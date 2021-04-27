Margaret T. Ling, Esq. Joins AmTrust Title Insurance’s New York Agency Division as Business Development and Underwriting Counsel

Industry veteran brings more than 25 years of experience to AmTrust Title

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AmTrust Title Insurance Company’s New York Agency Division today announced that Margaret T. Ling, Esq. has joined as Business Development and Underwriting Counsel. Ling’s focus will be on the continued support, development and growth of the New York State Agency Division.

Prior to joining AmTrust, Ling held the role of Senior Counsel at Big Apple Abstract Corp. She also previously served as Senior Underwriting Counsel at MacGregor Abstract Corp, New York Title Services and First Nationwide Title Agency, LLC. In her more than 25 years in the industry, Ling has also worked at companies including First American Title National Commercial Services, Fidelity National Title Group and Stewart Title Insurance Company. She began her career as an attorney in private practice specializing in residential and commercial real estate law and business and corporate transactions.

James Thanasules, Esq., manager of AmTrust Title’s New York Agency Division, stated, “ Margaret has a wealth of real estate knowledge with over 25 years of experience in the title insurance industry, both working for title insurance underwriters and title agents. She understands the needs of title agents and how to best service them.”

According to Jason Gordon, President of AmTrust Title, “ Margaret is a tremendous asset to our agency base. She organizes and presents many vibrant continuing legal education and networking events on the latest important topics in real estate and she continues to be involved and engaged with the New York bar associations and real estate community.”

Ling currently serves as the Development Director and Co-Chairperson of the Real Estate Committee of the Asian American Bar Association of New York; Board of Director and Co-Chairperson of the Asian Practice Committee at the New York County Lawyers Association; Member of the Executive Council of the New York State Network of Bar Leaders; Board of Director of the Asian Real Estate Professional Association; Board of Director of the Brooklyn Real Estate Board; Board of Director of the Queens Chamber of Commerce Foundation; Chairperson of the Diversity and Inclusion Committee of the Queens County Bar Association; Member of the Diversity and Inclusion Committee of the New York State Bar Association; Member of the National Diversity Council.

Ling received her Bachelor of Arts degree in History, Cum Laude from Barnard College-Columbia University and her Juris Doctor degree from New York Law School. She is admitted to practice in the State of New York.

About AmTrust Title Insurance Company

AmTrust Title is a wholly-owned subsidiary of AmTrust Financial Services, Inc., an insurance holding company headquartered in New York, which offers specialty property and casualty insurance products, including workers’ compensation, business owner’s policy (BOP), general liability and extended service and warranty coverage. AmTrust Title is headquartered and domiciled in New York, New York, and is licensed in forty-two states and several jurisdictions internationally. AmTrust Title utilizes advanced technology, supported by the financial strength of AmTrust Financial, to support real estate clients of all sizes. For more information about AmTrust Title, visit www.amtrusttitlegroup.com

About AmTrust Financial Services, Inc.

AmTrust Financial Services, Inc., a multinational insurance holding company headquartered in New York, offers specialty property and casualty insurance products, including workers’ compensation, business owner’s policy (BOP), general liability and extended service and warranty coverage. For more information about AmTrust, visit www.amtrustfinancial.com

Contacts

AmTrust Title Insurance Company



Anuska S. Amparo



646-386-2655



anuska.amparo@amtrustgroup.com