

    Constant prepayment rate (“CPR”)

     

     

    37.12

    %

     

     

    38.67

    %

     

     

    39.97

    %

     

     

    32.89

    %

     

     

    26.71

    %

    Total financing spreads

     

     

    1.01

     

     

     

    1.19

     

     

     

    1.47

     

     

     

    1.52

     

     

     

    0.66

     

    Yields on residential mortgage investments

     

     

    1.38

     

     

     

    1.55

     

     

     

    1.85

     

     

     

    2.33

     

     

     

    2.49

     

    Secured borrowing rates (a)

     

     

    0.20

     

     

     

    0.37

     

     

     

    0.67

     

     

     

    1.09

     

     

     

    1.72

     

    Financing spreads on residential mortgage investments

     

     

    1.18

     

     

     

    1.19

     

     

     

    1.18

     

     

     

    1.25

     

     

     

    0.77

     

    Operating costs as a percentage of LTIC

     

     

    1.43

     

     

     

    1.19

     

     

     

    1.29

     

     

     

    1.45

     

     

     

    1.22

     

    Quarterly economic return (change in book value plus dividends)

     

     

    0.74

     

     

     

    1.62

     

     

     

    2.36

     

     

     

    14.33

     

     

     

    (27.84

    )

    Return on common equity capital (b)

     

     

    7.68

     

     

     

    8.85

     

     

     

    8.94

     

     

     

    10.76

     

     

     

    7.77

     

    (a)

    Secured borrowing rates exclude the effects of amortization of the net unrealized gains (losses) included in Accumulated other comprehensive income (“AOCI”) on de-designated derivative instruments and include net interest cash flows on non-designated derivative instruments to better compare the components of financing spreads on residential mortgage investments. See “Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures” for details on the impact of non-designated derivative instruments.

    (b)

    		 

    Calculated using core earnings less preferred dividends on an annualized basis over average common equity for the period.

     
     
     
     
     

    CAPSTEAD MORTGAGE CORPORATION

    RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

    (in thousands, percentages annualized, unaudited)

    The Company defines core earnings as GAAP net income (loss) excluding (a) unrealized (gain) loss on derivative instruments, (b) realized loss (gain) on termination of derivative instruments, (c) amortization of unrealized (gain) loss of derivative instruments held at the time of de-designation, and (d) realized loss (gain) on securities. The following reconciles GAAP net income (loss) and net income (loss) per diluted common share to core earnings and core earnings per common share:

     

     

    2021

     

     

    2020

     

     

     

    Q1

     

     

    Q4

     

     

    Q3

     

     

    Q2

     

     

    Q1

     

     

     

    Amount

     

    Per

    Share

     

     

    Amount

     

    Per

    Share

     

     

    Amount

     

    Per

    Share

     

     

    Amount

     

    Per

    Share

     

     

    Amount

     

    Per

    Share

     

    Net income (loss)

     

    $

    18,942

     

    $

    0.15

     

     

    $

    23,294

     

    $

    0.19

     

     

    $

    29,082

     

    $

    0.25

     

     

    $

    22,704

     

    $

    0.19

     

     

    $

    (204,653

    )

    $

    (2.21

    )

    Unrealized (gain) loss on non-designated derivative instruments

     

     

    (2,228

    )

     

    (0.02

    )

     

     

    (25,989

    )

     

    (0.27

    )

     

     

    (35,419

    )

     

    (0.37

    )

     

     

    (2,229

    )

     

    (0.02

    )

     

     

    56,182

     

     

    0.59

     

    Realized loss on termination of non-designated derivative instruments

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    21,870

     

     

    0.23

     

     

     

    26,187

     

     

    0.28

     

     

     

    1,320

     

     

    0.01

     

     

     

    100,565

     

     

    1.06

     

    Amortization of net unrealized loss (gain) on de-designated derivative instruments

     

     

    646

     

     

    0.00

     

     

     

    492

     

     

    0.00

     

     

     

    18

     

     

    0.00

     

     

     

    122

     

     

    0.00

     

     

     

    (103

    )

     

    (0.00

    )

    Realized loss on sale of investments

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    67,820

     

     

    0.72

     

    Core earnings

     

    $

    17,360

     

    $

    0.13

     

     

    $

    19,667

     

    $

    0.15

     

     

    $

    19,868

     

    $

    0.16

     

     

    $

    21,917

     

    $

    0.18

     

     

    $

    19,811

     

    $

    0.16

     

     

    The following reconciles total financing spreads to financing spreads on residential mortgage investments:

     

     

    2021

     

     

    2020

     

     

     

    Q1

     

     

    Q4

     

     

    Q3

     

     

    Q2

     

     

    Q1

     

    Total financing spreads

     

     

    1.01

    %

     

     

    1.19

    %

     

