T-Mobile to Offer New iPad Pro Featuring Breakthrough M1 Chip and Ultra-Fast 5G

Pre-Orders for iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini with 5G in a stunning new purple and the all-new AirTag, begin April 23.

BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–T-Mobile will offer the latest products from Apple: the powerful new iPad Pro, advanced iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini in an all-new purple finish and helpful AirTag. Metro by T-Mobile will also offer the new iPhone 12 in purple. The new iPad Pro, iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini support an advanced 5G experience tapping into T-Mobile’s industry-leading 5G network – America’s largest, fastest and most reliable. Customers will be able to order the new iPad Pro, featuring the breakthrough M1 chip and 5G, beginning on April 30, with availability starting the second half of May. Customers will also be able to pre-order iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini with 5G in purple on April 23, with availability on April 30. Also, available on April 30, is the all-new AirTag, a private and secure way to locate the items that matter the most. For complete pricing and availability details, please visit www.t-mobile.com.

“Apple lovers who truly want to unleash the power of 5G on the new iPad Pro, the most advanced iPad ever, will want America’s largest, fastest and most reliable nationwide 5G network, and that’s T-Mobile’s,” said Mike Sievert, CEO at T-Mobile. “We’re also adding the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini in the fresh new purple color to the recently announced Great 5G Upgrade that includes a free 5G smartphone, giving customers more ways to tap into T-Mobile’s expansive 5G network.”

T-Mobile is America’s 5G leader with the largest, fastest and most reliable 5G network. T-Mobile’s Extended Range 5G covers 287 million people across 1.6 million square miles. And with Sprint now part of T-Mobile, the Un-carrier is widening its lead, lighting up Ultra Capacity 5G across the country and bringing fast 5G speeds to more places than anyone else. Ultra Capacity 5G can deliver speeds around 300 Mbps with peaks of 1 Gbps, and now covers 125 million people.

The new 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro, with support for an ultra-fast 5G experience, is the most powerful and advanced iPad Pro ever, pushing the limits of what’s possible on iPad. iPad Pro features the breakthrough Apple-designed M1 chip, delivering a massive leap in performance to handle even the most demanding workflows, support for Thunderbolt and USB 4, and an all-new 12MP Ultra Wide front camera designed specifically for iPad, enabling Center Stage, a new experience for video calls that automatically keeps users perfectly framed. Both models feature advanced display technologies for an unmatched viewing experience, including ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color support. The new 12.9-inch iPad Pro offers a groundbreaking extreme dynamic range experience on the Liquid Retina XDR display to capture the brightest highlights and the most subtle details. Available in silver and space gray finishes, iPad Pro now comes with the Magic Keyboard in a gorgeous new White color, includes support for Apple Pencil (second-gen), and can be activated over eSIM.

T-Mobile has a bevy of plans to support the new iPad Pro, including a Magenta unlimited plan – with high-speed 5G data included – available for just $20/month with AutoPay. Head here for more details.

Now available in a stunning new purple finish, the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 and 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini bring a beautiful design packed with powerful capabilities, including the best 5G experience.1 iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini include an advanced dual-camera system that delivers powerful computational photography features and the highest quality video in a smartphone, an expansive edge-to-edge Super Retina XDR display with OLED for a brighter, more immersive viewing experience, and the Ceramic Shield front cover, providing the biggest jump in durability ever on iPhone. The Apple-designed A14 Bionic — the fastest chip in a smartphone — powers every experience on iPhone 12 while efficiently managing battery life. iPhone 12 models also introduced high-powered wireless charging with MagSafe and an all-new ecosystem of accessories that easily attach to iPhone.2

