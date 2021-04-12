Gopuff Appoints Betsy Atkins as First Independent Board Member

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#gopuff—Gopuff, the go-to platform for consumers’ immediate everyday needs, announced today that Betsy Atkins has been appointed as the company’s first independent board member. A three-time CEO and serial technology entrepreneur with deep expertise in corporate governance, Atkins has invaluable experience scaling companies through hyper growth and leading them to the next phase.

“We are pleased to welcome Betsy Atkins to Gopuff’s Board,” said Gopuff co-founder and co-CEO Rafael Ilishayev. “We have long considered Betsy a partner and her extensive experience as an entrepreneur and CEO of successful technology, logistics, and CPG companies will be invaluable as Gopuff advances its mission of becoming the world’s go-to solution for consumers’ immediate everyday needs.”

Yakir Gola, co-founder and co-CEO of Gopuff, added: “Betsy is a governance expert who strives to make boards a competitive asset. As Gopuff continues to grow Betsy’s insight and experience rapidly scaling technology and consumer-facing companies will be a significant advantage. We look forward to working with Betsy and are thrilled to have her join the Board during this exciting phase for Gopuff.”

Having served on over a dozen public boards, Atkins is a corporate governance expert committed to helping make boards a competitive asset. Her vast board experience encompasses industries including: Technology, Financial Services, Healthcare, Retail, CPG, Manufacturing, and Logistics. As a Corporate Director, she brings an operational perspective, which focuses on taking friction out of the customer experience. She harnesses her knowledge of digital technology to reduce costs while driving efficiency and productivity using AI and machine learning analytics to streamline processes.

Previously, Atkins was the CEO of NCI, a food manufacturer creating Nutraceutical and Functional Food products. Atkins was also the CEO of Clear Standards, which developed enterprise level software for energy management and sustainability.

“I have long admired Gopuff – their mission, leadership, and unwavering commitment to their customers – and am excited to join the Board during this pivotal time,” said Atkins. “Gopuff’s recent expansion, funding, and acquisition activity demonstrates the continued success of its unique, vertically-integrated business model while maintaining strong unit economics. I look forward to partnering with the Board as the company continues to provide consumers with unrivaled access to everyday needs.”

A published author, Atkins’ work on corporate governance includes her third book Be Board Ready: The Secrets to Landing a Board Seat and Being a Great Director. She currently serves on two public company boards and is also a member on the board of Volvo Cars.

Atkins is joining Gopuff’s board at a pivotal time for the company as it continues its rapid growth trajectory. Gopuff recently acquired BevMo!, the leading alcoholic beverage specialty retailer on the West Coast, and has already launched its first micro-fulfillment centers in the California market. Gopuff raised $1.15B in new funding in March at a $8.9B valuation to continue to execute on its strategic objectives which include geographic expansion across the U.S. and internationally, introducing new product categories, and investing in new technology and top-tier talent that will further enhance the customer experience.

