Union Home Mortgage Foundation Announces First Grant Recipients of 2021

Foundation commits more than $70,000 in funds to organizations in five states

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Union Home Mortgage Foundation, a charitable organization whose mission is to equip families with the tools and resources to achieve economic self-sufficiency, has announced its grant recipients for the first quarter of 2021. The list includes 11 recipients across five states and includes three new, nonprofit partners.

Through this cycle, the Foundation is providing support to organizations making critical contributions to communities in the areas of financial literacy, education, career readiness and housing in Ohio, Indiana, Michigan, Texas, and Louisiana. The grants total $70,500 and will help these organizations develop permanent solutions to improve the financial health of families and individuals. The UHM Foundation is proud to partner with several nonprofit organizations for the first time in 2021, including Smart Development Inc., Home Repair Services of Kent County Inc. and Embrace Action.

“Coming out of such a difficult year, we are thrilled to be providing support for organizations that are engaged in such critical work across the country,” said Bill Cosgrove, President & CEO of Union Home Mortgage and Chairman of the Foundation. “One of the core principles of our organization is to understand we are accountable to each other and to the communities and people we serve. These donations reflect that commitment.”

The first quarter 2021 grant recipients are:

Cleveland, Ohio

Towards Employment Incorporated – $10,000 toward its Career Pathways Program, which is designed to connect 2,000 individuals annually to resources supporting job readiness training, technical training for in-demand industries, or work experience and career coaching for advancement.

– $10,000 toward its Career Pathways Program, which is designed to connect 2,000 individuals annually to resources supporting job readiness training, technical training for in-demand industries, or work experience and career coaching for advancement. Habitat for Humanity of Summit County Inc. – $7,500 to support new construction efforts, providing decent, affordable homeownership to low-to-moderate income families.

– $7,500 to support new construction efforts, providing decent, affordable homeownership to low-to-moderate income families. Ohio Guidestone – $7,500 to support its Workforce 360° YouthBuild program, which combines workforce development training with leadership development and community service projects to help stabilize at-risk young adults.

– $7,500 to support its Workforce 360° YouthBuild program, which combines workforce development training with leadership development and community service projects to help stabilize at-risk young adults. Seeds of Literacy – $7,500 in operational support for its nationally accredited, one-to-one adult literacy program.

– $7,500 in operational support for its nationally accredited, one-to-one adult literacy program. Marion Matters Inc. ­ – $5,000 to support the Getting Ahead in a Just Gettin’ by World program, a 10-week program that invites participants to explore their own experience with poverty as well as those in their community.

– $5,000 to support the program, a 10-week program that invites participants to explore their own experience with poverty as well as those in their community. Minds Matter – $5,000 in support of its mentoring program designed to equip high school students from low-income families with tools to obtain a four-year college degree.

$5,000 in support of its mentoring program designed to equip high school students from low-income families with tools to obtain a four-year college degree. Smart Development Inc. – $2,500 towards its wrap around Housing and Community First Program, providing a variety of homebuyer education and community revitalization services with a focus on celebrating diverse cultures, values, and people.

Baton Rouge, Louisiana

The Life of a Single Mom – $10,000 to fund access to Single Mom University, which promotes empowerment of single moms through online life skills education covering parenting, finances, health & wellness, and leadership.

Central Indiana

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana Inc. ­– $7,500 provided to support several programs that make one-to-one mentoring relationships possible while igniting the power and promise of local youth through life skills training and college and career prep programs.

Grand Rapids, Michigan

Home Repair Services of Kent County Inc. – $5,000 to ensure free foreclosure intervention counseling for homeowners in crisis.

Frisco, Texas

Embrace Action – $3,000 in support of the Project IDEA Book Drive, diversifying elementary and middle school libraries with 5,000 donated books celebrating and embracing diversity.

“What’s key about the work being performed by these organizations is the focus on attacking the root causes of many of the problems that continue to plague our communities,” said Christina Fagan, Executive Director of the Foundation. “We’re excited to support their efforts and their lasting effects on the lives of individuals in our communities.”

Since its inception, the Foundation has distributed more than $1,000,000 in financial support to nonprofits in 13 states. For more information on the Union Home Mortgage Foundation, visit www.uhmfoundation.org, call 440.536.3496 or email cfagan@uhm.com.

About the Union Home Mortgage Foundation

The Union Home Mortgage Foundation was established in 2015 as the charitable arm of Strongsville based independent mortgage bank, Union Home Mortgage. The Foundation exists to equip families with the tools and resources to achieve economic self-sufficiency. Operating under the four pillars of Financial Literacy, Career Readiness, Education, and Housing, the Union Home Mortgage Foundation strives to improve the financial health of families in its communities and empower them for responsible homeownership.

About Union Home Mortgage

Union Home Mortgage Corp. (UHM) is a high-growth, full-service retail, wholesale and consumer direct independent mortgage banking company with over 150 branches across the U.S. For 6 consecutive years, UHM has been awarded a Top Workplace. With a world-class culture that stands out in the mortgage industry, UHM Partners (employees) are guided by a Code of Conduct that emphasizes respect, open communication and accountability. UHM is an approved direct lender of Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, FHA, VA, USDA and other conforming and non-QM loan products, with over $13 billion in responsible lending per year.

