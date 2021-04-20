Papa John’s International, Inc. Named to Forbes List of Best Employers for Diversity 2021

LOUISVILLE, Ky.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) today announces that it has been recognized by inclusion on Forbes’ prestigious list of Best Employers for Diversity 2021. These results are the outcome of rigorous analysis by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry-ranking provider. The awards list was announced today and can be viewed on the Forbes website. Papa John’s was one of only 18 restaurant companies named to the list of 500 employers.

“ Every day at Papa John’s we work to build a culture of leaders who believe in diversity, inclusivity and winning, guided by our core corporate values, especially ‘Everyone Belongs.’ Not only is it the right thing to do, a culture where everyone belongs helps us attract and retain talent and encourages successful innovation, as seen in the Company’s accelerating transformation,” Marvin Boakye, Chief People and Diversity Officer said. “ We are honored to be recognized and celebrated for our team’s hard work creating a great company where everyone can be their authentic selves, taking ownership in their contributions and stepping forward to do the right thing.”

The Best Employers for Diversity were selected based on Statista’s innovative methodology, ensuring unbiased results and providing reliable insights. Over 50,000 U.S. employees were surveyed in companies with a minimum of 1,000 employees to identify The Best Employers for Diversity.

The evaluation was based on four different criteria:

Direct recommendations: Employees were asked to give their opinions on a series of statements regarding Age, Gender, Ethnicity, Disability, LGBTQA+ & General Diversity in their current workplace. The recommendations of women, elders, and ethnic minorities were weighted higher than the non-minority groups.

Indirect Recommendations: Participants were also given the chance to evaluate other employers in their respective industries that stand out either positively or negatively with regard to diversity. Only the recommendations of minority groups were considered.

Participants were also given the chance to evaluate other employers in their respective industries that stand out either positively or negatively with regard to diversity. Only the recommendations of minority groups were considered. Diversity Among Top Executives/Board and Diversity Engagement Indicators were also part of the evaluation.

Papa John’s is grateful to be recognized by Forbes for its progress in all three areas, as it continues to strive be a diverse and inclusive organization.

