Third Century Bancorp Releases Earnings for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2021

    FRANKLIN, Ind.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–(OTCPINK: TDCB) – Third Century Bancorp (“Company”), the holding company for Mutual Savings Bank (“Bank”), announced it recorded net income of $414,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, or $0.35 per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $453,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, or $0.38 per basic and diluted share.

    Our earnings reflect consistent net income and solid quality asset growth which are the positive result we have achieved from the terrific effort given by our talented staff. I am proud to walk beside this group of bankers who continue to tell our story and how we can help people,” commented David A. Coffey, President and CEO. He also indicated, “We look forward to continuing this momentum during the rest of 2021.”

    For the quarter ended March 31, 2021, net income decreased $39,000, or 8.61%, to $414,000 as compared to $453,000 for the same period in the prior year. The decrease in net income for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021 was driven primarily as result of the $228,000, or 14.87%, increase in non-interest expense. The increase in non-interest expense was due to an increase in overhead expenses. This increase was largely offset by an increase of $152,000 or 28.25% in non-interest income as compared to the same period in the prior year. The increase in non-interest income was driven primarily by a $82,000 or 27.42%, increase in gains on the sale of one-to-four family residential mortgage loans sold to Freddie Mac. Net interest income increased by $30,000, or 1.94% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, to $1,576,000 as compared to $1,546,000 for the same period in the prior year.

    The increase in net interest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 was partially offset by a $40,000 increase in the provision for loan losses compared to the same period in 2020 due to the economic conditions resulting from the current COVID-19 crisis. The Company had net loan recoveries of $1,000 during the quarter ended March 31, 2021 compared to net loan charge-offs of $26,000 for the same period in 2020. The Company expects that the current COVID-19 crisis may impact the future provision for loan losses and that credit quality factors may deteriorate in future periods.

    Total assets increased $14.3 million to $223.8 million at March 31, 2021 from $209.6 million at December 31, 2020, an increase of 6.82%. The increase was primarily due to a $7.6 million, or 12.89%, increase in investment securities, available-for-sale, primarily funded by a $21.2 million, or 11.98%, increase in total deposits. Total deposits were $198.3 million at March 31, 2021, up from $177.1 million as of December 31, 2020. Federal Home Loan Bank advances were $5.0 million at March 31, 2021 as compared to $11.7 million at December 31, 2020. At March 31, 2021, the weighted average rate of all Federal Home Loan Bank advances was 1.45% compared to 1.21% at December 31, 2020, and the weighted average maturity was 5.0 years at March 31, 2021 compared to 3.5 years at December 31, 2020. Total loans held-for-investment grew to $141.7 million at March 31, 2021 from $138.8 million at December 31, 2020, an increase of 2.09%.

    The increase in total loan balances was partially the result of loans originated through the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) in which the Company participated. The Company originated $8.6 million of PPP loans in the program in 2020, of which $2.1 million remained on the Company’s balance sheet as of March 31, 2021. The Company originated $3.9 million of PPP loans in the program in 2021, all of which remained on the Company’s balance sheet as of March 31, 2021. As of March 31 2021, a total of $6.0 million of PPP loans remained on the Company’s balance sheet with the remaining forgiven by the Small Business Administration.

    The allowance for loan losses increased by $47,000, or 2.62%, to $1.8 million at March 31, 2021 from $1.8 million at December 31, 2020. The increase was primarily due to the increase in the provision for loan losses of $40,000 due to the economic conditions resulting from the current COVID-19 crisis. The allowance for loan losses totaled 1.29% of total loans as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020. Nonperforming loans totaled $108,000 or 0.08% of total loans as of March 31, 2021 as compared to $111,000 or 0.08% as of December 31, 2020.

    Stockholders’ equity was $19.9 million at March 31, 2021, down from $20.4 million at December 31, 2020. Stockholders’ equity decreased by $502,000 during the quarter ended March 31, 2021 as a result of net income of $414,000, and a decrease in net unrealized gain of $911,000 of available-for-sale securities due to the increase in market interest rates. These changes in stockholders’ equity were also offset by repurchased stock of $21,000 and stock awards of $16,000. Equity as a percentage of assets decreased to 8.92% at March 31, 2021 compared to 9.76% at December 31, 2020.

    Founded in 1890, Mutual Savings Bank is a full-service financial institution based in Johnson County, Indiana. In addition to its main office at 80 East Jefferson Street, Franklin, Indiana, the Bank operates branches in Franklin at 1124 North Main Street, Trafalgar and Greenwood, Indiana.

    This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions and may describe future plans, strategies and expectations of the Company. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words like “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate” and “intend” or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could” or “may.” Certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results include the COVID-19 pandemic, changes in the interest rate environment, changes in general economic conditions, legislative and regulatory changes that adversely affect the business of the Company and the Bank, and changes in the securities markets. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in belief, expectations or events.

