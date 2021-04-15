    • News

    Orchid Island Capital Announces Estimated First Quarter 2021 Results, April 2021 Monthly Dividend and March 31, 2021 RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

    Posted on
    • April 2021 Monthly Dividend of $0.065 Per Share
    • Estimated Book Value Per Share as of March 31, 2021 of $4.94
    • Estimated GAAP net loss of $0.34 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, including an estimated $0.60 per share of net realized and unrealized losses on RMBS and derivative instruments
    • Estimated (6.0)% total return on equity for the quarter
    • Estimated book value, net loss and total return on equity amounts are preliminary, subject to change, and subject to review by the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm
    • RMBS Portfolio Characteristics as of March 31, 2021
    • Next Dividend Announcement Expected May 12, 2021

    VERO BEACH, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE:ORC) announced today that the Board of Directors (the “Board”) declared a monthly cash dividend for the month of April 2021. The dividend of $0.065 per share will be paid May 26, 2021 to holders of record on April 30, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of April 29, 2021. The Company plans on announcing its next dividend after the Board’s meeting on May 12, 2021.

    The Company intends to make regular monthly cash distributions to its holders of common stock. In order to qualify as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), the Company must distribute annually to its stockholders an amount at least equal to 90% of its REIT taxable income, determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding any net capital gain. The Company will be subject to income tax on taxable income that is not distributed and to an excise tax to the extent that a certain percentage of its taxable income is not distributed by specified dates. The Company has not established a minimum distribution payment level and is not assured of its ability to make distributions to stockholders in the future.

    As of April 14, 2021 and March 31, 2021, the Company had 94,410,960 shares of common stock outstanding. As of December 31, 2020, the Company had 76,073,317 shares of common stock outstanding.

    Estimated March 31, 2021 Book Value Per Share

    The Company’s estimated book value per share as of March 31, 2021 was $4.94. The Company computes book value per share by dividing total stockholders’ equity by the total number of outstanding shares of common stock. At March 31, 2021, the Company’s preliminary estimated total stockholders’ equity was approximately $466.2 million with 94,410,960 shares of common stock outstanding. These figures and the resulting estimated book value per share are preliminary, subject to change, and subject to review by the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm.

    Estimated Net Loss Per Share and Realized and Unrealized Gains and Losses on RMBS and Derivative Instruments

    The Company estimates it generated a net loss per share of $0.34, which includes $0.60 per share of net realized and unrealized losses on RMBS and derivative instruments for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. These amounts compare to total dividends declared during the quarter of $0.195 per share. Net loss per common share calculated under generally accepted accounting principles can, and does, differ from our REIT taxable income. The Company views REIT taxable income as a better indication of income to be paid in the form of a dividend rather than net loss. Many components of REIT taxable income can only be estimated at this time and our monthly dividends declared are based on both estimates of REIT taxable income to be earned over the course of the current quarter and calendar year and a longer-term estimate of the REIT taxable income of the Company. These figures are preliminary, subject to change, and subject to review by the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm.

    Estimated Total Return on Equity

    The Company’s estimated total return on equity for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 was (6.0)%. The Company calculates total return on equity as the sum of dividends declared and paid during the quarter plus changes in book value during the quarter, divided by the Company’s stockholders’ equity at the beginning of the quarter. The total return was $(0.325) per share, comprised of dividends per share of $0.195 and a decrease in book value per share of $0.52 from December 31, 2020.

    RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

    Details of the RMBS portfolio as of March 31, 2021 are presented below. These figures are preliminary and subject to change and, with respect to figures that will appear in the Company’s financial statements and associated footnotes as of and for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, are subject to review by the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm.

    • RMBS Valuation Characteristics
    • RMBS Assets by Agency
    • Investment Company Act of 1940 Whole Pool Test Results
    • Repurchase Agreement Exposure by Counterparty
    • RMBS Risk Measures

    About Orchid Island Capital, Inc.

    Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests on a leveraged basis in Agency RMBS. Our investment strategy focuses on, and our portfolio consists of, two categories of Agency RMBS: (i) traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass-through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or Ginnie Mae, and (ii) structured Agency RMBS. The Company is managed by Bimini Advisors, LLC, a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

    Forward-Looking Statements

    This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s distributions and the expected funding of purchased assets. These forward-looking statements are based upon Orchid Island Capital, Inc.’s present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.

