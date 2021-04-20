CyberPower Debuts PowerPanel® Cloud App to Monitor Its UPS Systems

App enables easy remote monitoring of CyberPower UPS systems from anywhere

SHAKOPEE, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#App—Cyber Power Systems (USA), Inc., a leader in power protection and management products, announced today the release of the PowerPanel® Cloud app which enables remote monitoring of CyberPower UPS (uninterruptible power supply) systems from anywhere there is an internet connection. Designed for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as desktop applications, the app simplifies power monitoring of one or more CyberPower UPS systems to reduce IT resources and gain operating efficiencies.

In the app, UPS systems are monitored from a colorized dashboard, providing at-a-glance monitoring of each unit’s status, including instant problem recognition and power conditions such as battery capacity and estimated runtime. The app is the ideal solution for monitoring CyberPower UPS systems at small- and medium-sized business (SMB) settings, including retailers and restaurants that rely on digital cash registers and other point-of-sale (POS) systems, IT service providers, POS integrators and IT-savvy consumers.

“The CyberPower PowerPanel Cloud App is a game changer for SMBs and IT service providers. It helps monitor the power status of business-critical electronics such as POS systems, telecom equipment and workstations,” said Tim Derochie, director of product management at CyberPower. “In addition, the new accompanying wireless cloud cards are another industry first, allowing internet connection to a UPS system where a network jack cannot be installed.”

The app is enabled wirelessly with separately purchased PowerPanel Cloud cards, RCCARD100 and RWCCARD100, for each UPS system. The CyberPower PowerPanel Cloud app is available as a free download from the Apple App and Google Play stores. Flexible licensing options are available for all sizes of businesses.

Innovative features of the CyberPower PowerPanel Cloud app include:

Easy to connect: download the app to your device and set up an account.

Intuitive design: at-a-glance color graphics and indicators provide instant UPS status, network power conditions, and problem recognition.

Decentralized power monitoring: allows for convenient monitoring of UPS systems by segment, client or location—ideal for IT service providers that need to monitor multiple sites on the same platform.

Flexible account setup: users can organize their UPS systems in the app by different groupings, such as company, geographic location or building floor.

Event logs of UPS system status provide insights for remote troubleshooting and prevention of power issues.

Real-time alert notifications, sent via email or in-app messaging, allow users to address power events immediately.

Note to editor: A product image is available at: https://dl4jz3rbrsfum.cloudfront.net/images/news/8216_cpu_web_ppc_apppromo_pressrelease_hero.png

About Cyber Power Systems (USA), Inc.

CyberPower designs and manufactures uninterruptible power supply systems, power distribution units, surge protectors, remote management hardware, power management software, mobile chargers, and connectivity products. The company serves customers in enterprise, corporate, government, education, healthcare, and small office/home office environments. CyberPower products are available through authorized distributors and sold by value-added resellers, system integrators, managed service providers, select retailers, and online resellers. For more information, visit: https://www.cyberpowersystems.com/.

Contacts

Cyber Power Systems (USA), Inc.



Tim Madsen, 952-403-9500



tmadsen@cpsww.com