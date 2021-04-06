Tricentis Launches Digital Transformation Podcast Series

Transformation in 10 podcast features experts in DevOps, cloud, quality, and enterprise software

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tricentis, the world’s #1 testing platform for modern cloud and enterprise applications, announced the debut of Transformation in 10, a new podcast that provides expert insights for navigating transformations impacting application delivery. The ten-minute episodes feature interviews with industry innovators in the areas of DevOps, cloud, quality, and enterprise software.

The bi-weekly podcast will delve into how leading experts are tackling transformations and share the top lessons learned. The inaugural episodes will serve as a pre-cursor to the upcoming Tricentis Virtual Summit and take listeners behind the scenes with some of the event speakers from such organizations as Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton PCIS and Prologis. On the podcast, these leaders will share how their enterprise quality approaches have evolved in response to changing application delivery methods (e.g., Agile, DevOps, Continuous Delivery) and the underlying digital transformation pressures.

In May, the series will focus on DevOps and feature interviews with industry experts Alan Shimel, CEO of DevOps.com and Tracy Ragan, CEO of Deploy Hub. Shimel will discuss what’s next in DevOps and how that impacts quality, as well as share some of his favorite moments from the award-winning DevOps Unbound video series. Ragan, recognized by TechBeacon as one of the top 100 DevOps visionaries, will share her insights on the reality of DevOps implementations today and how CI/CD pipelines are evolving in response to cloud-native technologies like microservices and Kubernetes.

Upcoming Transformation in 10 episodes:

April 6: Tricentis Virtual Summit sneak peek with Wolfgang Platz, Founder and CSO, Tricentis and top QA leaders from the retail and insurance industries

April 20: Julio Da Silva, VP Business Systems Engineering at Prologis

May 4: Alan Shimel, Founder, CEO, and Editor in Chief of DevOps.com

May 18: Tracy Ragan, CEO and Co-founder of Deploy Hub

For more information, go to www.tricentis.com/podcast, and listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher.

