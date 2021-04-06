JetBlue Reveals Plans to Reinvent What It’s Like to Fly in ‘Coach’ Across the Atlantic

In Partnership with Dig, JetBlue Changes the Airplane Food Game with New Seatback Ordering and Build-Your-Own Meal Made with Thoughtfully Sourced, Seasonal Ingredients

JetBlue’s Single-Aisle Airbus A321LR with Airspace by Airbus Interior Enables Attentive Boutique-Style Service with Plenty of Personal Space, Including the Most Legroom in Coach (a)

Unlimited, Free High-Speed Wi-Fi and Live TV Keep Customers in Both Mint and Core Connected Across the Pond

JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) today announced more details of its plan to shake up the transatlantic market, this time unveiling its core experience for travelers who previously flew in other airlines' "economy" or "coach" offerings. When JetBlue launches flights to London later this year, it will bring a whole new level of service and comfort to customers who want a great experience at a low fare.





“From generous personal space, to our innovative build-your-own dining concept, every detail has been thoughtfully designed and will be made even better with the attentive service standards that a single-aisle aircraft allows,” said Jayne O’Brien, head of marketing and loyalty, JetBlue. “We know all too well the pain points of international flying – the dreaded center section, the ‘choice’ of assembly-line chicken or beef, and the lack of connectivity. JetBlue is ready to change all that with our take on transatlantic travel where you are well taken care of and fully connected if you want to be.”

JetBlue’s transatlantic flights will feature its newest innovation – a build-your-own meal designed by the New York-based restaurant group, Dig. In addition to the new complimentary meal service, JetBlue customers will be delighted by the same spacious seating the airline has become known for in the U.S., Caribbean and Latin America. JetBlue’s transatlantic flights will feature the most legroom in coach and seats that are wider than those found on most wide-body aircraft.

Customers in both core and Mint – JetBlue’s recently refreshed premium experience – will be able to stay connected throughout the flight with the airline’s popular unlimited, free high-speed Wi-Fi. In addition, customers will have access to a curated selection of live TV channels focused on news and sports, and an extensive library of seatback entertainment – allowing customers to have a multiple screen experience onboard, just like they do at home.

JetBlue will introduce the Airbus A321 Long Range single-aisle aircraft with the Airspace by Airbus interior to its fleet for the airline’s highly anticipated transatlantic service. The single-aisle aircraft will allow JetBlue to offer customers attentive, boutique-style service, while also ensuring ample personal space, larger overhead bins, customized lighting and a design that gives the cabin a wide-body feel.

JetBlue Teams with Dig to Rethink Airplane Food

JetBlue has partnered with Dig to bring its signature build-your-own dining concept to tray tables at 35,000 feet – JetBlue’s first complimentary meal in core. Unlike the traditional meals being served on other airlines today, JetBlue’s transatlantic food offering will put the customer in control, allowing them to customize their own meal right on their seatback screen.

Known for its vegetable-forward options, the Dig menu will feature a seasonal selection of proteins, vegetables and grains mindfully sourced in part from minority and women-run farms, as well as Dig’s own farm, Dig Acres. Customers will have the option to choose one of three main selections including a protein or vegetable that comes with a base, and two out of three hot and chilled side options. Menu items will feature hearty offerings, such as roasted chicken thigh over a base of brown rice with herbs and spiced eggplant over coconut cauliflower quinoa, with sides including Dig’s beloved mac and cheese and a mixed heirloom tomato salad sourced directly from Dig Acres in upstate New York. For morning departures, the menu will include a mix of sweet and savory breakfast dishes, including a mixed berry bread pudding and citrus salad with local honey.

Additional food and beverage offerings for core customers will include:

Specially designed onboard Pantry with a self-serve grab & go snack basket for customers to enjoy throughout their flight.

Complimentary soft drinks, coffee, tea, beer, wine and liquor.

A dessert for a sweet treat post-meal, and a light bite prior to arrival.

Keeping true to its sustainable commitment, JetBlue will serve its meals in reusable containers and provide customers with cutlery made from a natural polymer.

“When we shook up premium travel with Mint, one of the biggest ‘wow’ moments for our customers was our fresh take on dining. Great food doesn’t have to be limited to the premium cabin, and our customers in core also deserve a dining experience that is thoughtfully prepared and offers choices,” said O’Brien. “Dig has earned a big following in New York, Boston and Philadelphia, where customers love the fresh ingredients and customizable concept. We wanted customers in the air to have the same freedom to design their own meal, just like they would if they were dining at a Dig restaurant.”