     
    Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
    (unaudited, except for periods in the twelve months ended December 31, 2020)
    In thousands, except per share data
     

    Three Months Ended

    March 31,

     

    December 31,

     

    March 31,

    2021

     

    2020

     

    2020

    Selected Consolidated Earnings Data:
    Total Interest Income

    $

    1,795

    $

    1,807

    $

    1,864

    Total Interest Expense

     

    219

     

    224

     

    318

    Net Interest Income

     

    1,576

     

    1,583

     

    1,546

    Provision for Losses on Loans

     

    45

     

    60

     

    5

    Net Interest Income after Provision for Losses on Loans

     

    1,531

     

    1,523

     

    1,541

    Non-interest Income

     

    690

     

    784

     

    538

    Non-interest Expense

     

    1,761

     

    1,954

     

    1,533

    Income Tax Expense

     

    46

     

    42

     

    94

    Net Income

    $

    414

    $

    311

    $

    453

     
    Earnings per basic and diluted share

    $

    0.35

    $

    0.26

    $

    0.38

     
     
    Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet
    (unaudited, except for periods ended on or before December 31, 2020)
    In thousands, except per share data
     

    March 31,

     

    December 31,

     

    March 31,

    2021

     

    2020

     

    2020

    Selected Consolidated Balance Sheet Data:
    Assets
    Cash and Due from Banks

    $

    8,402

    $

    4,888

    $

    5,798

    Investment Securities, Available-for-sale, at fair value

     

    66,938

     

    59,292

     

    40,320

    Loans Held-for-Sale

     

    302

     

    434

     

    447

    Loans Held-for-Investment

     

    141,715

     

    138,834

     

    130,071

    Allowance for Loan Losses

     

    1,838

     

    1,791

     

    1,454

    Net Loans

     

    140,179

     

    137,477

     

    129,064

    Accrued Interest Receivable

     

    720

     

    686

     

    620

    Other Assets

     

    7,644

     

    7,283

     

    7,964

    Total Assets

    $

    223,883

    $

    209,626

    $

    183,766

     
    Liabilities
    Noninterest-bearing Deposits

    $

    37,960

    $

    32,049

    $

    27,598

    Interest-bearing Deposits

     

    160,385

     

    145,069

     

    120,609

    Total Deposits

     

    198,345

     

    177,118

     

    148,207

    FHLB Advances

     

    5,000

     

    11,705

     

    17,500

    Accrued Interest Payable

     

    46

     

    54

     

    84

    Accrued Expenses and Other Liabilities

     

    519

     

    274

     

    552

    Total Liabilities

     

    203,910

     

    189,151

     

    166,343

    Stockholders’ Equity – Net

     

    19,973

     

    20,475

     

    17,423

    Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

    $

    223,883

    $

    209,626

    $

    183,766

     
     
    Three Months Ended

    March 31,

     

    December 31,

     

    March 31,

    2021

     

    2020

     

    2020

    Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data:
    Interest rate spread during period

     

    2.81%

     

    2.91%

     

    3.45%

    Net yield on interest-earning assets

     

    3.36%

     

    3.49%

     

    4.40%

    Non-interest expense, annualized, to average assets

     

    3.30%

     

    3.74%

     

    3.45%

    Return on average assets, annualized

     

    0.78%

     

    0.59%

     

    1.02%

    Return on average equity, annualized

     

    7.98%

     

    6.25%

     

    10.23%

    Average equity to assets

     

    9.72%

     

    9.51%

     

    9.98%

     
    Average Loans

    $

    141,716

    $

    141,115

    $

    129,481

    Average Securities

     

    60,750

     

    54,060

     

    36,804

    Average Other Interest-Earning Assets

     

    10,941

     

    11,950

     

    3,182

    Total Average Interest-Earning Assets

     

    213,407

     

    207,125

     

    169,467

    Average Total Assets

     

    213,453

     

    209,232

     

    177,702

     
    Average Noninterest-bearing Deposits

    $

    36,637

    $

    34,178

    $

    24,975

    Average Interest-bearing Deposits

     

    149,954

     

    144,754

     

    123,142

    Average Total Deposits

     

    186,591

     

    178,932

     

    148,117

    Average Wholesale Funding

     

    7,916

     

    8,934

     

    10,940

    Average Interest-Bearing Liabilities

     

    157,870

     

    153,688

     

    134,082

     
    Average Interest-Earnings Assets to Average Interest-Bearings Liabilities

     

    135.18%

     

    134.77%

     

    126.39%

    Non-performaning loans to total loans

     

    0.08%

     

    0.08%

     

    0.08%

    Allowance for loan losses to total loans outstanding

     

    1.29%

     

    1.29%

     

    1.12%

    Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans

     

    1701.85%

     

    1613.51%

     

    1358.88%

    Net loan chargeoffs/(recoveries) to average total loans outstanding

     

    0.00%

     

    0.00%

     

    0.08%

    Effective income tax rate

     

    10.00%

     

    11.90%

     

    17.10%

    Tangible book value per share

    $

    16.80

    $

    17.13

    $

    14.76

    Market closing price at the end of quarter

    $

    14.20

    $

    15.00

    $

    11.40

    Price-to-tangible book value

     

    84.54%

     

    87.54%

     

    77.23%

     

    Contacts

    David A. Coffey, President and CEO

    Ryan W. Cook, Senior Vice President and CFO

    Tel. 317-736-7151 Fax 317-736-1726

