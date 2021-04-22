Double down on health and fitness with Garmin’s Venu 2 Series GPS smartwatch

Style and utility, health and fitness, mind and body — all connected by Garmin

OLATHE, Kan.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Garmin® International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), today announced the Venu® 2 and Venu 2S GPS smartwatches aimed at helping customers live a better, healthier life. New fitness age and sleep score join a robust portfolio of all-day health monitoring features that provide users with deeper and more meaningful insights into their overall wellness. Find more ways to move with 25+ built-in sports apps with enhanced graphics and new activity profile details that come to life on the bright AMOLED display. Check out the video here.

“At the core of the Venu product line is the belief that when you live healthy, you live better,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. “The Venu 2 series builds on this story with exciting new features that help explain what’s going on inside your body as well as the fitness and wellness tools needed to make healthy choices every day.”





Here’s what’s new for the Venu 2 series:

Choose from two sizes and multiple colors with the ability to design your own using Your Watch Your Way on Garmin.com

Sleep score and insights by Firstbeat Analytics TM

Fitness age estimates the body’s age using chronological age, activity, resting heart rate and either body fat % (for Garmin Index TM scale users) or BMI

scale users) or BMI Health Snapshot TM to log, record and share key health stats

to log, record and share key health stats Activity profiles for HIIT, indoor climbing, bouldering and hiking

HIIT workouts with on-screen animations

Enhanced strength training profile with muscle map graphics and expanded workout capabilities

Enhanced battery life with rapid recharging and battery saver mode (Venu 2: Up to 11 days in smartwatch mode; Venu 2S: Up to 10 days in smartwatch mode)

All-day health monitoring

The Venu 2/2S knows your body better with the broadest range of 24/7 health monitoring features available, including: heart rate (with user-configurable alerts for high or low readings1), fitness age, advanced sleep with sleep score and insights, respiration, Pulse Ox2, all-day stress, hydration, and women’s health (menstrual cycle tracking and pregnancy tracking). Body BatteryTM energy monitoring shows users how “charged” their body is, helpful for scheduling workouts, rest times and sleep. New Health Snapshot feature lets users log a 2-minute session to record key health stats and generate a report they can share with a healthcare provider.

Advanced sleep with sleep score

When it’s time to recharge, the Venu 2/2S advanced sleep monitoring tracks light, deep and REM sleep stages as well as movement, pulse ox and respiration. With new sleep score powered by Firstbeat Analytics users receive a score based on the quality and quantity of the previous night’s sleep. These details plus personalized insights on how to improve sleep quality are viewable on the watch itself as well as in Garmin ConnectTM. Need help winding down? The Venu 2/2S offers structured breathwork activities designed to promote focus and relaxation.

Fitness and safety

Whether exercising at home, in the gym or the great outdoors, the Venu 2 fitness smartwatch makes it easy to stay active and engaged. With new activity profiles for HIIT (including AMRAP, EMOM, Tabata and custom timers), indoor climbing, bouldering and hiking, the Venu 2/2S has over 25 built-in indoor and GPS sports apps with favorites that include walking, running, cycling, pool swimming, golf, Pilates and yoga1. The new advanced strength training profile and workouts put weight scaling and strength PRs right on the device and includes graphics showing which muscle groups were worked.

Safety and tracking features provide peace of mind with automatic incident detection (during outdoor walks, runs or rides) and manually triggered assistance alerts both of which send real time location to emergency contacts. LiveTrack lets friends and family track the user’s outdoor activity3.

Any workout, any time

The Venu 2 makes it easy to switch up a stale fitness routine with a variety of workout options that include preloaded workouts on the watch, preset workouts available to download from Garmin Connect, and “create your own” customizable workouts with over 1,400 exercises to choose from. Over 75 preset animated workouts for cardio, yoga, strength, HIIT and Pilates demonstrate proper form and technique right in Garmin Connect or on the wrist. Whether training for a 5K or something longer, the Venu 2/2S is compatible with Garmin Coach free adaptive training plans.

Smart features for life on the go

Enjoy all-day connection and convenience with a host of smart features including built-in music (download up to 650 songs including playlists from Spotify®, Amazon Music, and Deezer4), Garmin PayTM contactless payments5, and smart notifications for text messages (AndroidTM users can reply from device), calendar reminders, incoming calls and more3. Personalize the Venu 2 with apps, watch faces and more available to download from the Connect IQTM store. Unlike other smartwatches, the Venu 2 can be used with either Android or Apple® smartphones.

Designed for all-day wear

The Venu 2 series is available in two sizes (Venu 2: 45mm watch case with 22mm band and the Venu 2S: 40mm watch case with 18mm band).

Features stainless steel bezel and hardware and industry-standard quick release silicone band.

Durable Corning ® Gorilla ® Glass 3 touchscreen AMOLED display with optional, always-on mode.

Gorilla Glass 3 touchscreen AMOLED display with optional, always-on mode. Enhanced battery life (Venu 2: Up to 11 days in smartwatch mode, up to 8 hours in GPS mode + music; Venu 2S: Up to 10 days in smartwatch mode, up to 7 hours in GPS mode + music)

Rapid battery recharge with 10 minutes of charging adds up to 1 day of smartwatch mode battery life or 1 hour of GPS + music battery life. Extend the time further with new battery saver mode.

The Venu 2/2S has a suggested retail price of $399.99 and is available now on Garmin.com.