    RMBS Valuation Characteristics

    ($ in thousands)

     

     

    		 

     

     

     

    		 

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    		 

     

     

    		 

     

     

     

     

     

    		 

     

     

     

    		 

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Realized

    Realized

    		 

     

     

    		 

     

     

     

     

     

    		 

     

     

     

    		 

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Mar 2021

    Jan – Mar

    		 

     

    Modeled

    		 

     

    Modeled

     

     

     

    		 

     

     

     

    		 

     

     

    Net

     

     

    Weighted

    CPR

    2021 CPR

    		 

     

    Interest

    		 

     

    Interest

     

     

     

    		 

     

     

    %

    		 

     

     

    Weighted

     

     

    Average

    (1-Month)

    (3-Month)

    		 

     

    Rate

    		 

     

    Rate

     

     

    Current

    		 

     

    Fair

    of

    		 

     

    Current

    Average

     

     

    Maturity

    (Reported

    (Reported

    		 

     

    Sensitivity

    		 

     

    Sensitivity

    Type

     

    Face

    		 

     

    Value(1)

    Portfolio

    		 

     

    Price

    Coupon

    GWAC

    Age

    (Months)

    in Apr)

    in Apr)

    		 

     

    (-50 BPS)(2)

    		 

     

    (+50 BPS)(2)

    Pass Through RMBS

     

     

    		 

     

     

     

    		 

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    		 

     

     

    		 

     

     

    15yr 2.5

    $

    236,589

    		 

    $

    249,068

    5.74%

    		 

    $

    105.27

    2.50%

    2.87%

    3

    173

    2.49%

    2.58%

    		 

    $

    4,298

    		 

    $

    (4,917)

    15yr 4.0

     

    620

    		 

     

    668

    0.02%

    		 

     

    107.72

    4.00%

    4.50%

    35

    121

    8.23%

    13.69%

    		 

     

    8

    		 

     

    (9)

    15yr Total

     

    237,209

    		 

     

    249,736

    5.76%

    		 

     

    105.28

    2.50%

    2.88%

    4

    173

    2.51%

    2.61%

    		 

     

    4,306

    		 

     

    (4,926)

    20yr 2.0

     

    148,817

    		 

     

    151,037

    3.48%

    		 

     

    101.49

    2.00%

    2.87%

    3

    237

    2.72%

    1.60%

    		 

     

    2,645

    		 

     

    (3,469)

    20yr Total

     

    148,817

    		 

     

    151,037

    3.48%

    		 

     

    101.49

    2.00%

    2.87%

    3

    237

    2.72%

    1.60%

    		 

     

    2,645

    		 

     

    (3,469)

    30yr 2.5

     

    1,075,521

    		 

     

    1,107,883

    25.54%

    		 

     

    103.01

    2.50%

    3.36%

    5

    353

    7.48%

    5.08%

    		 

     

    20,906

    		 

     

    (28,734)

    30yr 3.0

     

    1,731,780

    		 

     

    1,847,507

    42.58%

    		 

     

    106.68

    3.00%

    3.51%

    4

    355

    5.88%

    7.23%

    		 

     

    37,904

    		 

     

    (47,815)

    30yr 3.5

     

    594,616

    		 

     

    648,660

    14.95%

    		 

     

    109.09

    3.50%

    4.00%

    16

    338

    25.60%

    20.87%

    		 

     

    9,711

    		 

     

    (13,677)

    30yr 4.0

     

    173,450

    		 

     

    193,855

    4.47%

    		 

     

    111.76

    4.00%

    4.51%

    31

    321

    23.10%

    20.19%

    		 

     

    3,603

    		 

     

    (4,090)

    30yr 4.5

     

    87,902

    		 

     

    99,054

    2.28%

    		 

     

    112.69

    4.50%

    5.00%

    22

    334

    31.30%

    29.77%

    		 

     

    961

    		 

     

    (1,467)

    30yr Total

     

    3,663,269

    		 

     

    3,896,959

    89.82%

    		 

     

    106.38

    3.02%

    3.63%

    8

    349

    11.27%

    10.91%

    		 

     

    73,085

    		 

     

    (95,783)

    Total Pass Through RMBS

     

    4,049,295

    		 

     

    4,297,732

    99.06%

    		 

     

    106.14

    2.95%

    3.56%

    8

    335

    10.40%

    9.95%

    		 

     

    80,036

    		 

     

    (104,178)

    Structured RMBS

     

     

    		 

     

     

     

    		 

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    		 

     

     

    		 

     

     

    Interest-Only Securities

     

    228,272

    		 

