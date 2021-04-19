Chief Information Officer to Join Executive Leadership Team

Brown-Forman Elevates Technology Role

LOUISVILLE, Ky.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Brown-Forman (NYSE:BFA) (NYSE:BFB) today announces the elevation of its information technology (IT) and advanced analytics senior leadership role to the executive leadership team. Effective July 2, Tim Nall, senior vice president, chief information and advanced analytics officer, will report directly to President and Chief Executive Officer, Lawson Whiting.

“In a world of rapidly changing technology and digital transformation, the inclusion of the chief information officer on the executive leadership team is a reflection of the importance this area plays in our business,” said Lawson Whiting, Brown-Forman, chief executive officer. “Tim’s knowledge of technology platforms, his digital acumen, and his leadership experience will help us to continue to stay at the forefront of information, technology, and advanced analytics capabilities and opportunities.”

Nall was named chief information officer in 2015, adding advanced analytics responsibilities in 2018. In this role, Nall sets the strategic direction for the company’s technology platforms, systems, tools, and infrastructure. He leads the IT team in creating processes to identify when and where to embrace new technology, taking into consideration how consumers are discovering, interacting with, and making decisions about our brands. Nall partners with leaders, teams, and individuals across the company to use technology to attract, empower, and connect employees, which is accentuated by the increase in employees working in virtual and hybrid work environments.

“Joining the executive leadership team will ensure information technology and advanced analytics will continue to support our corporate strategies, driving the global growth of the business, while protecting our growing digital assets,” said Tim Nall, senior vice president, chief information officer. “I look forward to continuing to focus on those technologies that significantly impact the top and bottom line of operations and, ultimately, help shape financial outcomes and engage our employees and consumers.”

For over 150 years, Brown-Forman Corporation has enriched the experience of life by responsibly building fine quality beverage alcohol brands, including Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee RTDs, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Apple, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire, Gentleman Jack, Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel, Finlandia, Korbel, el Jimador, Woodford Reserve, Old Forester, Coopers’ Craft, Herradura, New Mix, Sonoma-Cutrer, Chambord, Benriach, GlenDronach, Glenglassaugh, Slane, and Fords Gin. Brown-Forman’s brands are supported by approximately 4,800 employees and sold in more than 170 countries worldwide. For more information about the company, please visit http://www.brown-forman.com/.

