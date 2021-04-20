Commerce Home Mortgage Has a New Name: Change Home Mortgage

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#banking–The Change Company, America’s Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI), announced today the rebranding of its mortgage banking subsidiary to Change Home Mortgage.

President Ted Ray said, “This rebranding represents an important milestone as we continue to scale our digital platform serving traditional and non-traditional homeowners. Our proprietary loans, technology, and platform are enabling us to change how Americans get a home mortgage – making it faster, easier and more inclusive.”

Change Home Mortgage also announced the launch of its new website (www.ChangeMtg.com) and social media sites on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram. Change Home Mortgage will continue to be owned by The Change Company and operated by its existing management team.

Martice Mills, Change Home Mortgage’s Chief Strategy Officer, added, “Our new name reflects our goal to change mortgage lending by leveling the playing field for all Americans seeking to finance their home – including those historically left behind by traditional banks and mortgage companies. We have built a line of mortgage products, proprietary technologies, and community partnerships that serve a broad range of traditional and non-traditional borrowers. We provide fair and responsible home lending to prime borrowers seeking to finance their American dream.”

Change Home Mortgage maintains an investment grade credit rating and is certified by the United States Department of the Treasury to serve Black, Latino, and low-income borrowers and communities. In 2020, Change Home Mortgage originated over $7 billion in loans to approximately 30,000 borrowers. As a CDFI, loans originated by Change Home Mortgage are eligible for CRA credit and enjoy certain regulatory exemptions relating to Regulation Z and risk retention rules.

Executive Director Thedora Nickel stated, “Change Home Mortgage is dedicated to serving the $200 billion per year market of prime borrowers unable to secure home loans from traditional banks and mortgage companies. Our mission of change is reflected in our strong, diverse borrowers, community partners, and socially responsible capital partners. Our new name reflects our passion for immediate solutions to end the persistent structural economic inequalities that continue to impact credit-worthy homeowners.”

About The Change Company

The Change Company empowers homeowners, small businesses, and consumers to pursue their American dreams by bringing social and racial equity to banking and lending. The Change Company team has built businesses that have lent American consumers and businesses over $50 billion dollars, served 250,000+ borrowers, and provided financial services, directly or through partnerships, to over 2 million Americans.

For more information: http://www.ChangeLLC.com/

About Change Home Mortgage

Change Home Mortgage is a residential mortgage lender approved as a direct seller and servicer by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and Ginnie Mae. Change Home Mortgage is certified by the United States Department of the Treasury as a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) allowing it to offer proprietary mortgage options for prime borrowers others can’t finance. Change operates through its retail, wholesale, and community direct channels. Its wholesale channel operates under the name Change Wholesale.

For more information: http://www.ChangeMtg.com/.

