Logitech and Baidu Brain Partner to Transform the Way We Work Using AI and Voice

New Logitech Voice M380 Wireless Mouse with Speech Input is Powered by Speech and MT Technologies from Baidu Brain

LAUSANNE, Switzerland & NEWARK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) announced a long-term partnership with Baidu Brain, beginning with the launch of its intuitive new Logitech Voice M380 Wireless Mouse with Speech Input* in China. Designed especially for people who create large amounts of content, this innovative product lets you dictate with your voice, creating content two or three times faster than typing**. The Logitech Voice M380 Wireless Mouse is powered exclusively by intelligent Speech & Machine Translation technologies from Baidu Brain and features the comfort, performance and quality that users expect in a Logitech mouse.





“We saw an opportunity to leverage the power of Baidu AI to bring fast, accurate speech recognition to our customers and the result is pure magic—a mouse that allows you to instantly start dictating with your voice at the click of a button,” said Delphine Donne-Crock, general manager of the creativity and productivity business group at Logitech. “We are thrilled to tap into Baidu’s AI superpower for the launch of Logitech Voice M380, and we look forward to collaborating on future products and solutions that unleash everyone’s productivity and creativity in the digital world.”

“Baidu Brain is an AI foundation with full stack AI technologies. It comes from years of Baidu AI development and deployment and serves not only Baidu innovations, but also the entire industry as an open platform,” said Tian Wu, Baidu Corporate Vice President. “We believe Baidu Brain will help Logitech strengthen the leadership in peripherals, change people’s lifestyle and way of working, improve efficiency and enable smooth communication for people with language barriers.”

Compatible with both Windows and Mac computers, the Logitech Voice M380 Wireless Mouse features a clearly labeled voice button that allows people to dictate text using speech recognition technology*. It offers translation capability to English, Japanese, Korean, French, Spanish and Thai. The Logitech Voice M380 Wireless Mouse offers precise cursor control, a comfortable rubber grip and up to 18-months battery life.

Pricing and Availability

The Logitech Voice M380 Wireless Mouse with Baidu Speech Input* will be available exclusively in China beginning in April 2021. The suggested retail price for the mouse is 199 RMB, available in graphite, rose and off-white colors. For more information, please visit Logitech.com, or connect with us on Pinterest, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Logitech

Logitech designs products that have an everyday place in people’s lives, connecting them to the digital experiences they care about. Almost 40 years ago, Logitech started connecting people through computers, and now it’s a multi-brand company designing products that bring people together through music, gaming, video, and computing. Brands of Logitech include Logitech, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, Streamlabs, Ultimate Ears, Jaybird and Blue Microphones. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech at www.logitech.com, the company blog or @Logitech.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company’s website at www.logitech.com.

*Baidu Speech Input Software (“Software”) is provided by Baidu.com Times Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd. and users may choose to download and use depending on their personal needs. LOGITECH DOES NOT WARRANT OR GUARANTEE THE SOFTWARE’S USE OR PERFORMANCE AND ONLY PROVIDES LIMITED WARRANTY ON HARDWARE PRODUCT.

**Dictate speed based on Baidu speech lab measurement. Dictate and translation speed may vary based on user, environment, supporting devices and network condition

Contacts

Wendy Spander



Logitech



1-510-713-5393



wspander@logitech.com