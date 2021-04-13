Roku Introduces Powerful Roku Express 4K+ and Rechargeable Roku Voice Remote Pro

Roku Express 4K+ Delivers Easy, Reliable Streaming in Brilliant HD, 4K & HDR Picture;

Roku Voice Remote Pro is Rechargeable with a Lost Remote Finder and Hands-Free Voice Controls

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#roku—Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) today unveiled the all-new Roku Express 4K+ (MSRP $39.99), which offers powerful 4K streaming at an incredible value and the Roku Voice Remote Pro (MSRP $29.99), which features a rechargeable battery, lost remote finder and hands-free voice controls for users looking to upgrade their streaming experience. The Roku Express 4K+ features Roku® OS 10 which Roku unveiled in another announcement today.

“We are dedicated to providing users the simplest way to stream entertainment to their TV at an affordable price,” said Mark Ely, Vice President, Retail Product Strategy at Roku. “The new Roku Express 4K+ is a huge value in 4K streaming as 4K has become a benchmark in technology and entertainment. The Roku Voice Remote Pro is delivering on major consumer pain points with rechargeability and the voice activated lost remote finder. We believe consumers are going to be impressed with the quality they can get from Roku at these price points.”

Roku Express 4K+

Roku Express 4K+ is the easiest way to start streaming in brilliant 4K picture and vivid HDR color. Enjoy a smooth streaming experience with a more powerful quad-core processor, dual-band wireless performance and additional storage for quicker channel start times. The Roku OS features a massive selection of free and live TV, a customizable home screen and regular free software updates with new features. The Roku Express 4K+ will be available for $39.99 in the U.S. Additional features include:

Brilliant picture quality: Optimized with stunning detail and clarity with sharp resolution and vivid color in HD, 4K, HDR, HDR10 and HDR10+.

Optimized with stunning detail and clarity with sharp resolution and vivid color in HD, 4K, HDR, HDR10 and HDR10+. Smooth streaming: Dual-Band Wi-Fi ® and microUSB Ethernet compatibility for wired internet connectivity.

Dual-Band Wi-Fi and microUSB Ethernet compatibility for wired internet connectivity. Voice remote with TV controls: Use one remote to power on the TV, adjust the volume, mute and use Roku Voice to launch channels, search for content and control the streaming experience.

Use one remote to power on the TV, adjust the volume, mute and use Roku Voice to launch channels, search for content and control the streaming experience. Setup is a cinch: Everything is included in the box including a Premium High-Speed HDMI ® Cable. Just plug it in and connect to the internet.

Everything is included in the box including a Premium High-Speed HDMI Cable. Just plug it in and connect to the internet. Ecosystem compatibility: Control Roku Express 4K+ by using voice with Alexa or Google Assistant enabled devices. With Apple AirPlay 2, effortlessly stream, control and share content directly from iPhone, iPad or Mac. Roku Express 4K+ also supports HomeKit, which allows users to easily and securely control Roku devices using Siri or the Home app on their Apple devices.

Roku Voice Remote Pro

The Roku Voice Remote Pro was designed to be an incredible upgrade for Roku device users. It offers a rechargeable battery and hands-free voice for easy actions such as “Hey Roku, find my remote.” The Roku Voice Remote is compatible with all Roku TV models, audio devices, and select streaming players for $29.99. It also features:

Rechargeable battery : Keep the remote powered for months on a single charge. It works with any standard USB charger

: Keep the remote powered for months on a single charge. It works with any standard USB charger Lost remote finder : Say “Hey Roku, where’s my remote?” or use the free Roku mobile app (available for iOS and Android) and listen for a little chime to locate everyone’s favorite TV companion.

: Say “Hey Roku, where’s my remote?” or use the free Roku mobile app (available for iOS and Android) and listen for a little chime to locate everyone’s favorite TV companion. TV controls: Power the TV, adjust volume and mute.

Power the TV, adjust volume and mute. Personal shortcuts: Save favorite voice commands for one-touch control (press and hold after giving a voice command to save).

Save favorite voice commands for one-touch control (press and hold after giving a voice command to save). Private listening : Don’t wake the house, just plug headphones (sold separately) into the headphone jack and the TV will mute automatically.

: Don’t wake the house, just plug headphones (sold separately) into the headphone jack and the TV will mute automatically. Hands-free : Forget about reaching for the remote. Just say “Hey Roku” and a command to turn the TV on, adjust the volume, control playback, and more without lifting a finger.

: Forget about reaching for the remote. Just say “Hey Roku” and a command to turn the TV on, adjust the volume, control playback, and more without lifting a finger. Push-to-talk: Prefer not to have always on listening devices in the home? Leverage the hardware switch to turn off the hands-free voice feature and use push-to-talk voice controls.

Roku Streambar Pro

The Roku Streambar Pro is an evolution of the Roku Smart Soundbar. It features 2-in-1 4K streaming and cinematic sound and now includes a Roku Voice Remote with personal shortcut buttons and private listening, Roku headphones and the new Virtual Surround feature for $179.99. Virtual Surround is a feature in Roku OS 10 and will be rolling out to both the Roku Streambar Pro and the Roku Smart Soundbar offering a rich and immersive sound experience. This setting creates spacious sound that moves around the room for an enhanced audio experience. The Roku Streambar Pro will be available on Roku.com at the end of May and at major retailers in June.

Availability

The Roku Express 4K+ will be on shelves and available online in mid-May at major retailers across the U.S. The Roku Voice Remote Pro is available at Roku.com today and will be coming to other major retailers in May. Also available on shelf in the U.S. will be the Roku Express, the Roku Streaming Stick+, the Roku Ultra and the Roku Streambar™.

The Roku Express 4K is a Walmart exclusive in the U.S. featuring a basic Roku remote for just $35. This model will also be available in Canada, Mexico and the U.K. in the coming weeks.

Adding Value via a Content Offer

Enjoy a 30-day free trial of AMC+ on The Roku Channel. Premium Subscriptions like AMC+ make The Roku Channel a go-to destination. Manage subscriptions with ease and cancel any time. With one login, one bill, and one place to stream them all, enjoying premium entertainment has never been this easy. During activation, a 30-day free trial offer from AMC+ will become visible to accept with additional instructions. Redeem by 7/2/21.

For more information visit Roku.com.

