Orchid Island Capital Announces Estimated First Quarter 2021 Results, April 2021 Monthly Dividend and March 31, 2021 RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

April 2021 Monthly Dividend of $0.065 Per Share

Estimated Book Value Per Share as of March 31, 2021 of $4.94

Estimated GAAP net loss of $0.34 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, including an estimated $0.60 per share of net realized and unrealized losses on RMBS and derivative instruments

Estimated (6.0)% total return on equity for the quarter

Estimated book value, net loss and total return on equity amounts are preliminary, subject to change, and subject to review by the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm

RMBS Portfolio Characteristics as of March 31, 2021

Next Dividend Announcement Expected May 12, 2021

VERO BEACH, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE:ORC) announced today that the Board of Directors (the “Board”) declared a monthly cash dividend for the month of April 2021. The dividend of $0.065 per share will be paid May 26, 2021 to holders of record on April 30, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of April 29, 2021. The Company plans on announcing its next dividend after the Board’s meeting on May 12, 2021.

The Company intends to make regular monthly cash distributions to its holders of common stock. In order to qualify as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), the Company must distribute annually to its stockholders an amount at least equal to 90% of its REIT taxable income, determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding any net capital gain. The Company will be subject to income tax on taxable income that is not distributed and to an excise tax to the extent that a certain percentage of its taxable income is not distributed by specified dates. The Company has not established a minimum distribution payment level and is not assured of its ability to make distributions to stockholders in the future.

As of April 14, 2021 and March 31, 2021, the Company had 94,410,960 shares of common stock outstanding. As of December 31, 2020, the Company had 76,073,317 shares of common stock outstanding.

Estimated March 31, 2021 Book Value Per Share

The Company’s estimated book value per share as of March 31, 2021 was $4.94. The Company computes book value per share by dividing total stockholders’ equity by the total number of outstanding shares of common stock. At March 31, 2021, the Company’s preliminary estimated total stockholders’ equity was approximately $466.2 million with 94,410,960 shares of common stock outstanding. These figures and the resulting estimated book value per share are preliminary, subject to change, and subject to review by the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm.

Estimated Net Loss Per Share and Realized and Unrealized Gains and Losses on RMBS and Derivative Instruments

The Company estimates it generated a net loss per share of $0.34, which includes $0.60 per share of net realized and unrealized losses on RMBS and derivative instruments for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. These amounts compare to total dividends declared during the quarter of $0.195 per share. Net loss per common share calculated under generally accepted accounting principles can, and does, differ from our REIT taxable income. The Company views REIT taxable income as a better indication of income to be paid in the form of a dividend rather than net loss. Many components of REIT taxable income can only be estimated at this time and our monthly dividends declared are based on both estimates of REIT taxable income to be earned over the course of the current quarter and calendar year and a longer-term estimate of the REIT taxable income of the Company. These figures are preliminary, subject to change, and subject to review by the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm.

Estimated Total Return on Equity

The Company’s estimated total return on equity for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 was (6.0)%. The Company calculates total return on equity as the sum of dividends declared and paid during the quarter plus changes in book value during the quarter, divided by the Company’s stockholders’ equity at the beginning of the quarter. The total return was $(0.325) per share, comprised of dividends per share of $0.195 and a decrease in book value per share of $0.52 from December 31, 2020.

RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

Details of the RMBS portfolio as of March 31, 2021 are presented below. These figures are preliminary and subject to change and, with respect to figures that will appear in the Company’s financial statements and associated footnotes as of and for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, are subject to review by the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm.

RMBS Valuation Characteristics

RMBS Assets by Agency

Investment Company Act of 1940 Whole Pool Test Results

Repurchase Agreement Exposure by Counterparty

RMBS Risk Measures

About Orchid Island Capital, Inc.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests on a leveraged basis in Agency RMBS. Our investment strategy focuses on, and our portfolio consists of, two categories of Agency RMBS: (i) traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass-through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or Ginnie Mae, and (ii) structured Agency RMBS. The Company is managed by Bimini Advisors, LLC, a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s distributions and the expected funding of purchased assets. These forward-looking statements are based upon Orchid Island Capital, Inc.’s present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.

