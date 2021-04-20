New Wellness and Lifestyle Brand Mintal Launches Two Innovative Sleep Apps

Mintal Sleep and Mintal Tracker offer a scientific approach to healthier sleep, including a new method to detect sleep apnea through machine learning

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mintal, an emerging wellness and lifestyle brand, today launched two flagship sleep apps, Mintal Sleep and Mintal Tracker, that address sleep disorders, anxiety and mental health concerns.





Mintal focuses on improving people’s overall well-being through scientifically informed wellness techniques and innovations. This includes a new approach for detecting sleep apnea using machine learning technology, which is an exclusive in-app feature of the Mintal Tracker app that doesn’t require any additional hardware or devices. Mintal’s technology judges whether there is an airflow obstruction by analyzing the acoustic characteristics of snoring sounds while accounting for environmental noise.

Mintal’s two sleep apps include many features, such as sleep tracking, anxiety relief exercises, and a wide variety of sleep and meditation sounds crafted by meditation experts, including ASMR, white noise and rain. Additional content and services, such as snore treatment courses, sleep apnea detection, sleep and wellness coaches, and access to a huge library of relaxation sounds are available through a subscription.

Key features of Mintal Sleep include:

An extensive library of free sleep-inducing audio, including ASMR, white noise, deep sleep, meditation, bedtime stories, rain and more

Breathing exercises for mindfulness and relaxation

Sleep tracking and advice to improve your quality of sleep in seven days

On-demand sleep and wellness coaches

Key features of Mintal Tracker include:

Innovative sleep apnea detection powered by machine learning technology

A comprehensive sleep journal with automatically generated sleep analysis reports and tailored advice

Snoring treatment courses to reduce snoring frequency and improve sleep quality

Sleep-talk detection

Download the Mintal Sleep and Mintal Tracker apps for free on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

Mintal Sleep – iOS & Android

Mintal Tracker – iOS

About Mintal

Mintal is a wellness and lifestyle brand with the goal of enabling people who suffer from restless sleep, sleep disorders, anxiety or mental health challenges to improve their well-being through scientifically informed techniques. To learn more about Mintal, visit our website at: www.mintalworld.com.

About Mintal Sleep

Mintal Sleep is the ultimate sleep and relaxation app, aimed at reducing anxiety and promoting better sleep. Mintal Sleep features an extensive library of natural sounds, ASMR audio, meditation content and soothing music, as well as the ability to have one-on-one chats with wellness coaches.

About Mintal Tracker

Mintal Tracker is a scientifically informed sleep app that empowers you to better understand your body’s natural circadian rhythm, identify potential health risks such as sleep apnea, and improve your quality of sleep. Mintal Tracker utilizes insights from your sleep cycle such as deep sleep, snoring and sleep talk to help you achieve healthier sleep, so you can feel refreshed and ready for the day.

Contacts

Shannon Nelson



The Hoffman Agency



snelson@hoffman.com