    CORRECTING and REPLACING PulteGroup, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

    Posted on
    ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Please replace the release with the following version which corrects the table titled, “PulteGroup, Inc. Segment Data, continued ($000’s omitted) (Unaudited).”

    The updated release reads:

    PULTEGROUP, INC. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS

    • Reported Net Income of $1.13 Per Share
    • Adjusted Net Income of $1.28 Per Share
    • Closings Increased 12% to 6,044 Homes
    • Home Sale Gross Margin of 25.5%
    • Net New Orders Increased 31% to 9,852 Homes; Net New Order Value Increased 42% to $4.6 Billion
    • Backlog Increased 50% to 18,966 Homes with a Value of $8.8 Billion
    • Debt-to-Capital Lowered to 23.3%, as Company Paid Down $726 Million of Senior Notes in the Quarter
    • Company Repurchased 3.3 Million Shares for $154 million in the Quarter
    • Company Increases Share Repurchase Authorization by $1.0 Billion

    PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM) announced today financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2021. For the quarter, the Company reported net income of $304 million, or $1.13 per share. Adjusted net income for the period was $343 million, or $1.28 per share, after excluding a pre-tax charge of $61 million associated with the Company’s previously announced cash tender for $300 million of debt that was executed in the period, as well as a $10 million pre-tax insurance benefit recorded in the period. Reported net income for the first quarter of 2020 was $204 million, or $0.74 per share. Adjusted net income for the first quarter of 2020 was $219 million, or $0.80 per share, after excluding a $20 million pre-tax goodwill impairment charge recorded in the period.

    The year has gotten off to an outstanding start with strong demand across all of our markets and buyer groups which helped drive a 31% increase in net new orders, including a 49% gain in active-adult sales,” said Ryan Marshall, PulteGroup President and CEO. “In the first quarter, we continued to capitalize on this favorable demand environment as we expanded our adjusted operating margin by 280 basis points and generated a 60% increase in adjusted earnings per share.”

    Gains in our core homebuilding operations and resulting strong cash flows are allowing us to invest in future growth and return funds to shareholders, while helping to generate high returns on equity which increased to 24.4%* for the trailing 12 months.”

    Along with the important underpinnings of favorable demographics, low interest rates and improving consumer confidence, industry demand is benefiting from increased desire for single family living, the ability for new homes to better meet buyer wants and needs and from a limited supply of new and existing home inventory,” added Marshall. “The need for almost 4 million additional homes as recently estimated by Freddie Mac to meet buyer demand, and expectations for an acceleration in economic growth as the pandemic continues to recede, keep us optimistic about future housing conditions and the opportunity to drive additional gains in our business results.”

    First Quarter Financial Results

    Home sale revenues for the first quarter totaled $2.6 billion, an increase of 17% over the prior year period. Higher revenues for the quarter benefited from a 12% increase in the number of homes closed to 6,044, in combination with a 4%, or $17,000, increase in average sales price to $430,000. The higher average sales price reported in the quarter reflects price increases realized across all buyer groups.

    For the first quarter, home sale gross margin increased 180 basis points over the prior year to 25.5%, and on a sequential basis was up 50 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2020. Reported SG&A expense for the period was $272 million, or 10.5% of home sale revenues. Adjusted SG&A expense for the quarter, which excludes the $10 million pre-tax insurance benefit recorded in the period, was $282 million, or 10.9% of home sale revenues. Prior year SG&A expense for the first quarter was $264 million, or 11.9% of home sale revenues.

    Net new orders for the first quarter increased 31% from the prior year to 9,852 homes. The dollar value of net new orders in the first quarter was $4.6 billion, which is an increase of 42% over the prior year. The Company operated from an average of 837 communities in the first quarter, which is a decrease of 4% from last year’s average of 873 communities.

    The Company’s quarter-end backlog totaled 18,966 homes with a value of $8.8 billion. The average sales price in backlog increased 5%, or $23,000, over the prior year to $465,000.

