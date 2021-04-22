Gopuff Donates $300,000 to Local Health Care Organizations

The last phase of Gopuff’s Health Care Support Initiative focuses on giving back to local organizations making a great positive impact on their community in response to COVID-19

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gopuff, the go-to solution for immediate everyday needs, today announced $300,000 in donations to a dozen local health care organizations that have been working on the frontlines of COVID-19 across the nation over the past year.





“Community health organizations like Philadelphia FIGHT have played a huge role in our battle against COVID-19 and in our massive vaccination efforts,” said Philadelphia 1st District Councilmember Mark Squilla. “The Philadelphia FIGHT team has always worked hard to keep our community safe and healthy, and their tireless effort over the past year amid the pandemic has been truly admirable. We are grateful for Gopuff’s generosity in giving back to the groups that have done so much for our residents during a challenging time.”

In March of 2020, as part of the company’s $1 million Health Care Support Initiative that launched in response to COVID-19, Gopuff partnered with dozens of hospitals to deliver essentials to health care workers nationwide and the company continued to execute on this commitment over the past year. Now, in addition to donating $80,000 to Philadelphia FIGHT, Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium and Valley Youth House in the company’s hometown of Philadelphia, Gopuff is supporting a number of organizations across the country in cities where the company operates, including:

Upham’s Corner Health Center in Boston, MA

Emory COVID-19 Impact Fund in Atlanta, GA

Denver Health Fund COVID Response Fund in Denver, CO

Rush Hospital COVID-19 Fund in Chicago, IL

Banner Health Foundation Comm Response in Phoenix AZ

Hope Mission Center in Miami, FL

Family Health Centers of San Diego, Inc. CA

Mission Language and Vocational School in San Francisco, CA

“Gopuff’s donation literally allowed us to jump-start our COVID-19 community vaccination program. This program will enable us to serve ‘vaccine desert’ neighborhoods, vaccinate seniors, back-of-house food service workers, recent immigrants and others with little access,” said Mike Marsico, Chief of Staff, Philadelphia FIGHT.

About Gopuff

Gopuff is the go-to solution for immediate everyday needs, fulfilling customer orders of cleaning and home products, over-the-counter medications, baby and pet products, food and drinks, and in some markets, alcohol – in just minutes. With micro-fulfillment centers in every market it serves, the company delivers thousands of products quickly for a flat $1.95 delivery charge. Gopuff is open 24/7 in many markets and late night everywhere else to bring customers what they need, when they need it most.

Founded in 2013 by co-founders and co-CEOs Rafael Ilishayev and Yakir Gola, Gopuff currently operates more than 400 sites, including 250 micro-fulfillment centers and the recently acquired 160+ BevMo! locations. To learn more, visit www.gopuff.com or follow Gopuff on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. Download the Gopuff app on iOS.

Contacts

goPuff Media

press@gopuff.com