     

    35,521

    0.82%

    		 

     

    15.34

    3.98%

    4.57%

    81

    264

    45.08%

    40.28%

    		 

     

    (4,784)

    		 

     

    4,207

    Inverse Interest-Only Securities

     

    66,732

    		 

     

    5,283

    0.12%

    		 

     

    7.91

    3.77%

    4.40%

    43

    311

    40.37%

    n/a

    		 

     

    (293)

    		 

     

    (316)

    Total Structured RMBS

     

    295,004

    		 

     

    40,804

    0.94%

    		 

     

    13.83

    3.93%

    4.53%

    72

    275

    44.02%

    40.28%

    		 

     

    (5,077)

    		 

     

    3,891

     

     

     

    		 

     

     

     

    		 

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    		 

     

     

    		 

     

     

    Total Mortgage Assets

    $

    4,344,299

    		 

    $

    4,338,536

    100.00%

    		 

     

     

    3.02%

    3.62%

    12

    331

    12.79%

    12.05%

    		 

    $

    74,959

    		 

    $

    (100,287)

     

     

     

    		 

     

     

     

    		 

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    		 

     

     

    		 

     

     

     

     

     

    		 

     

     

     

    		 

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    		 

     

    Interest

    		 

     

    Interest

     

     

    Average

    		 

     

    Hedge

     

    		 

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    		 

     

    Rate

    		 

     

    Rate

     

     

    Notional

    		 

     

    Period

     

    		 

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    		 

     

    Sensitivity

    		 

     

    Sensitivity

    Hedge

     

    Balance

    		 

     

    End

     

    		 

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    		 

     

    (-50 BPS)(2)

    		 

     

    (+50 BPS)(2)

    Eurodollar Futures

    $

    (50,000)

    		 

     

    Dec-2021

     

    		 

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    		 

    $

    (188)

    		 

    $

    188

    Swaps

     

    (1,355,000)

    		 

     

    Dec-2026

     

    		 

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    		 

     

    (39,062)

    		 

     

    39,062

    5-Year Treasury Future

     

    (69,000)

    		 

     

    Jun-2021(3)

     

    		 

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    		 

     

    (2,525)

    		 

     

    1,878

    TBA

     

    (1,312,000)

    		 

     

    Apr-2021

     

    		 

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    		 

     

    (17,275)

    		 

     

    26,628

    Swaptions

     

    (244,350)

    		 

     

    Jun-2022

     

    		 

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    		 

     

    (7,209)

    		 

     

    6,377

    Yield Curve Spread Floor

     

    (150,000)

    		 

     

    Feb-2023

     

    		 

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    		 

     

    n/a

    		 

     

    n/a

    Hedge Total

    $

    (3,180,350)

    		 

     

     

     

    		 

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    		 

    $

    (66,259)

    		 

    $

    74,133

    Rate Shock Grand Total

     

     

    		 

     

     

     

    		 

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    		 

    $

    8,700

    		 

    $

    (26,154)

    (1)

    		 

    Amounts in the tables above include assets with a fair value of approximately $211.4 million purchased in March 2021, which settle in April 2021, and exclude assets with a fair value of approximately $154.8 million sold in March 2021, which settle in April 2021.

    (2)

    		 

    Modeled results from Citigroup Global Markets Inc. Yield Book. Interest rate shocks assume instantaneous parallel shifts and horizon prices are calculated assuming constant LIBOR option-adjusted spreads. These results are for illustrative purposes only and actual results may differ materially.

    (3)

    		 

    Five-year Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $123.40 at March 31, 2021. The market value of the short position was $85.1 million.

    RMBS Assets by Agency

     

     

     

     

    Investment Company Act of 1940 Whole Pool Test

    ($ in thousands)

     

     

     

     

    ($ in thousands)

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Percentage

     

     

     

     

    Percentage

     

     

    Fair

    of

     

     

     

    Fair

    of

    Asset Category

     

    Value(1)

    Portfolio

     

    Asset Category

     

    Value(1)

    Portfolio

    As of March 31, 2021

     

     

     

     

    As of March 31, 2021

     

     

     

    Fannie Mae

    $

    3,439,588

    79.3%

     

    Non-Whole Pool Assets

    $

    285,161

    6.6%

    Freddie Mac

     

    898,948

    20.7%

     

    Whole Pool Assets

     

    4,053,375

    93.4%

    Total Mortgage Assets

    $

    4,338,536

    100.0%

     

    Total Mortgage Assets

    $

    4,338,536

    100.0%

    (1)

    		 

    Amounts in the tables above include assets with a fair value of approximately $211.4 million purchased in March 2021, which settle in April 2021, and exclude assets with a fair value of approximately $154.8 million sold in March 2021, which settle in April 2021.