RMBS Valuation Characteristics ($ in thousands) Realized Realized Mar 2021 Jan – Mar Modeled Modeled Net Weighted CPR 2021 CPR Interest Interest % Weighted Average (1-Month) (3-Month) Rate Rate Current Fair of Current Average Maturity (Reported (Reported Sensitivity Sensitivity Type Face Value(1) Portfolio Price Coupon GWAC Age (Months) in Apr) in Apr) (-50 BPS)(2) (+50 BPS)(2) Pass Through RMBS 15yr 2.5 $ 236,589 $ 249,068 5.74% $ 105.27 2.50% 2.87% 3 173 2.49% 2.58% $ 4,298 $ (4,917) 15yr 4.0 620 668 0.02% 107.72 4.00% 4.50% 35 121 8.23% 13.69% 8 (9) 15yr Total 237,209 249,736 5.76% 105.28 2.50% 2.88% 4 173 2.51% 2.61% 4,306 (4,926) 20yr 2.0 148,817 151,037 3.48% 101.49 2.00% 2.87% 3 237 2.72% 1.60% 2,645 (3,469) 20yr Total 148,817 151,037 3.48% 101.49 2.00% 2.87% 3 237 2.72% 1.60% 2,645 (3,469) 30yr 2.5 1,075,521 1,107,883 25.54% 103.01 2.50% 3.36% 5 353 7.48% 5.08% 20,906 (28,734) 30yr 3.0 1,731,780 1,847,507 42.58% 106.68 3.00% 3.51% 4 355 5.88% 7.23% 37,904 (47,815) 30yr 3.5 594,616 648,660 14.95% 109.09 3.50% 4.00% 16 338 25.60% 20.87% 9,711 (13,677) 30yr 4.0 173,450 193,855 4.47% 111.76 4.00% 4.51% 31 321 23.10% 20.19% 3,603 (4,090) 30yr 4.5 87,902 99,054 2.28% 112.69 4.50% 5.00% 22 334 31.30% 29.77% 961 (1,467) 30yr Total 3,663,269 3,896,959 89.82% 106.38 3.02% 3.63% 8 349 11.27% 10.91% 73,085 (95,783) Total Pass Through RMBS 4,049,295 4,297,732 99.06% 106.14 2.95% 3.56% 8 335 10.40% 9.95% 80,036 (104,178) Structured RMBS Interest-Only Securities 228,272 35,521 0.82% 15.34 3.98% 4.57% 81 264 45.08% 40.28% (4,784) 4,207 Inverse Interest-Only Securities 66,732 5,283 0.12% 7.91 3.77% 4.40% 43 311 40.37% n/a (293) (316) Total Structured RMBS 295,004 40,804 0.94% 13.83 3.93% 4.53% 72 275 44.02% 40.28% (5,077) 3,891 Total Mortgage Assets $ 4,344,299 $ 4,338,536 100.00% 3.02% 3.62% 12 331 12.79% 12.05% $ 74,959 $ (100,287) Interest Interest Average Hedge Rate Rate Notional Period Sensitivity Sensitivity Hedge Balance End (-50 BPS)(2) (+50 BPS)(2) Eurodollar Futures $ (50,000) Dec-2021 $ (188) $ 188 Swaps (1,355,000) Dec-2026 (39,062) 39,062 5-Year Treasury Future (69,000) Jun-2021(3) (2,525) 1,878 TBA (1,312,000) Apr-2021 (17,275) 26,628 Swaptions (244,350) Jun-2022 (7,209) 6,377 Yield Curve Spread Floor (150,000) Feb-2023 n/a n/a Hedge Total $ (3,180,350) $ (66,259) $ 74,133 Rate Shock Grand Total $ 8,700 $ (26,154)

