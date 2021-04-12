Expensify Releases First Season of New Podcast: Live Rich, Have Fun, Save the World

The podcast inspires listeners to design their life in pursuit of three major goals, and the first season features exemplary guests such as Eric Ries and CJ McCollum.

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Expensify, the world’s premier preaccounting platform, launched its new podcast “Live Rich, Have Fun, Save the World” that highlights the success stories and learnings of trailblazers from across industries so that listeners are inspired to take positive action. The podcast is co-hosted by Expensify founder and CEO, David Barrett, and former heavy-metal frontman and Expensify expert, Monte Barnard.





“The purpose of this podcast is to reorient the way society defines success around three life goals: Live Rich, Have Fun, and Save the World,” says Barrett. “Live Rich encourages you to pursue financial freedom and helps you design a lifestyle to enjoy it. Have Fun challenges you to stretch beyond the ‘easy fun’ of planning typical activities to the ‘hard fun’ of creating truly baller experiences. The last life goal, Save the World, is a major focus of this first season in which we’ll discuss different approaches to societal issues such as equality, voting rights, and racial inclusivity.”

The first season features guests such as:

Eric Ries – entrepreneur, author of The New York Times bestseller “The Lean Startup,” and founder and CEO of the Long-Term Stock Exchange.

– entrepreneur, author of The New York Times bestseller “The Lean Startup,” and founder and CEO of the Long-Term Stock Exchange. CJ McCollum – shooting guard for the Portland Trail Blazers with interests ranging from journalism to philanthropy and a personal wine label.

– shooting guard for the Portland Trail Blazers with interests ranging from journalism to philanthropy and a personal wine label. DJ Mick – world-renowned DJ, speaker, investor, and entrepreneur who has collaborated with superstar musicians including Jay-Z, Kanye West, and Prince.

– world-renowned DJ, speaker, investor, and entrepreneur who has collaborated with superstar musicians including Jay-Z, Kanye West, and Prince. John Koza – founder of National Popular Vote Inc., lifelong computer scientist, and inventor of the software behind state lotteries and scratch-off tickets.

– founder of National Popular Vote Inc., lifelong computer scientist, and inventor of the software behind state lotteries and scratch-off tickets. Zanele Mutepfa-Rhone – Zimbabwean culture and diversity strategist, professor at Portland State University, and founder of women’s experiential series “Here to Stay.”

“Live Rich, Have Fun, Save the World” is available for streaming via the Expensify website and other popular platforms such as Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

About Expensify

Expensify keeps money moving. More than 10 million people around the globe use Expensify’s preaccounting platform to reimburse expenses, manage business credit cards, generate invoices, pay bills, and plan trips from one easy-to-use app. Whether you’re working for yourself, managing a team, or closing the books for your clients, Expensify makes it easy so you have more time to focus on what really matters. Download the app or sign up at expensify.com today.

Contacts

Monte Barnard, press@expensify.com