Exploding Kittens Launches First Tabletop Word Game, “A Little Wordy”

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ALittleWordy—Exploding Kittens, the hit tabletop game creator, today announced the launch of its brand new game, A Little Wordy, a sneaky, tile-unscrambling word game for would-be word wizards. The game is a thoughtful, strategic, highly-replayable game that’s not about having the mightiest vocabulary, but about making clever choices. A Little Wordy can be enjoyed by players of all ages in either a two person or two team game.

“You either love word games or you hate them, and I’ve always loved them,” said Matthew Inman, Co-Creator of Exploding Kittens and Creator of The Oatmeal. “A Little Wordy combines the best of Scrabble and Clue into a portable game that only takes a few minutes to set up and get going. We also wanted to make word games more accessible for different vocabulary levels and not just encyclopedists.”

To play, each person assembles a word from a set of tiles and keeps that secret word to themselves. Players then take turns trying to decipher their opponent’s secret word by paying for clues and hints using Berry Tokens. For every word guessed correctly, the player will earn Berry Tokens and the player with the most tokens wins.

A Little Wordy levels the playing field against veteran word wizards since using smaller, more common words may be better than using longer, more difficult words because the opponent may overthink things and blaze right past it. Trying to also figure out the opponent’s secret word can be both hilarious and delightfully maddening.

A Little Wordy is available exclusively at ExplodingKittens.com, Target retail stores, and Target.com for $14.99. For more information on how to play, please visit this link.

About Exploding Kittens

Exploding Kittens is a leading game and entertainment company with a mission to inspire people to connect, laugh, and play fun games in the physical world. After initially seeking to raise $10K through Kickstarter, the Exploding Kittens campaign raised $8.7M in 30 days from 219,000 backers. To date, Exploding Kittens is the #1 most-backed project in Kickstarter history and has sold over 15 million games.

Started by former Xbox game designer Elan Lee and The Oatmeal’s founder Matthew Inman, Exploding Kittens and its family of games seek to reshape traditional game night into an entertaining person-to-person experience. Today, there are ten games available for purchase – Exploding Kittens, Bears vs Babies, You’ve Got Crabs, Throw Throw Burrito, Throw Throw Burrito: Extreme, On a Scale of One to T-Rex, Poetry for Neanderthals, A Game of Cat & Mouth, Tacocat Spelled Backwards, A Little Wordy, as well as an Exploding Kittens mobile app that is one of the top 30 premium games on both iOS and Android and a free-to-play app that launched early 2021, Kitty Letter.

