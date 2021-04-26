Workhuman Welcomes NY Times Bestselling Author Adam Grant as Keynote Speaker at Annual Conference

Workhuman Live Online 2021 explores HR industry’s transformation to create a more human workplace

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. & DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#communitycelebrations–As pioneers of the human workplace through award-winning Social Recognition® and Continuous Performance Management solutions, Workhuman® is pleased to invite leading expert on finding motivation and meaning at work and organizational psychologist, Adam Grant, as a keynote speaker at Workhuman Live Online 2021. Grant is the #1 New York Times bestselling author of 5 books that have sold millions of copies: Give and Take, Originals, Option B, and Power Moves. This will be Grant’s second time speaking at Workhuman Live.





“As one of the nation’s most influential business and management thinkers, Adam’s insight can help us create a stronger workplace through a culture of learning and exploration,” said Eric Mosley, CEO of Workhuman. “We’re thrilled to have Adam speak again and share his useful tips for thinking more critically, challenging ourselves to rethink our own assumptions and embracing new ideas and perspectives.”

Named one of the world’s 10 most influential management thinkers and one of the Fortune’s 40 under 40, Grant is a leading expert on promoting generosity, originality and resilience. He has been Wharton’s top-rated professor for seven straight years, and as an organizational psychologist, studies how we can find motivation and meaning, and lead more generous and creative lives. Adam’s TED talks on original thinkers and givers and takers have been viewed more than 25 million times. His books have been named among the year’s best by Amazon, Apple, the Financial Times, and the Wall Street Journal and praised by J.J. Abrams, Richard Branson, Bill and Melinda Gates, Malcolm Gladwell, Daniel Kahneman, and Malala Yousafzai. His new book, Think Again: The Power of Knowing What You Don’t Know, launched in February 2021, examines the critical art of rethinking: learning to question your opinions and open other people’s minds.

Workhuman Live Online 2021 is a game changer of conferences where HR practitioners and leaders, executives, academics, and industry thought leaders can learn what matters to the future of work and the world. The conference will engage its audience around five of HR’s most pressing issues, including diversity and inclusion, well-being, the hybrid workplace and how to promote a culture of recognition.

Since the inaugural Workhuman Live event in 2015, the conference has grown more than six times in size and has featured a lineup of world-renowned speakers. Past presenters include former first lady Michelle Obama, actors George Clooney, Viola Davis, and Geena Davis, activists Amal Clooney and Tarana Burke, and award-winning authors Brené Brown, Simon Sinek, and Shawn Achor. This year’s event will be hosted by Cy Wakeman, NY Times bestselling author and global thought leader.

For more information about and to register for Workhuman Live Online 2021, please visit https://www.workhumanlive.com/

About Workhuman



Workhuman® is pioneering the human workplace through award-winning Social Recognition® and Continuous Performance Management solutions. Workhuman inspires more than five million humans across 180 countries to perform the best work of their lives. For the past 21 years, human resources and business leaders alike have used Workhuman Cloud® to gain the proactive insights necessary to transform and lead a more connected, human-centered workplace that accelerates engagement and productivity. To learn more about Workhuman’s mission to make work more human for every person on the planet and how you can ensure great work is celebrated and amplified in your workplace, visit www.workhuman.com.

To learn more:

Contacts

Jenna West



Global Public Relations Manager



Jenna.West@Workhuman.com