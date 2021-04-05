Train with Four of the Most Dynamic and Engaging Superstars in Fitness with JBYB, Just Bring Your Body, Now Available on Openfit

“Bring your body and a great attitude because that’s all you’ll need!” – Julian Daigre

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Julian the gymnast, Ryan the stuntman, Scott the elite boot camp trainer and Carmel the bodyweight master trainer – they’re all here and ready to give your most efficient workout ever. And all you need to do is JBYB – Just Bring Your Body. In this brand-new, 5 days a week, 60-day total body training program, this team of elite trainers combine elements of all the most effective bodyweight training styles, including yoga, HIIT, MMA and plyometrics, and sequence them for maximum impact. Each day you’ll get the workout of a lifetime, and these 30 minute workouts fly by with this unprecedented team of trainers.





Known as the “Fit Four,” JBYB’s four trainers include dancer and gymnast Julian Daigre, stuntman and martial artist Ryan Tremaine Klarenbach, boot camp elite trainer Scott Mathison, and body mastery trainer Carmel Rodriguez. The trainers may be elite, but the JBYB program is designed for every fitness level. This team came together with a purpose: To coach people through every move, with modifications, progressions and everything in between. No matter your prior workout experience, JBYB will build strength, balance and mobility. Because it’s on the Openfit platform, the program takes Openfit’s holistic approach to health and wellness with 30 minute classes, nutrition guidance with the One Minute Meal Plan, and Ladder premium nutritional supplements for best results.

“ I’ve been doing this for 20 years, and the first time I saw the Fit Four working together I knew we were producing an in-home body transformation program with more variety and personality than anything we’ve ever done,” said Jon Congdon, CEO of Openfit. “ They’re just so unique and dynamic, and they each bring their own specialty to every workout. Because they’re having a blast training together, the viewer does too. You can really feel that!”

Building a breakout program that’s this effective takes commitment: the Fit Four basically lived together for a month, creating the routines, rehearsing, and refining the approach. Then Openfit led a test group of first-timers to validate the program, and once the 100 test group participants completed the 60-day JBYB program with results the trainers could be proud of, shooting began.

“ This is the most fun I’ve ever had working out,” says JBYB trainer Ryan Klarenbach. “ I’m always looking for new ways to stay in top shape as a stuntman, and doing it with such a fun team by my side is such a blast. Join us!”

In addition to JBYB, Openfit also offers a variety of structured on demand programs, including 4 Weeks of Focus with Shay Mitchell, Xtend Barre, XB Pilates and XB Stretch by Andrea Rogers, 600 Secs with Devin Wiggins, Sound Meditation with Scarlett de la Torre and more, as well as daily meal plans with tracking and premium nutrition supplements from recently acquired Ladder, a sports nutrition company founded by LeBron James and Arnold Schwarzenegger, dedicated to creating high-performance, NSF Certified workout supplements for daily use. More recently, Openfit has been working with top fitness influencers like Jen Widerstrom, Lita Lewis, Joey Thurman, Jordan Morello, Sophia Rose and Lisa Hubbard to create exclusive, four-week programs in each of their areas of expertise. In addition, the Openfit Live component allows for truly live, trainer-hosted classes via two-way communication between user and NASM-certified trainers for real-time feedback, motivation and coaching through optional use of their phone’s camera. A one-stop-shop for members, Openfit makes health goals achievable for everyone, no matter where they are in their health and wellness journey.

Openfit is available on Openfit.com, iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV and Samsung TV (through Samsung Health) devices, in addition to Apple Watch support. Memberships range from $19 to $96, with monthly, 6-month and 12-month plans, as well as a 14-day free trial.