Apple expands the Find My ecosystem with AirTag, a small, lightweight and elegantly designed accessory that helps customers keep track of and find the items that matter most with Apple’s Find My app. AirTag taps into the vast and global Find My network and can help locate misplaced belongings whether nearby or out of Bluetooth range, all while keeping location data private and anonymous with end-to-end encryption.3 Available in one or four packs, AirTag is IP67 water resistant4 and customers can easily place it into a bag or pocket on its own, or utilize a wide range of beautifully Apple-designed AirTag accessories, including the Polyurethane Loop, the Leather Loop and Leather Key Ring, conveniently attaching to a backpack or set of keys.5

Plus, T-Mobile just unveiled the company’s latest Un-carrier move, the beginning of the #5GforALL era, with T-Mobile’s Great Free 5G Phone Upgrade – and iPhone 12 and 12 mini in a beautiful new purple is now included! No add-a-line or port-in required.

Get the iPhone 12 on us – for free – with the trade-in of iPhone 11.

Get half off iPhone 12 with trade-in of most older iPhone models – iPhone 7 through 10.

Get half off iPhone 12 mini with trade-in of the older iPhones— all the way back to the original! Still using an iPhone 5s? That works. iPhone 4? Yep. iPhone 3GS? That one also.

… all via 24 monthly bill credits. Simple. The trade-in must be paid off and in working condition.

Pair this with T-Mobile’s latest smartphone wireless plan, Magenta MAX — the first and only consumer smartphone plan with unlimited Premium Data — both 4G and 5G — and Netflix on Us for single lines and family plans so customers can stream all they want and can’t be slowed down based on how much data they use.

For more details on Apple products at T-Mobile, please visit t-mobile.com. And for more details on Apple products, please visit www.apple.com.

Follow T-Mobile’s Official Twitter Newsroom @TMobileNews to stay up to date with the latest company news.

Free 5G Phone Upgrade: If you cancel you line before receiving 24 bill credits you may owe up to the full value of your device (e.g., $829.99 – iPhone 12 64GB); if canceling your account, you can contact us first to instead make discounted monthly balance payments. Tax on pre-credit price due at sale. Up to $830 via trade-in credit & bill credits; allow 2 bill cycles for credits; max 4/account. Max: Activate up to 4K UHD streaming on capable device, or video typically streams at 480p. 5G: Fastest based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data 5G median download speeds for Q1 2021. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission. Some uses may require certain plan or feature; see T-Mobile.com. Most reliable according to an audit report conducted by independent third party umlaut containing crowdsourced data for user experience collected from September 2020 until February 2021. Full details at: www.umlaut.com/en/benchmarking/USA. Tablet Plan: During congestion, customers on this plan using >50GB/mo. may notice reduced speeds until next bill cycle due to data prioritization. AutoPay pricing for lines 1-8; without AutoPay $5 more/mo./line. Credit approval, deposit, $10 SIM card, and, in stores & on customer service calls, $20 assisted or upgrade support charge may be required.

1The displays have rounded corners. When measured as a rectangle, the screen is 6.06 inches (iPhone 12) or 5.42 inches (iPhone 12 mini) diagonally. Actual viewable area is less.

2 MagSafe accessories including chargers, cases, and wallets are sold separately.

3 The Find My network is not available in all countries and regions. Customers in these countries and regions will still be able to use AirTag to locate a missing item when it is nearby.

4 AirTag is splash, water, and dust resistant and was tested under controlled laboratory conditions with a rating of IP67 under IEC standard 60529 (maximum depth of 1 meter up to 30 minutes). Splash, water, and dust resistance are not permanent conditions and resistance might decrease as a result of normal wear. Refer to the Safety and Handling documentation for cleaning and drying instructions.

5 AirTag accessories, including the Polyurethane Loop, Leather Loop, and Leather Key Ring, are sold separately.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile U.S. Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: http://www.t-mobile.com.

Contacts

Media Contact

T-Mobile US, Inc. Media Relations



MediaRelations@t-mobile.com

Investor Relations Contact

T-Mobile US, Inc.



investor.relations@t-mobile.com

http://investor.t-mobile.com