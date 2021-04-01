Tucker Carlson to Present Exclusive Interview With Piers Morgan on New FOX Nation Streaming Show “Tucker Carlson Today” and FOX News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight” on Monday, April 5th

Interview First Drops at 4 PM/ET on FOX NATION show “Tucker Carlson Today”

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tucker Carlson will present a one-hour interview with The Daily Mail’s Editor-at-Large Piers Morgan on Monday, April 5th exclusively on Tucker Carlson Today, only available on the subscription based streaming service FOX Nation. Dropping at 4 PM/ET, this will be Morgan’s first wide-ranging on-camera interview since leaving ITV’s Good Morning Britain and will encompass the reaction to his controversial comments surrounding the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and his thoughts on the current state of the media. A portion of the interview will also air on FOX News Channel’s (FNC) Tucker Carlson Tonight on Monday, April 5th at 8 PM/ET.

Earlier this week, FOX Nation debuted the highly-anticipated video podcast series Tucker Carlson Today, with three episodes slated for release every week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays after 4 PM/ET. Each episode features an in-depth interview and a discussion on the most consequential issues shaping the country. Recent guests include best-selling author Douglas Murray and Pulitzer Prize journalist & author Michael Moss. Later this month, Carlson will also release a long-form documentary series entitled Tucker Carlson Originals, which will explore a single topic at greater depth than typically showcased on a live television show.

Most recently, FNC’s Tucker Carlson Tonight finished the month of March as the top-rated program in cable news in all categories, delivering 3.2 million viewers and 521,000 in the key 25-54 demo and 331,000 with the younger 18-49 demo. The program also dominated several broadcast entertainment and news shows in viewership for the first quarter, including ABC’s This Week and A Million Little Things as well as NBC’s The TODAY Show. Additionally, Tucker Carlson Tonight finished the quarter as the number one rated program in its timeslot in both categories, averaging 3.4 million viewers and 567,000 in the 25-54 demo, as well as 360,000 in the 18-49 demo.

FOX Nation is a direct-to-consumer on demand streaming service, designed to complement the FOX News Channel experience, as a members-only destination for its most passionate and loyal viewers. Featuring thousands of hours of content, the OTT product includes daily short-form conservative opinion programming and lifestyle shows, as well as a history-oriented documentaries and investigative series, from a multitude of FOX News personalities, at a cost of $5.99 a month/$64.99 a year. FOX Nation is available on iOS and Android devices as well as Apple TV, Web, Amazon Fire TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, Comcast Xfinity platforms, Vizio SmartCast and Cox Contour platforms.

Contacts

FOX Nation Media Contacts:

Carly Shanahan/212.301.3851



Alexandra Coscia/212.301.3272