AllianceBernstein and BDO USA, LLP Applaud Market Redefining 501 Commerce Class A Office Tower in Nashville

Fifth + Broadway, a “city within a city”, offers high profile tenants Class A office space interconnected with 200,000 square feet of retail and entertainment in the heart of downtown Nashville.

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AllianceBernstein–Industry leading tenants are celebrating the recent completion of 501 Commerce, a 372,000-square-foot Class A office tower in the heart of downtown Nashville, situated on a corner across from the world-famous Ryman Auditorium and Bridgestone Arena.

The Nashville office of BDO USA, LLP, one of the nation’s leading accounting and advisory firms, has already moved in and 501 Commerce is prepping for the global headquarters of AllianceBernstein (AB), who will occupy floors 17 through 24. Full floors and flexible space solutions remain for tenants with a variety of needs.

501 Commerce is part of Fifth + Broadway, a transformative mixed-use development which delivers 200,000 square feet of retail and entertainment space, the 56,000-square-foot National Museum of African American Music and a 386-unit apartment tower all on site. Current tenants include an Apple store, a food hall with 23 local and original eateries, Hattie B’s Hot Chicken, Tecovas, Sephora, and much more.

Recently, office tenants and developers sat down for an interview to discuss how 501 Commerce allows them to maximize their operations and recruit and retain the best talent in their industries.

Said Burke, “Over the last few years we have really invested in our work environment and our real estate footprint globally. We’ve done new offices in Hong Kong, in Tokyo, and we knew when we started to look at what we needed for a headquarters, we needed a building that was not only on par, if not better, to represent AllianceBernstein in the global market. 501 Commerce was incredibly attractive to AllianceBernstein.”

Said Arthur, “To attract the best people and to help them thrive, we have to have the best place for them to work. Our new space at 501 Commerce reflects this goal and gives our people a proud place to work. That’s a big deal.”

Said Justice, “I’ve been all over the world and have seen some of the best buildings. It is the places that bring together the human capital that flourish – like 501 Commerce which is really bringing together that human capital that will help Nashville thrive and take it to that next level as one of the cities that really lead our nation.”

Said Oliver, “This is as amenity full and as artistic and as progressive as any new office building anywhere in America. There isn’t anything that has been done somewhere else in America in a new building that we haven’t done or done better.”

Key features of the building, praised by interview subjects include:

A nearly 19,000-square-foot amenity level featuring indoor / outdoor space.

State of the art indoor/outdoor fitness center with a locker room, showers, and a bonus yoga room.

Lobby with 30-foot ceilings with indoor connectivity to the Assembly Food Hall at Fifth + Broadway.

Easy access with parking on Commerce St with defined ride share pick-up and drop-off location.

Inspiring 360-degree views of downtown Nashville positioned by lower Broadway where views will never be obstructed.

Nashville is already an attractive corporate relocation destination, but 501 Commerce elevates the opportunities for companies to move to Nashville.

Added Burke, “Nashville is a great choice for anyone who is considering moving their offices outside of their current location. The welcoming nature of Nashvillians, the amenities, the cultural events that you can do. Our people have really appreciated the ease in which they’ve been able to join the Nashville community.”

“You can’t just look at it on paper, you need to come out here – live it, experience it, and see it for yourself. It’s really second to none,” closed Oliver.

For more information on 501 Commerce, visit https://www.501commerce.com/.

