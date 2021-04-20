Union Home Mortgage Welcomes New National Retail Business Development Director Accelerating Nationwide Growth

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Union Home Mortgage (UHM), a high-growth independent mortgage banking company with world-class culture, today announced the hiring of David Rank as national retail business development director. In this role, Rank is responsible for building a team of business development recruiters sourcing and hiring new loan originators nationwide.

“We are excited to welcome Dave to the team,” said Bill Cosgrove, President & CEO of Union Home Mortgage. “His ability to help identify, recruit, and train new Partners is an asset to our growing company. We look forward to leveraging those skills to deepen the nationwide presence of Union Home Mortgage.”

In addition to his development of a nationwide recruitment network, Rank will work closely with UHM leadership to identify new growth markets and ensure the strategic alignment of teams designed to grow and expand UHM’s unmatched service and support across the U.S.

“Our company has really entered a strong growth phase, so to be adding Dave now, it’s a very exciting time to be at UHM,” said Jim Ferriter, Senior Vice President of Retail Sales. “We really believe our culture is unmatched in the industry and when combined with our training, technology and support – we think it’s a strong story for Dave to communicate to potential Partners nationwide.”

Prior to joining UHM, Rank spent two decades in management positions leading teams at MidAmerica Bank, National City Mortgage Corporation, Wells Fargo Home Mortgage and Eagle Home Mortgage.

“I’ve worked in this industry a long time in a variety of markets and I can honestly say I have never been this excited about a company in a long, long time,” said Rank. “The type of organization-wide communication and leadership I’ve already had the chance to witness at UHM is truly unheard of. I can’t wait to get started continuing the growth of this company.”

About Union Home Mortgage

Union Home Mortgage Corp. (UHM) is a high-growth, full-service retail, wholesale and consumer direct independent mortgage banking company with over 150 branches across the U.S. For 6 consecutive years, UHM has been awarded a Top Workplace. With a world-class culture that stands out in the mortgage industry, UHM Partners (employees) are guided by a Code of Conduct that emphasizes respect, open communication and accountability. UHM is an approved direct lender of Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, FHA, VA, USDA and other conforming and non-QM loan products, with over $13 billion in responsible lending per year.

