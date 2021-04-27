Waitr Partners with Nation’s Largest Restaurant Franchisee; Adds Applebee’s to Delivery Platform

LAFAYETTE, La.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Waitr Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: WTRH) (“Waitr” or the “Company”), a leader in on-demand food ordering and delivery, announced today a partnership with Flynn Restaurant Group, the largest restaurant franchisee in the country. Under the new agreement, Waitr and Bite Squad will begin delivering from Applebee’s in select markets – including Minneapolis, where Bite Squad originated.

The new deal with the Flynn Restaurant Group for Applebee’s delivery continues a long string of the most-popular restaurants in the U.S. being added to the Waitr platform over the past several months. In addition to upgrading its roster of restaurant partners, the Company has expanded its scope of delivery, widening its areas of service in multiple underserved small- and medium-sized markets.

The Flynn Restaurant Group is the leading owner and operator of six restaurant franchises, including Applebee’s, Pizza Hut, Wendy’s, Taco Bell, Panera and Arby’s restaurants. As one of the world’s largest casual dining brands, Applebee’s serves as America’s kitchen table with simple, craveable American fare.

Applebee’s is also deeply involved in giving back to the communities they serve, from raising money for local charities to hosting fundraisers – a common value the two companies share. Waitr has strategically accelerated its local community outreach as the public faces additional hardships not only relating to the ongoing pandemic, but the challenges from food shortages, blood shortages and storm damage in the south.

“The Flynn Restaurant Group is the premier restaurant franchisee in our industry, operating some of the top brands,” said Carl Grimstad, CEO and Chairman of Waitr. “We’re thrilled to begin our new partnership with Applebee’s delivery in several of our Company’s legacy markets.”

About Waitr Holdings Inc.



Founded in 2013 and based in Lafayette, Louisiana, Waitr operates an online ordering technology platform, providing delivery, carryout and dine-in options. Waitr, along with Bite Squad, connect local restaurants and grocery stores to diners in underserved U.S. markets. Together, they are a convenient way to discover, order and receive great food and other products from local restaurants, national chains and grocery stores. As of December 31, 2020, Waitr and Bite Squad operated in small and medium sized markets in the United States in over 700 cities.

About Flynn Restaurant Group



With over 2,355 restaurants and $3.5 billion in annual sales, Flynn Restaurant Group is the largest restaurant franchisee, and one of the 20 largest foodservice companies of any kind, in the United States. Through its six subsidiaries, Apple American Group LLC, Bell American Group LLC, Pan American Group LLC, RB American Group LLC, Hut American Group LLC, and Wend American Group LLC, the company owns and operates over 444 Applebee’s restaurants, over 280 Taco Bell and associated YUM! Brands restaurants, over 133 Panera Bakery cafés, 367 Arby’s restaurants, 937 Pizza Hut restaurants, and 194 Wendy’s restaurants. Flynn Restaurant Group directly employs over 73,000 people in 44 states across the US.