    Borrowings By Counterparty

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    ($ in thousands)

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Weighted

    Weighted

     

     

     

     

     

    % of

     

    Average

    Average

     

     

     

    Total

     

    Total

     

    Repo

    Maturity

    Longest

    As of March 31, 2021

     

    Borrowings(1)

     

    Debt

     

    Rate

    in Days

    Maturity

    Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

    $

    404,494

     

    9.7%

     

    0.17%

    14

    4/23/2021

    Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc.

     

    382,677

     

    9.2%

     

    0.19%

    62

    8/5/2021

    J.P. Morgan Securities LLC

     

    368,853

     

    8.8%

     

    0.18%

    152

    9/7/2021

    ASL Capital Markets Inc.

     

    353,065

     

    8.4%

     

    0.15%

    25

    5/14/2021

    Mitsubishi UFJ Securities (USA), Inc.

     

    338,980

     

    8.1%

     

    0.22%

    18

    4/26/2021

    RBC Capital Markets, LLC

     

    279,377

     

    6.7%

     

    0.17%

    37

    5/24/2021

    ABN AMRO Bank N.V.

     

    226,566

     

    5.4%

     

    0.15%

    35

    6/11/2021

    Cantor Fitzgerald & Co.

     

    223,019

     

    5.3%

     

    0.18%

    28

    5/13/2021

    Citigroup Global Markets Inc

     

    213,195

     

    5.1%

     

    0.18%

    42

    5/12/2021

    Nomura Securities International, Inc.

     

    209,661

     

    5.0%

     

    0.18%

    27

    5/13/2021

    ED&F Man Capital Markets Inc.

     

    209,572

     

    5.0%

     

    0.20%

    59

    8/19/2021

    Barclays Capital Inc.

     

    152,630

     

    3.6%

     

    0.17%

    42

    5/12/2021

    ING Financial Markets LLC

     

    148,152

     

    3.5%

     

    0.20%

    13

    4/14/2021

    Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Inc.

     

    144,398

     

    3.5%

     

    0.17%

    14

    4/14/2021

    South Street Securities, LLC

     

    104,768

     

    2.5%

     

    0.24%

    64

    9/13/2021

    Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

     

    100,860

     

    2.4%

     

    0.17%

    38

    5/17/2021

    Daiwa Capital Markets America Inc.

     

    98,315

     

    2.4%

     

    0.16%

    37

    5/12/2021

    BMO Capital Markets Corp.

     

    90,021

     

    2.2%

     

    0.15%

    14

    4/14/2021

    Austin Atlantic Asset Management Co.

     

    49,470

     

    1.2%

     

    0.19%

    1

    4/1/2021

    Lucid Cash Fund USG LLC

     

    49,289

     

    1.2%

     

    0.22%

    15

    4/15/2021

    J.V.B. Financial Group, LLC

     

    34,319

     

    0.8%

     

    0.20%

    24

    4/26/2021

    Total Borrowings

    $

    4,181,680

     

    100.0%

     

    0.18%

    43

    9/13/2021

    (1)

     

    		 

    In March 2021, the Company sold assets with a fair value of approximately $154.8 million, which settle in April 2021 that collateralize approximately $149.1 million of repurchase agreements included in the table above. In March 2021, the Company purchased assets with a fair value of approximately $211.4 million, which settle in April 2021 that are expected to be funded substantially by repurchase agreements not included in the table above.

     

    Contacts

    Orchid Island Capital, Inc.

    Robert E. Cauley

    Telephone: (772) 231-1400

    You Might Also Like

    Video News

    Partner Sites

    IT Business Net
    http://www.ITBusinessNet.com

    Digital Producer Magazine
    http://www.DigitalProducer.com

    Digital Media Net Media Hub
    http://www.DigitalMediaNet.com

    Consumer Electronics Net
    http://www.ConsumerElectronicsNet.com

    Broadcast Newsroom
    http://www.BroadcastNewsroom.com

    Health Technology Net
    http://www.HealthTechnologyNet.com

    ByteSteam - Crypto & Blockchain
    http://www.ByteSteam.com

    Free Digital Stock Photos
    http://www.DigitalStockResources.com

    error: Content is protected !!