Boutique-Style Service with More Personal Space

JetBlue teamed with Airbus to be the global launch partner for the all-new Airspace by Airbus interior, bringing long-haul style to the A321 for the first time ever. Pairing the comfort of a wide-body with the boutique-style service of a single-aisle aircraft, the airline’s transatlantic core experience will offer the most legroom in coach at 32 inches, with spacious Collins Meridian seats that have been designed with customer feedback and convenience in mind.

114 seats with an expanded width of 18.4 inches – wider than most seats found on wide-body aircraft today – offering customers more space and comfort in an economy experience than any carrier in the transatlantic market.

Four rows of Even More® Space seating with up to six inches more legroom.

Redesigned sidewalls that provide additional shoulder space and larger window bezels for increased spaciousness and better views.

Enhanced cushion comfort and adjustable headrests with premium Ultraleather®, a softer, more breathable vegan leather material.

Contoured seatback design at knee level creating additional living space for every customer.

Custom designed seatback storage with mesh pockets, perfectly sized for water bottles and loose items.

Easy-to-reach in-seat power, featuring AC and USB-C ports.

Keeping Customers in Both Mint and Core Connected Across the Pond

With Thales AVANT and ViaSat-2 connectivity, JetBlue will be the only airline to offer unlimited, free high-speed Wi-Fi on all transatlantic flights, providing customers in both Mint and core with the ability to connect devices and stream, surf, or chat during the entire flight, from gate to gate.

Just as in the U.S., JetBlue’s transatlantic customers will be able to enjoy a multi-screen experience with multiple devices connected to Wi-Fi and free seatback entertainment – reflecting how people use technology at home.

JetBlue will build on its reputation as an industry leader in inflight entertainment options with an unmatched selection of options to keep them binge-watching all flight long, including a curated selection of live TV channels – which has been one of JetBlue’s signature features since it first launched service in 2000.

10.1 inch, 1080P high definition screen at every seat.

A curated selection of international live TV channels focused on news and sports.

Robust library of on-demand content including full seasons of shows, hundreds of movies, and premium content from HBO & SHOWTIME.

Expanded Fly-Fi® connectivity, providing coverage to nearly the entire JetBlue network, including over the Atlantic.

Multi-screen experience allowing customers to use a range of devices simultaneously, including HD seatback entertainment, just as they would in their living room.

Picture-in-picture function.

Enhanced, 3D flight map offering multiple ways to track time to destination.

Personal handheld device pairing capabilities for use as a remote or gaming controller.

Personalized digital seatback experience, enabling customers to browse and customize their Dig meal right on their touchscreen.

Making Bold, Brand Statements in Functional Ways

JetBlue is maximizing the Airspace by Airbus interior to create an elevated customer experience throughout the cabin. Every aspect of the aircraft has been meticulously customized to create a perfect environment to deliver JetBlue’s award-winning service.

Spacious overhead bins for additional carry-on bag capacity.

Custom LED mood lighting designed to reduce jetlag by creating an ambient environment that supports the body’s natural circadian rhythms.

Iconic glowing ceiling with a pattern designed exclusively by JetBlue.

Striking redesigned entry-way featuring bright lights and welcoming residential finishes.

Four lavatories featuring subway tile patterns – a nod to JetBlue being New York’s Hometown Airline®.

The Transatlantic Mint Experience

JetBlue recently unveiled a reimagined version of its popular Mint experience, which first disrupted the market with a fresh take on premium travel at an “unpremium” price in 2014. JetBlue’s first complete redesign of Mint will now set a new standard on transatlantic flights, featuring 24 private suites with a sliding door for every Mint customer, a custom-designed seat cushion by Tuft & Needle, and countless design touches that help every customer feel at home in the air. As part of the refresh, JetBlue will also introduce its latest innovation, the stunning Mint Studio™, which will offer the most space in a premium experience from any U.S. airline (b).

Details on fares, schedules and which London airport will be served will be announced at a later date.

About JetBlue

JetBlue is New York’s Hometown Airline®, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles, Orlando, and San Juan. JetBlue carries customers across the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America. For more information, visit jetblue.com.

(a) Based on baseline seat pitch of transatlantic aircraft. (b) Based on personal square footage per passenger seat.

