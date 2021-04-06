PicsArt Opens UK Hub In Latest Global Expansion Move

Acclaimed UK-Based VP of Design to Lead Efforts in Region

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PicsArt, the world’s largest creative platform, today announced the opening of its newest office in the U.K. Headquartered in San Francisco, PicsArt’s workforce spans the globe with growing offices and employees in Yerevan, Armenia, Los Angeles, Moscow, Beijing, Tokyo and India. In the past year alone, PicsArt has expanded its employee headcount by 36%. Establishing a new office in the U.K. is PicsArt’s latest move in its strategy to meet the needs of its user base of more than 150 million monthly active creators worldwide.

The announcement follows PicsArt’s recent hiring of its VP of Design, acclaimed designer Duncan Riley, who is based in the U.K. In this role, Riley will lead the expansion of the new hub, which will be focused on Product Development and Design. Riley brings more than 18 years of experience growing creative teams and crafting global user experiences for a host of leading brands, including Shazam, Skyscanner, Snapchat, NBCUniversal, Viacom, Absolute Radio and more.

“At PicsArt we are building the best all-round creator experience possible, allowing anyone and everyone to perfect their everyday moments, express their passions, promote their business, or even create art. I’m excited to get started with the incredible talent here at PicsArt, and begin growing the UK-based team to support our vision in 2021,” Riley shared.

Of the buildout, PicsArt founder and CEO Hovhannes Avoyan says, “As a globally-minded and operated company of more than 700 employees, our goal is to best serve the many ways PicsArt creators use our product across the world. We are excited to come to the U.K. and welcome new members and all of their insights and contributions to build amazing things together for our active and dynamic user base.”

In addition to hiring for its new U.K. hub, PicsArt is actively hiring in other global regions – including remote-based positions – in design, engineering, product operations, marketing, content, and more. For more information on current open roles, prospective applicants can visit https://picsart.com/jobs.

About PicsArt

PicsArt is the world’s #1 creative platform and a top 20 most downloaded app for seven consecutive quarters. Every month, the PicsArt community creates, remixes and shares billions of visual stories using the company’s powerful and easy-to-use editing tools. PicsArt has amassed one of the largest open-source content collections in the world, including free-to-edit photos, stickers, backgrounds, templates and more. PicsArt is available in 30 languages for free and as a subscription on iOS, Android and Windows devices. PicsArt is backed by Sequoia Capital, DCM Ventures, Insight Partners, and Siguler Guff & Company. Download the app or visit picsart.com or picsart.com/brands/ for more information.

