Mosyle Launches Mosyle Business FREE to Make Apple Mobile Device Management More Affordable and Accessible to All Organizations

WINTER PARK, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mosyle, the modern Apple MDM and security company, today announced the launch of Mosyle Business FREE. The new offering provides Apple enterprise customers with the complete Mobile Device Management (MDM) feature set of Mosyle Business PREMIUM for up to 30 devices at no charge. Today’s announcement comes in conjunction with the launch of Mosyle Fuse and is the latest step the company is taking to simplify the way that enterprises deploy, manage and protect Apple devices at work.

A recent survey revealed that more than half of all small and mid-sized enterprises use or explicitly approve of Apple devices at work. Pairing an effective MDM strategy to manage corporate-owned devices is paramount to ensure employees have a frictionless user experience and follow corporate guidelines.

“Apple products set the standard for productivity, security and user experience. Because of that, the company has seen explosive growth in the enterprise market,” said Alcyr Araujo, founder and CEO, Mosyle. “Regardless of a company’s size, MDM plays a fundamental role in enhancing the experience employees have with Apple devices. We’ve always put a focus on offering the best products at the most affordable prices, so it was an easy choice to extend a free version of our flagship Mosyle Business solution to new customers.”

Mosyle Business FREE provides customers with the same comprehensive feature set of Mosyle Business PREMIUM, focusing on automation and frictionless workflows. The complimentary offering includes:

Full MDM for macOS, iOS and tvOS

Zero-touch deployment

Automated ongoing management

Support for shared devices and User Enrollment

Full support for Apple Business Manager

Application Installing & Patching

Integrations with Google, Microsoft, Active Directory and APIs, and more

Mosyle took a similar go-to-market approach in 2016 with the launch of Mosyle Manager FREE. The complimentary version has helped thousands of schools worldwide launch their Apple deployments and improve student macOS, iOS and tvOS experiences.

To learn more about Mosyle Business FREE, visit https://business.mosyle.com.

About Mosyle

Mosyle is the leader in modern mobile device management (MDM) and security for Apple enterprise and education customers. By combining a cloud-native architecture with a focus on usability, automation and the best support on the market, Mosyle delivers a new approach to Apple device management that is more powerful, efficient and affordable than legacy solutions. To learn more about Mosyle for enterprises, visit business.mosyle.com. To learn more about Mosyle for education, visit manager.mosyle.com.