     

    1.47

    %

     

     

    1.52

    %

     

     

    0.66

    %

    Impact of yields on other interest-earning assets*

     

     

    0.02

     

     

     

    0.02

     

     

     

    0.03

     

     

     

    0.04

     

     

     

    0.02

     

    Impact of borrowing rates on other interest-paying liabilities*

     

     

    0.11

     

     

     

    0.10

     

     

     

    0.10

     

     

     

    0.09

     

     

     

    0.05

     

    Impact of amortization of unrealized gain, net of unrealized losses on de-designated derivative instruments

     

     

    0.04

     

     

     

    0.01

     

     

     

    0.00

     

     

     

    0.01

     

     

     

    0.00

     

    Impact of net cash flows on non-designated derivative instruments

     

     

    0.00

     

     

     

    (0.13

    )

     

     

    (0.42

    )

     

     

    (0.41

    )

     

     

    0.04

     

    Financing spreads on residential mortgage investments

     

     

    1.18

     

     

     

    1.19

     

     

     

    1.18

     

     

     

    1.25

     

     

     

    0.77

     

    *

    Other interest-earning assets consist primarily of overnight investments and cash collateral receivable from secured borrowing and derivative counterparties. Other interest-paying liabilities consist of unsecured borrowings and, at times, may consist of cash collateral payable to derivative counterparties.

     
     
     
     
     

    CAPSTEAD MORTGAGE CORPORATION

    FAIR VALUE AND SWAP MATURITY DISCLOSURES

    (in thousands, unaudited)

     

     

     

     

    March 31, 2021

     

     

    December 31,

    2020

     

     

     

    Unpaid

    Principal

    Balance

     

     

    Investment

    Premiums

     

     

    Basis or

    Notional

    Amount

     

     

    Fair

    Value

     

     

    Unrealized

    Gains

    (Losses)

     

     

    Unrealized

    Gains

    (Losses)

     

    Residential mortgage investments classified as available-for-sale (a)

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Fannie Mae/Freddie Mac securities

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Current-reset ARMs

     

    $

    2,702,419

     

     

    $

    113,226

     

     

    $

    2,815,645

     

     

    $

    2,829,573

     

     

    $

    13,928

     

     

    $

    14,550

     

    Longer-to-reset ARMs

     

     

    3,836,173

     

     

     

    136,789

     

     

     

    3,972,962

     

     

     

    4,013,791

     

     

     

    40,829

     

     

     

    59,968

     

    Ginnie Mae securities

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Current-reset ARMs

     

     

    152,850

     

     

     

    4,631

     

     

     

    157,481

     

     

     

    158,856

     

     

     

    1,375

     

     

     

    1,541

     

    Longer-to-reset ARMs

     

     

    384,767

     

     

     

    11,488

     

     

     

    396,255

     

     

     

    403,191

     

     

     

    6,936

     

     

     

    8,492

     

     

     

    $

    7,076,209

     

     

    $

    266,134

     

     

    $

    7,342,343

     

     

    $

    7,405,411

     

     

    $

    63,068

     

     

    $

    84,551

     

    Derivative instruments (b)

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Interest rate swap agreements

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Secured borrowings-related

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    $

    3,224,500

     

     

    $

    4,041

     

     

    $

    (1,536

    )

     

    $

    (2,182

    )

    Unsecured borrowings-related

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    100,000

     

     

     

    (27,223

    )

     

     

    (27,223

    )

     

     

    (41,484

    )

    (a)

    Capstead segregates its residential ARM securities based on the average length of time until the loans underlying each security reset to more current rates (less than 18 months for “current-reset” ARM securities, and 18 months or greater for “longer-to-reset” ARM securities).

    (b)

    The following reflects Capstead’s secured borrowings-related swap positions, sorted by quarter of swap contract expiration. Average fixed rates reflect related fixed-rate payment requirements.

     
     

    Period of Contract Expiration

     

    Swap Notional

    Amounts

     

     

    Average

    Fixed Rates

     

    Second quarter 2022

     

    $

    400,000

     

     

     

    0.02%

     

    Third quarter 2022

     

     

    1,200,000

     

     

     

    0.01

     

    Fourth quarter 2022

     

     

    900,000

     

     

     

    0.07

     

    First quarter 2023

     

     

    50,000

     

     

     

    0.13

     

    Third quarter 2023

     

     

    100,000

     

     

     

    0.03

     

    Fourth quarter 2023

     

     

    374,500

     

     

     

    0.09

     

    First quarter 2024

     

     

    150,000

     

     

     

    0.28

     

    Second quarter 2024

     

     

    50,000

     

     

     

    0.34

     

     

     

    $

    3,224,500

     

     

     

     

     

    Contacts

    Lindsey Crabbe

    (214) 874-2339