(1) Amounts in the tables above include assets with a fair value of approximately $211.4 million purchased in March 2021, which settle in April 2021, and exclude assets with a fair value of approximately $154.8 million sold in March 2021, which settle in April 2021. (2) Modeled results from Citigroup Global Markets Inc. Yield Book. Interest rate shocks assume instantaneous parallel shifts and horizon prices are calculated assuming constant LIBOR option-adjusted spreads. These results are for illustrative purposes only and actual results may differ materially. (3) Five-year Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $123.40 at March 31, 2021. The market value of the short position was $85.1 million.

RMBS Assets by Agency Investment Company Act of 1940 Whole Pool Test ($ in thousands) ($ in thousands) Percentage Percentage Fair of Fair of Asset Category Value(1) Portfolio Asset Category Value(1) Portfolio As of March 31, 2021 As of March 31, 2021 Fannie Mae $ 3,439,588 79.3% Non-Whole Pool Assets $ 285,161 6.6% Freddie Mac 898,948 20.7% Whole Pool Assets 4,053,375 93.4% Total Mortgage Assets $ 4,338,536 100.0% Total Mortgage Assets $ 4,338,536 100.0%

(1) Amounts in the tables above include assets with a fair value of approximately $211.4 million purchased in March 2021, which settle in April 2021, and exclude assets with a fair value of approximately $154.8 million sold in March 2021, which settle in April 2021.

Borrowings By Counterparty ($ in thousands) Weighted Weighted % of Average Average Total Total Repo Maturity Longest As of March 31, 2021 Borrowings(1) Debt Rate in Days Maturity Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. $ 404,494 9.7% 0.17% 14 4/23/2021 Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc. 382,677 9.2% 0.19% 62 8/5/2021 J.P. Morgan Securities LLC 368,853 8.8% 0.18% 152 9/7/2021 ASL Capital Markets Inc. 353,065 8.4% 0.15% 25 5/14/2021 Mitsubishi UFJ Securities (USA), Inc. 338,980 8.1% 0.22% 18 4/26/2021 RBC Capital Markets, LLC 279,377 6.7% 0.17% 37 5/24/2021 ABN AMRO Bank N.V. 226,566 5.4% 0.15% 35 6/11/2021 Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. 223,019 5.3% 0.18% 28 5/13/2021 Citigroup Global Markets Inc 213,195 5.1% 0.18% 42 5/12/2021 Nomura Securities International, Inc. 209,661 5.0% 0.18% 27 5/13/2021 ED&F Man Capital Markets Inc. 209,572 5.0% 0.20% 59 8/19/2021 Barclays Capital Inc. 152,630 3.6% 0.17% 42 5/12/2021 ING Financial Markets LLC 148,152 3.5% 0.20% 13 4/14/2021 Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Inc. 144,398 3.5% 0.17% 14 4/14/2021 South Street Securities, LLC 104,768 2.5% 0.24% 64 9/13/2021 Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC 100,860 2.4% 0.17% 38 5/17/2021 Daiwa Capital Markets America Inc. 98,315 2.4% 0.16% 37 5/12/2021 BMO Capital Markets Corp. 90,021 2.2% 0.15% 14 4/14/2021 Austin Atlantic Asset Management Co. 49,470 1.2% 0.19% 1 4/1/2021 Lucid Cash Fund USG LLC 49,289 1.2% 0.22% 15 4/15/2021 J.V.B. Financial Group, LLC 34,319 0.8% 0.20% 24 4/26/2021 Total Borrowings $ 4,181,680 100.0% 0.18% 43 9/13/2021

(1) In March 2021, the Company sold assets with a fair value of approximately $154.8 million, which settle in April 2021 that collateralize approximately $149.1 million of repurchase agreements included in the table above. In March 2021, the Company purchased assets with a fair value of approximately $211.4 million, which settle in April 2021 that are expected to be funded substantially by repurchase agreements not included in the table above.