    First quarter pretax income for PulteGroup’s financial services operations more than tripled over the prior year to $66 million. The increase in pre-tax income for the quarter reflects a generally favorable competitive environment, along with higher loan volumes consistent with the growth in our homebuilding operations and gains in mortgage capture rate. Mortgage capture rate for the quarter increased to 88%, up from 87% last year.

    The Company ended the first quarter with $1.6 billion of cash after using available funds to pay down $726 million of senior notes, as well as the repurchase of 3.3 million of its common shares for $154 million, or an average price of $46.11 per share. At quarter end, the Company had a net debt-to-capital of 5.5%.

    In a separate press release, PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors approved a $1.0 billion increase to the Company’s share repurchase authorization. “We have reduced our shares outstanding by 32% since reinstating our share repurchase program eight years ago and believe the systematic return of funds to our shareholders to be an important part of our capital allocation strategy,” said Bob O’Shaughnessy, PulteGroup executive vice president and CFO.

    Following the close of the Company’s first quarter, Standard & Poor’s announced that it had upgraded PulteGroup to BBB- citing the Company’s lower debt and strong credit ratios. PulteGroup is now rated investment grade by S&P, Moody’s and Fitch.

    Also following quarter end, PulteGroup was ranked among the 2021 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® by Great Place to Work®. This is the first time PulteGroup has been named to this prestigious list. “We are proud to be named a Best Company to Work For and believe this recognition directly reflects the commitment of our people to creating a diverse and inclusive workforce where all of our employees are empowered to bring their best selves to work each day,” said Mr. Marshall.

    A conference call to discuss PulteGroup’s first quarter results is scheduled for Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Interested investors can access the live webcast via PulteGroup’s corporate website at www.pultegroup.com.

    * The Company’s return on equity is calculated as net income for the trailing twelve months divided by average shareholders’ equity, where average shareholders’ equity is the sum of ending shareholders’ equity balances of the trailing five quarters divided by five.

    Forward-Looking Statements

    This release includes “forward-looking statements.” These statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause our actual results, performance, prospects or opportunities, as well as those of the markets we serve or intend to serve, to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these statements. You can identify these statements by the fact that they do not relate to matters of a strictly factual or historical nature and generally discuss or relate to forecasts, estimates or other expectations regarding future events. Generally, the words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “project,” “may,” “can,” “could,” “might,” “should”, “will” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, including statements related to any potential impairment charges and the impacts or effects thereof, expected operating and performing results, planned transactions, planned objectives of management, future developments or conditions in the industries in which we participate and other trends, developments and uncertainties that may affect our business in the future.

    Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among other things: interest rate changes and the availability of mortgage financing; competition within the industries in which we operate; the availability and cost of land and other raw materials used by us in our homebuilding operations; the impact of any changes to our strategy in responding to the cyclical nature of the industry, including any changes regarding our land positions and the levels of our land spend; the availability and cost of insurance covering risks associated with our businesses; shortages and the cost of labor; weather related slowdowns; slow growth initiatives and/or local building moratoria; governmental regulation directed at or affecting the housing market, the homebuilding industry or construction activities; uncertainty in the mortgage lending industry, including revisions to underwriting standards and repurchase requirements associated with the sale of mortgage loans; the interpretation of or changes to tax, labor and environmental laws which could have a greater impact on our effective tax rate or the value of our deferred tax assets than we anticipate; economic changes nationally or in our local markets, including inflation, deflation, changes in consumer confidence and preferences and the state of the market for homes in general; legal or regulatory proceedings or claims; our ability to generate sufficient cash flow in order to successfully implement our capital allocation priorities; required accounting changes; terrorist acts and other acts of war; the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our financial position and ability to continue our Homebuilding or Financial Services activities at normal levels or at all in impacted areas; the duration, effect and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic; the measures that governmental authorities take to address the COVID-19 pandemic which may precipitate or exacerbate one or more of the above-mentioned and/or other risks and significantly disrupt or prevent us from operating our business in the ordinary course for an extended period of time; and other factors of national, regional and global scale, including those of a political, economic, business and competitive nature. See PulteGroup’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, and other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) for a further discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties applicable to our businesses. PulteGroup undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or changes in PulteGroup’s expectations.

