Mirova Appoints Lindsey Apple as Proxy Voting and Engagement Lead

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mirova, a global investment affiliate of Natixis Investment Managers with $24 billion in assets under management1 specializing in sustainable finance, today announced the addition of Lindsey Apple as Proxy Voting and Engagement Lead at Mirova US. In her new role at Mirova, based in Boston, Apple will collaborate with portfolio managers and management on voting and engagement decisions in the US and in Europe. She will lead the firm’s voting policy as regulations, market practices and Mirova’s philosophy evolve. Apple will also carry out Mirova’s voting process during voting season while developing a dialogue with regulators, investors, and clients. Her role is crucial to Mirova’s commitment to Sustainable Investment and its objective to combine long-term value creation with sustainable development, accelerating the transition to a sustainable global economy. Mirova is committed to being an active and engaged shareholder since inception, and Apple’s hire is a new step towards strengthening Mirova’s leadership in active ownership.

Apple joins Mirova from MFS Investment Management where she managed the global corporate governance program, overseeing all proxy voting and engagement activity for the firm’s $500 billion assets under management. She served as a member of MFS’ Proxy Voting and Responsible Investing Committees as well as the firm’s Sustainable Working Group.

“In the last few years, the exponential growth of our assets under management has served to strengthen our belief that exercising Mirova’s voting rights is both a responsibility to our clients and a major driver in promoting sustainability – a way to affect real change,” said Nathalie Wallace, Head of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Strategy & Development at Mirova US. “We’re thrilled that Lindsey will be joining us in this role bringing her diverse expertise and well-connected ecosystem, along with her meaningful engagement with organizations on sustainability issues.”

“I have been passionate about corporate sustainability for a long time, and I’m excited to bring my many years of working with management teams and boards to an organization committed to sustainable investing. Mirova is well positioned to be a market leader in advocating for the corporate world’s transition to sustainable governance and I can’t wait to help shape this change,” said Lindsey Apple, Proxy Voting and Engagement Lead, Mirova US.

Apple worked for MFS for eight years. In her earlier career, she was an attorney with Kerbey Harrington Pinkard LLP. She has also provided legal counsel for the formation of non-profit green startup corporations at Green Pro Bono. Apple earned her law degree from Suffolk University Law School and her bachelor’s degree from University of New Hampshire. She will be based in Boston and report to Mathilde Dufour, Head of Global Sustainability Research for Listed Asset and Amber Baker, Deputy CEO of Mirova US.

About Mirova

Mirova is an investment manager dedicated to responsible investment. Through a conviction-driven investment approach, Mirova’s goal is to combine value creation over the long term with sustainable development. Mirova’s experts have been pioneers in many areas of sustainable finance. Their ambition is to keep innovating to create the most impactful solutions to meet their clients’ goals. Mirova manages $24 billion as of December 31, 2020, which includes $4.96 billion managed by its US subsidiary that manages the Mirova Global Sustainable Equity Fund, Mirova US LLC.

About Natixis Investment Managers

Natixis Investment Managers serves financial professionals with more insightful ways to construct portfolios. Powered by the expertise of more than 20 specialized investment managers globally, we apply Active Thinking® to deliver proactive solutions that help clients pursue better outcomes in all markets. Natixis Investment Managers ranks among the world’s largest asset management firms2 with nearly $1.4 trillion assets under management3 (€1,135.5 billion). Not all offerings available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit Natixis Investment Managers’ website at im.natixis.com | LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/natixis-investment-managers.

Natixis Investment Managers’ distribution and service groups include Natixis Distribution, L.P., a limited purpose broker-dealer and the distributor of various U.S. registered investment companies for which advisory services are provided by affiliated firms of Natixis Investment Managers, Natixis Investment Managers S.A. (Luxembourg), Natixis Investment Managers International (France), and their affiliated distribution and service entities in Europe and Asia.

1 As of December 31, 2020, Mirova has $24 billion in assets under management globally. Mirova US LLC has $4.96 billion assets under management as of December 31, 2020.



2 Cerulli Quantitative Update: Global Markets 2020 ranked Natixis Investment Managers as the 17th largest asset manager in the world based on assets under management as of December 31, 2019.



3 Assets under management (“AUM”) as of December 31, 2020 is $1,389.7 billion. AUM, as reported, may include notional assets, assets serviced, gross assets, assets of minority-owned affiliated entities and other types of non-regulatory AUM managed or serviced by firms affiliated with Natixis Investment Managers.

Contacts

Natixis Investment Managers

Kelly Cameron



Tel: 617-449-2543



Kelly.Cameron@natixis.com