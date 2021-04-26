The Workshop at Macy’s Celebrates 10th Anniversary of the First-of-Its-Kind Diverse and Women-Owned Vendor Development Program

Macy’s groundbreaking retail incubator welcomes 50 new brand participants

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–For more than a decade, The Workshop at Macy’s (NYSE:M), a first-of-its-kind diverse and women-owned vendor development program has educated and prepared retail businesses for growth. After a yearlong pause due to the pandemic, the groundbreaking sessions resume today with the 10th Anniversary cohort of 50 participating brands. The diverse and women-owned retail incubator fosters and empowers these up-and-coming businesses to scale at Macy’s and within the retail industry at large.

Since 2011, The Workshop at Macy’s has helped more than 125 graduate enterprises activate the game-changing curriculum to grow their businesses. Following a rigorous selection process, the 50 participating businesses ranging from apparel to beauty and accessories to home brands will join the week-long program virtually this year. The coursework features expert advice and mentoring, workshops focused on several retail specific challenges at scale, and access to a host of tools and resources that will help participants achieve their business objectives for future growth.

“As we intensify our commitment to the growth and advancement of under-represented suppliers, we are thrilled to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Workshop at Macy’s experience, welcoming 50 new businesses to our best-in-class vendor development program,” said Michelle Wang, Macy’s vice-president, Retail Diversity Strategy. “We created The Workshop in 2011 to foster growth among emerging diverse and women-owned brands. Our coursework and mentoring include a priceless curriculum that deconstructs their business operations, removes barriers of entry and gives them tools to grow their businesses at scale. We believe that our commitment to diversity and inclusion must engage our customers, colleagues and the communities we serve. This program brings together all three as we continue to build the future of representation in retail.”

The 10th anniversary class features 50 businesses across a host of retail categories including beauty, home, accessories, womenswear, menswear and more. This year’s class features brands: Adara Women, Adjourn Tea, Apple Rose, Aziza Jewelry, Base Butter, Bohn Jsell, Caley Cosmetics, Capelle Miami, Cherry Blossom Intimates, Coco Michelle, Cotton the First, Dauntless Clothing, Earnest Supplies, Girl and a Serious Dream, Good Beaute, Gracemade, Jetlag Mode, Kemi Designs, Kendi Amani, KG’s House of Fashion, Kirrin Finch, Kynsho, Lana Ogilvie, Madame Lemy, Minkee Blue, Mismatch, Morito Chocolates, Nani Swimwear, Noho Home by Jalene Kanani, OMA the Label, Ooli, PerryCo Shoes, Pholk Beauty, Puzzle Huddle, Queen of Spades Style, Sahara Rose, Salone Monet, Sarep + Rose, Sassy Jones, Silvia Cobos, Southern Elegance Candle Company, Squared Charm, Suzy Black NYC, Syd and Pia Jewelry, The Black Travel Box, The Laughing Tree, Things II Come Luxury, Unsun Cosmetics, Urban Modesty and Vera Mona.

The Workshop at Macy’s team tailored the coursework based on years of experience identifying barriers that have slowed or stopped diverse vendor growth in the retail industry. Created to address common pitfalls, the curriculum provides real world practice and feedback based on expert analysis of each participant’s deconstructed business plan and operations. The one-week intensive program guides participants through master classes including building brand identity, managing business relationships, financial management for sustained growth, high impact business conversations, maximizing assortment planning and production life cycle, and more. The group will learn from a consortium of Macy’s leaders, in addition to retail leaders from Babson College, Facebook, Google, Carol’s Daughter and more.

At the conclusion of The Workshop, participants will have real world practice and perspective on how to create effective large-scale retailer relationships. The 2021 program takes place virtually from April 26 to May 7, 2021.

About The Workshop at Macy’s

The Workshop at Macy’s is an exclusive retail-vendor development program designed to give select high potential diverse, LGBTQ, veteran and women-owned businesses the tools to better succeed and sustain growth in the retail industry. The Workshop at Macy’s was launched in 2011 to foster growth in the next generation of diverse merchandise suppliers. Conducted annually, this free program is a foundational element of Macy’s commitment to supplier diversity. With more than 125 graduated vendors including Alex Woo, Urban Hydration, Verona Collection, Twelve NYC, Mateo New York, Fe Noel, Foot Nanny and Eleven60, The Workshop continues to create a viable pipeline of enterprises that will grow to become successful partners with Macy’s, Inc. and other retailers.

About Macy’s

Macy’s is America’s Department Store. For more than 160 years, Macy’s, the largest retail brand of Macy’s, Inc., has served generations at every stage of their lives. Through a digitally led shopping experience powered by macys.com, our award-winning mobile app, and a nationwide portfolio of stores, Macy’s customers come to us for fashion, value and high-quality products. We are proud of our heritage and the unique role we play in American culture and tradition. We celebrate occasions big and small, and have created decades of memorable experiences through Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks® and Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade®, as well as spectacular fashion shows, culinary events, flower shows, and celebrity appearances. With the collective support of our customers and colleagues, Macy’s helps make a difference in every market we serve, supporting local and national charities through funding and volunteer service. With fashion, value and celebration as our guide, Macy’s makes life shine brighter for our customers, colleagues, and communities.