    About PulteGroup

    PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM), based in Atlanta, Georgia, is one of America’s largest homebuilding companies with operations in more than 40 markets throughout the country. Through its brand portfolio that includes Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, the company is one of the industry’s most versatile homebuilders able to meet the needs of multiple buyer groups and respond to changing consumer demand. PulteGroup’s purpose is building incredible places where people can live their dreams.

    For more information about PulteGroup, Inc. and PulteGroup’s brands, go to pultegroup.com; www.pulte.com; www.centex.com; www.delwebb.com; www.divosta.com; www.jwhomes.com; and www.americanwesthomes.com. Follow PulteGroup, Inc. on Twitter: @PulteGroupNews.

     
     

    PulteGroup, Inc.

    Consolidated Statements of Operations

    ($000’s omitted, except per share data)

    (Unaudited)

     

     

    Three Months Ended

     

    March 31,

     

    2021

     

    2020

    Revenues:

     

     

     

    Homebuilding

     

     

     

    Home sale revenues

    $

    2,596,510

     

     

    $

    2,221,503

     

    Land sale and other revenues

    27,159

     

     

    18,927

     

     

    2,623,669

     

     

    2,240,430

     

    Financial Services

    106,122

     

     

    54,550

     

    Total revenues

    2,729,791

     

     

    2,294,980

     

     

     

     

     

    Homebuilding Cost of Revenues:

     

     

     

    Home sale cost of revenues

    (1,935,635

    )

     

    (1,694,865

    )

    Land sale and other cost of revenues

    (24,636

    )

     

    (15,014

    )

     

    (1,960,271

    )

     

    (1,709,879

    )

     

     

     

     

    Financial Services expenses

    (39,674

    )

     

    (34,949

    )

    Selling, general, and administrative expenses

    (271,686

    )

     

    (263,669

    )

    Loss on debt retirement

    (61,469

    )

     

     

    Goodwill impairment

     

     

    (20,190

    )

    Other expense, net

    (2,639

    )

     

    (2,524

    )

    Income before income taxes

    394,052

     

     

    263,769

     

    Income tax expense

    (89,945

    )

     

    (60,058

    )

    Net income

    $

    304,107

     

     

    $

    203,711

     

     

     

     

     

    Per share:

     

     

     

    Basic earnings

    $

    1.14

     

     

    $

    0.75

     

    Diluted earnings

    $

    1.13

     

     

    $

    0.74

     

    Cash dividends declared

    $

    0.14

     

     

    $

    0.12

     

     

     

     

     

    Number of shares used in calculation:

     

     

     

    Basic

    265,407

     

     

    270,000

     

    Effect of dilutive securities

    605

     

     

    1,218

     

    Diluted

    266,012

     

     

    271,218

     

     
     

    PulteGroup, Inc.

    Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

    ($000’s omitted)

    (Unaudited)

     

     

    March 31,

    2021

     

    December 31,

    2020

     

     

     

     

    ASSETS

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Cash and equivalents

    $

    1,579,586

     

     

    $

    2,582,205

     

    Restricted cash

    64,468

     

     

    50,030

     

    Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

    1,644,054

     

     

    2,632,235

     

    House and land inventory

    7,975,211

     

     

    7,721,798

     

    Land held for sale

    31,796

     

     

    27,962

     

    Residential mortgage loans available-for-sale

    495,049

     

     

    564,979

     

    Investments in unconsolidated entities

    39,558

     

     

    35,562

     

    Other assets

    969,437

     

     

    923,270

     

    Intangible assets

    158,432

     

     

    163,425

     

    Deferred tax assets, net

    132,204

     

     

    136,267

     

     

    $

    11,445,741

     

     

    $

    12,205,498

     

     

     

     

     

    LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Liabilities:

     

     

     

    Accounts payable

    $

    404,564

     

     

    $

    511,321

     

    Customer deposits

    589,634

     

     

    449,474

     

    Deferred tax liabilities

    110,884

     

     

    103,548

     

    Accrued and other liabilities

    1,352,629

     

     

    1,407,043

     

    Financial Services debt

    270,819

     

     

    411,821

     

    Notes payable

    2,031,937

     

     

    2,752,302

     

     

    4,760,467

     

     

    5,635,509

     

    Shareholders’ equity

    6,685,274

     

     

    6,569,989

     

     

    $

    11,445,741

     

     

    $

    12,205,498

     

     
     

    PulteGroup, Inc.

    Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

    ($000’s omitted)

    (Unaudited)

     

     

    Three Months Ended

     

    March 31,

     

    2021

     

    2020

    Cash flows from operating activities:

     

     

     

    Net income

    $

    304,107

     

     

    $

    203,711

     

    Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities:

     

     

     

    Deferred income tax expense

    11,391

     

     

    19,955

     

    Land-related charges

    1,368

     

     

    9,729

     

    Loss on debt retirement

    61,469

     

     

     

    Goodwill impairment

     

     

    20,190

     

    Depreciation and amortization

    17,142

     

     

    15,149

     

    Share-based compensation expense

    11,630

     

     

    11,479

     

    Other, net

    (687

    )

     

    (903

    )

    Increase (decrease) in cash due to:

     

     

     

    Inventories

    (243,947

    )

     

    (189,364

    )

    Residential mortgage loans available-for-sale

    69,930

     

     

    145,113

     

    Other assets

    (54,303

    )

     

    (3,534

    )

    Accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities

    (1,352

    )

     

    (26,910

    )

    Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

    176,748

     

     

    204,615

     

    Cash flows from investing activities:

     

     

     

    Capital expenditures

    (14,752

    )

     

    (20,139

    )

    Investments in unconsolidated entities

    (8,169

    )

     

    (663

    )

    Distributions of capital from unconsolidated entities

    5,000

     

     

    6,500

     

    Business acquisition

    (10,400

    )

     

    (83,200

    )

    Other investing activities, net

    698

     

     

    1,706

     

    Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

    (27,623

    )

     

    (95,796

    )

    Cash flows from financing activities:

     

     

     

    Repayments of notes payable

    (794,435

    )

     

    (9,245

    )

    Borrowings under revolving credit facility

     

     

    700,000

     

    Financial Services borrowings (repayments), net

    (141,002

    )

     

    (56,573

    )

    Stock option exercises

    11

     

     

    50

     

    Share repurchases

    (153,703

    )

     

    (95,676

    )

    Cash paid for shares withheld for taxes

    (10,566

    )

     

    (14,838

    )

    Dividends paid

    (37,611

    )

     

    (32,740

    )

    Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

    (1,137,306

    )

     

    490,978

     

    Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

    (988,181

    )

     

    599,797

     

    Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period

    2,632,235

     

     

    1,251,456

     

    Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period

    $

    1,644,054

     

     

    $

    1,851,253

     

     

     

     

     

    Supplemental Cash Flow Information:

     

     

     

    Interest paid (capitalized), net

    $

    17,368

     

     

    $

    14,019

     

    Income taxes paid (refunded), net

    $

    15,574

     

     

    $

    5,540

     

     
     

     

    PulteGroup, Inc.

