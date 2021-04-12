Applebee’s® Brings Flavor to the Neighborhood with the Return of Irresist-A-Bowls

Guest-favorite Irresist-A-Bowls™ are BACK for just $8.99

GLENDALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Applebee’s Irresist-A-Bowls are making their return, and they’re better than ever. Now and for a limited time, guests can enjoy their favorite bowls packed with mouthwatering ingredients. Available for Dine-In, To Go or Delivery, each bowl is overflowing with delicious flavor you won’t be able to resist … all for only $8.99!*





Each of Applebee’s Irresist-A-Bowls come with abundant toppings and are served up in delicious flavor combinations you can’t get anywhere else. Get adventurous and try the NEW Grilled Chicken & Spinach Alfredo Bowl or celebrate the return of our Crispy Orange Chicken Bowl. There’s no going wrong with this menu:

NEW Grilled Chicken & Spinach Alfredo Bowl

Homestyle Chicken Bowl

Crispy Orange Chicken Bowl Guests can substitute shrimp for chicken at no cost

Tex-Mex Shrimp Bowl

Southwest Chicken Bowl Guests can add steak for just $2



“When Applebee’s re-introduced Irresist-A-Bowls last year, guests were very excited about the combination of fresh new flavors at a tasty price,” said Joel Yashinsky, Chief Marketing Officer at Applebee’s. “Now, we are bringing more new flavors and favorites that give guests even more reasons to visit our restaurants or enjoy at home.”

For local restaurant hours, visit Applebees.com/restaurants, or to order Applebee’s for To Go or Delivery, visit Applebees.com or the Applebee’s mobile app (iOS, Google). Details on Applebee’s safety-first dining experience can be found at Applebees.com/safety.

For even more exclusive deals and specials, guests can sign-up to be a part of the neighborhood. Join Applebee’s E-Club and receive a welcome offer!

*Limited time. Price, participation, and selection may vary. Offer may not be valid with other offers, discounts or promotions. While supplies last. Delivery coverage varies by restaurant location.

About Applebee’s®

As one of the world’s largest casual dining brands, Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar serves as America’s kitchen table, offering guests a lively dining experience that combines simple, craveable American fare with classic drinks and local drafts. Applebee’s restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to more than serving great food, but also building up the communities that we call home. From raising money for local charities to hosting community fundraisers, Applebee’s is always Doin’ Good in the Neighborhood®. Applebee’s has 1,711 franchise and company-operated restaurants in the United States, Puerto Rico, Guam and 11 other countries as of December 31, 2020. Applebee’s is franchised by subsidiaries of Dine Brands Global Inc. [NYSE: DIN], which is one of the world’s largest full-service restaurant companies.

