Robert Sparno Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) today announced that Robert L. Sparno joined Korn Ferry as a senior client partner in the firm’s Technology and Digital practices. He is based in New Jersey.

Sparno joins Korn Ferry from Sage Software, a computer software and financial services company, where he was head of Strategic Alliances for North America. There, Sparno was responsible the overall strategy and execution of the Sage People Partner Ecosystem to deliver revenue and customer success for Sage Business Cloud. Before this, Sparno was part of the Customer Experience Consulting practice at a global management consulting firm.

Previously, Sparno held multiple leadership roles with Salesforce, where he developed and implemented sales strategies with their partner ecosystem in order to maximize revenue, customer success and meet sales goals. He led partner planning, enablement, reporting, and closely monitored the levers that affect alliances and ecosystem business. Sparno started his career working for multiple widely recognized organizations in the global technology market, including Apple, Microsoft, and Oracle.

“Robert has over 20 years of successful experience leading go to market strategies for major technology companies. His strong expertise in digital ecosystems will be invaluable to our team and our clients,” said Esther Colwill, president, global Technology practice , Korn Ferry. “Robert will focus on delivering scalable impact with Salesforce.com and partners, inspiring and building Korn Ferry Digital’s ecosystem to help our clients. We’re thrilled to have his innovation on the team.”

Sparno holds a bachelor’s degree in religious studies and philosophy from St. Francis college and a master’s degree from Manhattan College.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry is a global organizational consulting firm. We work with our clients to design optimal organization structures, roles, and responsibilities. We help them hire the right people and advise them on how to reward and motivate their workforce while developing professionals as they navigate and advance their careers.

Contacts

Erica Shannon



(214) 603-9694



Erica.shannon@kornferry.com