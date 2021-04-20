RingCentral Rapidly Expands Capabilities of RingCentral Video

Over 100+ new features help people to communicate and work from anywhere

BELMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Cloud—RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG), a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, collaboration, video meetings, and contact center solutions, today announced a range of new video and team messaging capabilities to enhance online meetings and enable people to effectively communicate and collaborate from anywhere. In addition, as people continue to work from anywhere, the RingCentral mobile app is gaining significant momentum. It is the highest rated app in its category on Google Play with a rating of 4.6 and among the top ranking apps in its category on the Apple Store with a rating of 4.6*.

A select few new RingCentral Video capabilities include:

Overlay: Enables users to keep audiences engaged during their virtual presentations by overlaying their video on top of the content on their screen, creating a “weather person” visual effect. Presenters can interact directly with the content by moving themselves around on the screen in order to guide the message and stay visually present throughout their journey. This helps the presenter hold the audience’s attention and allows the audience to keep an eye on the presenter while following the material being presented.

A few new capabilities for team messaging are listed below:

Personal folders: Enables users to group together relevant teams and conversations by creating folders for added ease and efficiency and improved organization.

“How we work is changing and the capabilities we need to have to communicate and collaborate will evolve,” said Nat Natarajan, executive vice president of products and engineering at RingCentral. “We are rapidly delivering new capabilities of RingCentral Video that not only make video meetings more enjoyable and more effective but combine video with team messaging so people can get more work done more effectively before, during, and after their meetings.”

To provide greater integration between different modes of communication, including message, video and phone, and to manage concerns for when people get back into their offices and ensure they are safe, we are announcing:

Mobile phone as RingCentral Rooms controller: Users can start, join, and manage video meetings in any conference room using their own RingCentral mobile app (connecting to the room via Bluetooth) so they can avoid touching the shared controller tablet. As some workers begin to return to the office, while others remain at home, RingCentral Rooms allows all participants to join the meeting while adhering to the physical distancing requirements and without using the communal iPad or device to control the Rooms system.

Roopam Jain, Industry Director for Unified Communications and Collaboration at analyst firm Frost & Sullivan, said, “The rapid pace of new video capabilities demonstrates RingCentral’s strong commitment to innovation and addressing the needs of today’s evolving hybrid workforce. The wide variety of new features that RingCentral has added to RingCentral Video™ will help drive even greater engagement for people working from anywhere – enabling them to connect and build relationships while driving business outcomes.”

RingCentral customer Elliot Hamby of Envera Systems, a leading provider of technology-based security solutions said, “With RingCentral Video our customers and employees are able to join video meetings from a laptop or mobile phone with the click of a button and screen sharing is just as easy, which has helped us increase our productivity. We’ve been pleased to see the rapid pace of new innovations like virtual video backgrounds and closed captioning. We couldn’t be happier with our choice to embrace RingCentral as our unified communications platform.”

Cody Broderick, founder & CEO, inWhatLanguage, a RingCentral customer that provides innovative translation solutions said, “RingCentral enables us to work smarter and faster by integrating video meetings and team messaging all in a single application. We have the RingCentral application on our laptops, mobile phones and tablets so we can communicate from anywhere on any device. We’ve been impressed with the speed of innovation and availability of new RingCentral Video features, like overlay presenter mode and breakout rooms, which have enabled us to share experiences both externally and internally as we continue to work together from anywhere to shape a better future.”

For a full list of RingCentral Video features, visit https://www.ringcentral.com/hybrid-work-solutions.html. To learn more about some of the features we’ve announced today, read our latest blog.

*Rating as of April 19, 2021

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) is a leading provider of business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its powerful Message Video Phone™ (MVP™) platform. More flexible and cost effective than legacy on-premise PBX and video conferencing systems that it replaces, RingCentral empowers modern mobile and distributed workforces to communicate, collaborate, and connect via any mode, any device, and any location. RingCentral offers three key products in its portfolio including RingCentral Office® , a Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) platform including team messaging, video meetings, and a cloud phone system; Glip ® the company’s free video meetings solution with team messaging that enables Smart Video Meetings™; and RingCentral cloud Contact Center solutions. RingCentral’s open platform integrates with leading third party business applications and enables customers to easily customize business workflows. RingCentral is headquartered in Belmont, California, and has offices around the world.