    Segment Data

    ($000’s omitted)

    (Unaudited)

     

     

    Three Months Ended

     

    March 31,

     

    2021

     

    2020

    HOMEBUILDING:

     

     

     

    Home sale revenues

    $

    2,596,510

     

     

    $

    2,221,503

     

    Land sale and other revenues

    27,159

     

     

    18,927

     

    Total Homebuilding revenues

    2,623,669

     

     

    2,240,430

     

     

     

     

     

    Home sale cost of revenues

    (1,935,635

    )

     

    (1,694,865

    )

    Land sale and other cost of revenues

    (24,636

    )

     

    (15,014

    )

    Selling, general, and administrative expenses (“SG&A”)

    (271,686

    )

     

    (263,669

    )

    Loss on debt retirement

    (61,469

    )

     

     

    Goodwill impairment

     

     

    (20,190

    )

    Other expense, net

    (2,539

    )

     

    (2,474

    )

    Income before income taxes

    $

    327,704

     

     

    $

    244,218

     

     

     

     

     

    FINANCIAL SERVICES:

     

     

     

    Income before income taxes

    $

    66,348

     

     

    $

    19,551

     

     

     

     

     

    CONSOLIDATED:

     

     

     

    Income before income taxes

    $

    394,052

     

     

    $

    263,769

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    OPERATING METRICS:

     

     

     

    Gross margin % (a)(b)

    25.5

    %

     

    23.7

    %

    SG&A % (a)

    (10.5

    )%

     

    (11.9

    )%

    Operating margin % (a)

    15.0

    %

     

    11.8

    %

    (a)

    As a percentage of home sale revenues

    (b)

    Gross margin represents home sale revenues minus home sale cost of revenues

     
     

    PulteGroup, Inc.

    Segment Data, continued

    ($000’s omitted)

    (Unaudited)

     

     

     

    Three Months Ended

     

     

    March 31,

     

     

    2021

     

    2020

     

     

     

     

     

    Home sale revenues

     

    $

    2,596,510

     

     

    $

    2,221,503

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Closings – units

     

     

     

     

    Northeast

     

    317

     

     

    310

     

    Southeast

     

    1,054

     

     

    928

     

    Florida

     

    1,420

     

     

    1,210

     

    Midwest

     

    839

     

     

    708

     

    Texas

     

    1,225

     

     

    1,128

     

    West

     

    1,189

     

     

    1,089

     

     

     

    6,044

     

     

    5,373

     

    Average selling price

     

    $

    430

     

     

    $

    413

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Net new orders – units

     

     

     

     

    Northeast

     

    608

     

     

    448

     

    Southeast

     

    1,561

     

     

    1,141

     

    Florida

     

    2,404

     

     

    1,685

     

    Midwest

     

    1,561

     

     

    1,019

     

    Texas

     

    1,892

     

     

    1,509

     

    West

     

    1,826

     

     

    1,693

     

     

     

    9,852

     

     

    7,495

     

    Net new orders – dollars

     

    $

    4,630,317

     

     

    $

    3,268,749

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Unit backlog

     

     

     

     

    Northeast

     

    1,244

     

     

    727

     

    Southeast

     

    2,847

     

     

    2,078

     

    Florida

     

    4,638

     

     

    2,781

     

    Midwest

     

    2,921

     

     

    1,851

     

    Texas

     

    3,720

     

     

    2,231

     

    West

     

    3,596

     

     

    2,961

     

     

     

    18,966

     

     

    12,629

     

    Dollars in backlog

     

    $

    8,826,989

     

     

    $

    5,583,051

     

     
     

    PulteGroup, Inc.

    Segment Data, continued

    ($000’s omitted)

    (Unaudited)

     

     

    Three Months Ended

     

    March 31,

     

    2021

     

    2020

    MORTGAGE ORIGINATIONS:

     

     

     

    Origination volume

    4,708

     

     

    3,870

     

    Origination principal

    $

    1,564,668

     

     

    $

    1,213,266

     

    Capture rate

    88.3

    %

     

    86.8

    %

     
     

    Supplemental Data

    ($000’s omitted)

    (Unaudited)

     

     

    Three Months Ended

     

    March 31,

     

    2021

     

    2020

     

     

     

     

    Interest in inventory, beginning of period

    $

    193,409

     

     

    $

    210,383

     

    Interest capitalized

    34,627

     

     

    39,913

     

    Interest expensed

    (34,684

    )

     

    (36,871

    )

    Interest in inventory, end of period

    $

    193,352

     

     

    $

    213,425

     

     
     
     

    PulteGroup, Inc.

    Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

    (Unaudited)

    This report contains information about our operating results reflecting certain adjustments, including net income, diluted earnings per share (“EPS”), operating margin, and debt-to-capital ratio. These measures are considered non-GAAP financial measures under the SEC’s rules and should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, the comparable GAAP financial measures. We believe that reflecting these adjustments provides investors relevant and useful information for evaluating the comparability of financial information presented and comparing our profitability and liquidity to other companies in the homebuilding industry. Although other companies in the homebuilding industry report similar information, the methods used may differ. We urge investors to understand the methods used by other companies in the homebuilding industry to calculate these measures and any adjustments thereto before comparing our measures to those of such other companies.

    The following tables set forth a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the GAAP financial measures that management believes to be most directly comparable ($000’s omitted, except per share data):

    Adjusted EPS

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Three Months Ended

     

    Results of Operations

    Classification

     

    March 31,

     

     

    2021

     

    2020

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Net income, as reported

     

     

    $

    304,107

     

     

    $

    203,711

     

    Adjustments to income before income taxes:

     

     

     

     

     

    Loss on debt retirement

    Loss on debt retirement

     

    61,469

     

     

     

    Insurance benefit

    SG&A

     

    (10,382

    )

     

     

    Goodwill impairment

    Goodwill impairment

     

     

     

    20,190

     

    Income tax effect of the above items

    Income tax expense

     

    (12,435

    )

     

    (4,967

    )

    Adjusted net income

     

     

    $

    342,759

     

     

    $

    218,934

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    EPS (diluted), as reported

     

     

    $

    1.13

     

     

    $

    0.74

     

    Adjusted EPS (diluted)

     

     

    $

    1.28

     

     

    $

    0.80

     

     
     
     

    Adjusted Operating Margin

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Three Months Ended

     

    March 31,

     

    2021

     

    2020

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Home sale revenues

    $

    2,596,510

     

     

     

    $

    2,221,503

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Gross margin (a)

    $

    660,875

     

    25.5

    %

     

    $

    526,638

     

    23.7

    %

     

     

     

     

     

     

    SG&A, as reported

    $

    271,686

     

    10.5

    %

     

    $

    263,669

     

    11.9

    %

    Insurance benefit

    10,382

     

    0.4

    %

     

    %

    Adjusted SG&A

    $

    282,068

     

    10.9

    %

     

    $

    263,669

     

    11.9

    %

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Operating margin, as reported (b)

     

    15.0

    %

     

     

    11.8

    %

    Adjusted operating margin (c)

     

    14.6

    %

     

     

    11.8

    %

    (a)

    Gross margin represents home sale revenues minus home sale cost of revenues

    (b)

    Operating margin represents gross margin less SG&A

    (c)

    Adjusted operating margin represents gross margin less adjusted SG&A

     
     
     

    Debt-to-Capital Ratios

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    March 31,

    2021

     

    December 31,

    2020

    Notes payable

     

    $

    2,031,937

     

     

    $

    2,752,302

     

    Shareholders’ equity

     

    6,685,274

     

     

    6,569,989

     

    Total capital

     

    $

    8,717,211

     

     

    $

    9,322,291

     

    Debt-to-capital ratio

     

    23.3

    %

     

    29.5

    %

     

     

     

     

     

    Notes payable

     

    $

    2,031,937

     

     

    $

    2,752,302

     

    Less: Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

     

    (1,644,054

    )

     

    (2,632,235

    )

    Total net debt

     

    $

    387,883

     

     

    $

    120,067

     

    Shareholders’ equity

     

    6,685,274

     

     

    6,569,989

     

    Total net capital

     

    $

    7,073,157

     

     

    $

    6,690,056

     

    Net debt-to-capital ratio

     

    5.5

    %

     

    1.8

    %

     

     

    Contacts

    Company Contact

    Investors: Jim Zeumer

    (404) 978-6434

    Email: jim.zeumer@pultegroup.com

