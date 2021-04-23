Micro-mobility Leader, Helbiz, Announces Launch of E-bikes in Cesena, Italy

Residents have already traveled over 160K km with Helbiz e-scooters since its launch last summer

CESENA, Italy–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Helbiz, a global leader in micro-mobility that is the business combination target of GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: GRNV), today announced that it will launch its fleet of electric bikes in Cesena, Italy. Starting with 60 e-bikes, the fleet will gradually increase to 400 in the coming weeks, allowing citizens to move in a convenient, sustainable and safe way.

“We are happy to see the continued interest from citizens towards our micro-mobility service across Cesena,” said Luca Santambrogio, Country Manager of Helbiz. “Cesena, like other Italian cities in the last year, has undertaken an important change that will lead it to revolutionize its transportation options thanks to our efficient and sustainable means. The bikes complete our offering, making our service a full intermodal transportation solution.”

These vehicles join the existing fleet of 200 e-scooters that have been on the ground since July 2020. Since the start of the scooter service, 90K rides have already been made, and a total of over 160K kilometers have been traveled, which corresponds to a CO2 savings of more than 282Kkg.

The operational area of bikes and scooters is 17 km2 and extends from the historic center to the districts of Sant’Egidio, Villa Chiaviche and Ponte Abbadesse.

The rate for renting bikes is €0.25 for the initial unlock + €0.07 per minute for the ride. Users can also subscribe to Helbiz UNLIMITED at a cost of €29.99 per month, which offers an unlimited number of daily trips lasting 30 minutes (at least 20 minutes apart) and access to the service through Telepass Pay with 30 minutes of free trips.

Users can easily access e-bikes and e-scooters through the Helbiz mobile app on Android and iOS, by locating the nearest vehicle on a georeferenced map and unlocking it by scanning a QR code located on the handlebars. Starting today, users within the Romagna municipality can easily choose the means of transport they prefer according to their travel needs.

“2021 has taken on a decidedly important path that will gradually change the conception that Cesena residents have of home-work and home-school trips,” said Mayor Enzo Lattuca and Councillor for Sustainable Mobility and Roads, Francesca Lucchi. “With the launch of the Urban Plan of Sustainable Mobility and the establishment of the Bicipolitana project, Cesena is preparing to travel on two wheels, offering mobility options that benefit quick, short distances. With new technologies, mobility has become smarter and certainly greener.”.

For more informationHelbiz: http://www.helbiz.com

About Helbiz

Helbiz is a global leader in micro-mobility services. Launched in 2016 and headquartered in New York City, the company operates e-scooters, e-bicycles and e-mopeds in over 30 cities around the world including Washington, D.C., Alexandria, Arlington, Atlanta, Jacksonville, Miami, Milan, Richmond and Rome. Helbiz utilizes a customized, proprietary fleet management platform, artificial intelligence and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability. Helbiz announced on February 8, 2021 it has entered into a merger agreement with GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: GRNV) (“GreenVision”) a SPAC, which, upon closing, will result in Helbiz becoming the first micro-mobility company listed on Nasdaq.

About GreenVision Acquisition Corp.

GreenVision Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company formed under the laws of the State of Delaware for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

