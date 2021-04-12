Everbridge Wins Four 2021 Comparably Awards for Best Company Outlook, Best Global Culture, Best Sales Team, and Best Places to Work

Series of awards highlight continued recognition for Everbridge’s life-saving mission and adoption of its Critical Event Management (CEM) software globally

Measuring employee sentiment across over 60,000 U.S. companies, Everbridge ranked in the top 50 across all four categories

BURLINGTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM), today announced the company won four 2021 Comparably Awards from the employee sentiment career site that generates millions of workplace ratings across 60,000 U.S. companies. The latest honors include:





“Our annual Best Places to Work series highlights companies that employees have deemed as top-notch in various core culture metrics,” said Comparably CEO Jason Nazar. “Everbridge’s multiple category wins is a testament to the world-class organization’s mission-driven leadership and strong workplace culture, even amidst a year challenged by a global pandemic.”

In the category of “Best Company Outlook,” Everbridge (#43) ranked in the Top 50 along other large companies including Amazon, Apple, CVS, Google, Microsoft, and Uber.

For “Best Global Culture,” Everbridge (#33) ranked among companies such as Adidas, Cisco, Facebook, GE Power, IBM, Samsung, and T-Mobile as having high employee satisfaction in several categories including compensation, leadership, professional development opportunities, work-life balance, perks, and benefits.

Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, Everbridge came in #7 on the “Best Places to Work in Boston” ranking, and among the Top 50 “Best Sales Teams” (#42) alongside companies including Adobe, ADP, The Home Depot, HubSpot, RingCentral, and Zoom.

“As a mission-driven company providing life-saving technology and solutions, we pride ourselves on creating a collaborative and inclusive working environment,” said Cara Antonacci, Head of the Everbridge People Team. “These four awards underscore Everbridge’s success in creating a highly productive, empowering and fun company culture that continues to attract the best talent around the world.”

Surveyed employees provided ratings anonymously during the COVID-19 pandemic (March 2020 through March 2021), making these lists especially relevant for job seekers looking to find their next great place to work.

In 2020, Everbridge ranked Top 50 in Comparably’s largest company category for Best Company Culture and CEO David Meredith took home honors in the Best CEO category alongside other recipients such as Zoom’s Eric Yuan, Google’s Sundar Pichai, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella, Apple’s Timothy Cook, and Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg. Everbridge received exceptionally high ratings from its employees including an overall A Rating for Company Culture and a CEO Rating of A+.

The Comparably awards cap off a broader period of recognition for Everbridge including its rank as the third highest-rated public cloud computing company to work for during COVID-19 by global investment firm Battery Ventures. Everbridge has also received two Tech Top 50 awards from the Massachusetts Technology Leadership Council (MassTLC) during a ceremony recognizing technology companies for their success in 2020. Everbridge received the special honor of being distinguished in two categories for the year: COVID-19 Response and Business Accomplishment. Additional recognition for Everbridge includes the Best Customer Experience Award from The Help Desk Institute (HDI), a Stevie® Award in the category of “Female Executive of the Year – Business Services,” Frost & Sullivan’s Critical Event Management (CEM) Technology Leadership Award, expansion of its existing portfolio of over 160 patents with a recent new award, certification as a 2020 Great Place to Work® by the Global Authority on Workplace Culture, one of Boston’s Best Places to Work in 2020, and Growth Company of the Year by the Massachusetts Technology Leadership Council.

